June 22, 2017: Intel Signs On as Olympic Sponsor to Showcase Tech Platforms, Insomniac and Live Nation Sued Over E.D.C. Las Vegas Death, Samsung Partners With M.L.B. to Virtually Put Viewers on the Field



1. INTEL SIGNS ON AS OLYMPIC SPONSOR TO SHOWCASE TECH PLATFORMS: Intel has signed a seven-year deal with the International Olympic Committee to create tech solutions for the Olympics, including new platforms for virtual reality, drones, 3-D content, and more. TechCrunch: “The efforts will start with the next Olympics in Tokyo in 2020, and go through to 2024. The news and some potential applications in these areas were unveiled at a press conference today with IOC president Thomas Bach and Intel CEO Brian Krzanich signing the deal live and Krzanich getting told that he will be an honorary torch bearer (apparently a surprise to him). There is no value on the deal being made public, but the Olympics have been known to bring in billions of dollars in sponsorship and payments for broadcast rights in order for broadcasters to make money off those ads. The rise of digital networks and new media technologies have compounded that opportunity exponentially, with more ways presenting that coverages, and more ways to reach more sports fans. Intel working on developing more of these services will directly feed into expanding that machine. ‘Intel’s vision is that building a better world is our business. Our vision is building a better world through sport,’ said Bach. ‘So bringing together these two visions will allow us to make great progress with regard to experience through games, as well as promoting the values we are sharing. The Olympic games are about excellence in sport but also about connecting people and sharing this common experience of what it means to feel the Olympic spirit.” http://tcrn.ch/2ttsdTW



2. INSOMNIAC AND LIVE NATION SUED OVER E.D.C. LAS VEGAS DEATH: The parents of a man who died from a drug overdose at the Electric Daisy Carnival in 2015 have filed a lawsuit against Insomniac and Live Nation. Los Angeles Times: “Nicholas Austin Tom, a UC Irvine graduate who resided in San Francisco, died of intoxication of MDMA, or Ecstasy, at the rave on June 21, 2015, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. That year’s event was held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His parents, Terry and Gayline Tom, alleged that Insomniac Holdings and Live Nation Entertainment—both based in Beverly Hills—were negligent in running the festival by training the staff poorly and having inadequate medical resources for the tens of thousands of attendees. During that year’s festival, known as EDC, more than 1,400 medical calls were requested and more than two dozen people were taken to the hospital, according to the lawsuit and news reports. … At the time of his death, Tom was at least the fifth attendee of the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas to die from drugs or alcohol since the festival relocated from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2011. The festival moved after a Los Angeles Times investigation disclosed how a government stadium manager who oversaw security and emergency services was also being paid by the rave company, Los Angeles-based Insomniac.” http://lat.ms/2sVTfFO



3. SAMSUNG PARTNERS WITH M.L.B. TO VIRTUALLY PUT VIEWERS ON THE FIELD: Samsung has partnered with Major League Baseball to offer a variety of baseball virtual-reality videos for those with a Gear VR headset. Engadget: “Samsung and MLB have unveiled plans to release 'over 20' virtual reality videos over the course of the league's 2017 season. Some of them will include highlights of key moments, such as All-Star events and division championships, while others will give you close-ups with players and ”unrivaled” views of ballparks. Some of these will have supplements, too, such as stats and trivia. The videos will be available in the US and several other baseball-loving parts of the world, including Canada, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Taiwan. Regular live VR games aren't coming anytime soon. Outside of the Intel deal, MLB isn't focused on as-it-happens experiences. However, this gives you a sense of what could happen with VR baseball viewing (and VR sports in general) going forward: it's less about the outcome of a game and more about giving you a sense of what it's like to walk on to the field." http://engt.co/2sBF4n6



BOSTON: The inaugural Boston Pizza Festival will take place July 8-9 at City Hall Plaza. Participating vendors include Charcoal Guidos, Bricco, Upper Crust Pizzeria, Wicked Cheesy, and Oath Craft Pizza.



DALLAS/FORT WORTH: SPIN: Senior Planners Industry Network has partnered with event technology start-up Hub to use its content-management software at SPINCon 2017, which will take place December 3-5 at Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, Texas.



LOS ANGELES: Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles Hotel has appointed Bill Derbins general manager.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Miami Marlins and Uber have struck a partnership whereby the car service will be the preferred ride-sharing partner of the baseball team. The new deal includes a designated pick-up and drop-off lot. The partnership also will include the recognition of UberMilitary Driver Partners, who will be acknowledged during Monday games and rewarded with four free tickets.



NEW YORK: OddFellows Ice Cream Company has partnered with Stephane De Baets of Chefs Club to open the OddFellows Carnival at Chefs Club Counter. The carnival-theme pop-up includes circus performers, a circus-theme tent, a vintage-inspired photo booth, and a carnival-inspired ice cream dishes and soft serve flavors.



Greenmarket has opened at the Oculus Plaza and will be open every Tuesday through November 21. The farmer's market has returned to its original home after a 16-year hiatus following the September 11 attacks.



Cannonball Productions, the creators of the Bacon and Beer Classic, will host the inaugural Tipsy Taco Fest at the Well in Brooklyn on September 23. The event will offer unlimited cocktail, beer, and tequila samples, along with tacos from local chefs and restaurants. Entertainment will include a live mariachi band and bobbing for churros.



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: The Orange County Convention Center shared details of a proposed expansion plan at Tuesday's Orange County Commissioner meeting. The $500 million proposal includes the addition of a multipurpose venue to the North-South building, adding 200,000 square feet of open space for trade shows, meeting space, a ballroom, a new parking garage across International Drive at the West Building, and more. Orlando Sentinel: http://bit.ly/2sQiIjE



TORONTO: The Junction’s Summer Solstice Festival will take place Saturday.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The fifth annual March on Washington Film Festival will take place July 13-22. Sponsors include Pepsi, Lyft, and the N.F.L.



The fourth annual All Things Go Fall Classic music and food festival will return to Union Market this year from October 6-8. More than 20 acts including Foster the People, Young Thug, and Galantis are slated to perform.



