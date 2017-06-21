June 21, 2017: Travel Industry Still Braces for Slump, Twitter to Live Stream National Women’s Hockey League Games, Foo Fighters Announce New Music Festival



1. TRAVEL INDUSTRY STILL BRACES FOR SLUMP: In the wake of Donald Trump's travel ban, terrorist attacks in European cities, and a laptop ban on planes from Muslim-majority countries, the travel industry is bracing for a major slowdown. While certain data has already proven a decline in travelers to the United States., most of the industry's fears haven't yet occurred. The New York Times: “In June, the U.S. Travel Association predicted only a slight fall in the number of people visiting the United States this year. The number of international passengers at airports serving Orlando, Fla., San Francisco and Las Vegas, three of the country’s top tourism hubs, rose in the early part of 2017. And travelers from North America using Heathrow Airport in London, as well as Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports in Paris, were also up, according to traffic counts from those airports. Investors do not seem spooked, either. Shares in Wyndham Worldwide, the hotel company, are near their highest ever, as are shares of Marriott International, which merged last year with Starwood Hotels. A Bloomberg index of stocks for airlines based in the United States has risen 6.5 percent since the start of the year. Shares in United Airlines, which faced major public relations problems after the rough treatment of a passenger in April, are up 6.3 percent since the start of 2017. ... Even in the last two weeks, as London faced a new attack and Mr. Trump took to Twitter to repeat his support of a travel ban, there have been few hints that travelers are throwing out their plans. Major American carriers plan to increase seat capacity on international routes in the last four months of the year, according to airline analysts at Wolfe Research." http://nyti.ms/2spxhdm



2. TWITTER TO LIVE STREAM NATIONAL WOMEN'S HOCKEY LEAGUE GAMES: Twitter has made a deal with the National Women’s Hockey League to live stream games during the 2017-18 season. Adweek: “The Twitter NWHL Game of the Week will include 16 games featuring the league’s four teams—the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale and New York Riveters. The pact also includes the 2018 NWHL All-Star Game and two games from the NWHL/Team Russia Summit Series with the Russian Women’s National Team. The games will be available globally, to logged-in and logged-out Twitter users, at NWHL.twitter.com or @NWHL, and the league and the social network said a schedule is expected to be announced in September. The Twitter livestreams will also include TV-style ad spots.” http://bit.ly/2rNYs2O



3. FOO FIGHTERS ANNOUNCE NEW MUSIC FESTIVAL: Foo Fighters have announced they will be hosting a new California music festival this fall. Pitchfork: “Cal Jam '17 was conceived ‘in the spirit of the original California Jam,’ and will feature Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Liam Gallagher, the Kills, Japandroids, Bob Mould, White Reaper, and more bands on the bill. Check out the full lineup here. It takes place October 7 at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernandino, CA. Tickets go on sale June 29. The one-day festival is set to offer ‘camping, carnival rides, a water park, a mobile recording studio,’ and other attractions for attendees. It will also feature the ‘Foo Fighters Rock n Roll Museum,’ featuring items from throughout Foo Fighters' history. Foo Fighters have also just announced their ninth studio album, Concrete and Gold, and new tour dates behind that record as well.” http://bit.ly/2tKFVRB



AUSTIN: The second annual Sound on Sound Fest will take place November 10-12 at Sherwood Forest. Headliners include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the Shins, Grizzly Bear, Blood Orange, and Iggy Pop.



CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA: Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel has unveiled a new redesign that includes locally inspired design elements with local artwork throughout, including its 3,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The 162-room, four-suite hotel also has a new Southern seafood restaurant, 1Kept, which seats 104 guests.



LAS VEGAS: Life Is Beautiful festival founder Rehan Choudry has announced the first-ever Emerge Music & Impact Conference, which will run November 16-18 on stages across the Las Vegas Strip. The event will showcase 100 music acts, and will cap attendance at 10,000. Tickets go on sale on June 22. Las Vegas Weekly: http://bit.ly/2sQguBI



Napa Valley-inspired dining concept Oakville Steakhouse has opened at Tropicana Las Vegas.



LOS ANGELES: Time Out’s Red, White, and BBQ party will take place July 1 at Start Los Angeles. The event will offer a Golden Road Brewing beer garden, a GIF booth from Francis Ford Coppola Diamond Collection Wine, and food from local vendors including Lucille’s BBQ and Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Miami Heat will host its 2017 Miami Heat Draft party presented by Verizon on June 22 at Xfinity East Plaza. The free event will include appearances by former players Alonzo Mourning and Glen Rice and give fans a chance to win autographed items, T-shirts, and more. The Miami Heat Dancers, mascot Burnie, and the Extreme Team are slated to appear.



NEW YORK: The Connective Project: Pinwheels for the People will be on display at Prospect Park’s Rose Garden from July 7-17. A collaboration between the Prospect Park Alliance, Area4, and Reddymade Architecture & Design, the public installation is made from 7,000 pinwheels.



Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre’s Green Afternoon V, an annual garden installation, performance, and cocktail reception at the home of architects Marcia Previti and Peter Gumpel, will take place August 5 in East Hampton.



Dave Chappelle will host Rihanna’s third annual Diamond Ball on September 14 at Cipriani Wall Street. The event, which also will include a performance by Kendrick Lamar, raises funds for the singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation.



New York Hilton Midtown has appointed Julien Pierlas director of food and beverage.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: Two Walt Disney World chefs made Dessert Professional magazine's “Top 10 Pastry Chefs in America” list for 2017. Stefan Riemer is executive pastry chef on the culinary development team for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, and Olivier Saintemarie is executive pastry chef for Chefs de France restaurant in the France pavilion at Epcot World Showcase.



TORONTO: Canada Days at Nathan Phillips Square will take place June 30-July 3. Celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary, the free event will include performances by Barenaked Ladies, Buffy Sainte-Marie, and Ron Sexsmith and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra with Rose Cousins.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Yelp’s Overeasy party will take place June 25 at Big Chief.



