June 23, 2017: Protests Calling Out Minority Exclusion to be Prevalent at Pride Events, South Korea May Collaborate With North Korea for 2018 Winter Olympics, NASA to Host Hours-Long Live Stream of Solar Eclipse



1. PROTESTS CALLING OUT MINORITY EXCLUSION TO BE PREVALENT AT PRIDE EVENTS: While Pride marches in cities including New York and San Francisco this weekend will be protesting Trump's administration, additional protests expected to take place will be directed at the official Pride events by groups that feel the celebrations are ignoring issues faced by L.G.B.T.Q. minorities. ABC News: “The protests disrupted other pride events earlier this month — in Washington, D.C., where the No Justice No Pride group blocked the parade route, and in Columbus, Ohio, where four people were arrested after a group set out to protest violence against minority LGBT people as well as the recent acquittal of a police officer in the shooting death of Philando Castile, a black man, during a traffic stop. 'Nobody wants to feel dropped in a community that prides itself on diversity,' said Mike Basillas, one of the organizers of the planned New York City protest action by No Justice No Pride. In Minneapolis, organizers of the Twin Cities Pride Parade planned for this Sunday asked the police department to limit participation following the acquittal of police officer Jeronimo Yanez in the death of Castile. The openly gay police chief said the decision was divisive and hurtful to LGBT officers, which the organizers acknowledged. ... Pride organizers around the country have taken steps to address the criticisms. In San Francisco, Sunday's pride event will be led by groups including the Bayard Rustin LGBT Club, SF Black Community Matters, African Human Rights, and Bay Area Queer People of Color. In New York City, the march organizers are putting a contingent of groups more focused on protest than celebration at the head of the event." http://abcn.ws/2sYs9xN



2. SOUTH KOREA MAY COLLABORATE WITH NORTH KOREA FOR 2018 WINTER OLYMPICS: For the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea may ask North Korea to host certain events. Washington Post: “This week, the country's sports minister said that he'll ask to ‘utilize’ North Korea's Masikryong, a ski resort about three hours from Pyongyang. The complex, opened in 2014, offers 70 miles of slopes on a 4,000-foot mountain. Do Jong-hwan said he's also considering an inter-Korean women’s ice hockey team, an effort to make the 2018 Games a ‘peace Olympics,’ he said. ‘Hopefully, we’ll be able to thaw lingering tensions as we try to bring North Korea on board,’ Do told the Korea Herald. Do said he'll discuss the plan with North Korea’s delegate to the International Olympic Committee, Jang Woong, and IOC President Thomas Bach later this month. South Korea has also said that North Korean athletes who qualify for the Olympics (none have so far) will be able to travel through the DMZ to reach the event, something officials have described as a peace gesture. The overture is part of a broader effort by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to engage with Pyongyang, particularly through sports. The two countries have co-hosted several sporting exchanges this year, including a women's soccer tournament in Pyongyang and a women's hockey competition in South Korea. Afterward, the teams posed for photographs together. The north's taekwondo team will team up with South Korean athletes this weekend during the opening ceremony of the sport’s world championships in Muju, South Korea. Pyongyang also sent athletes to the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, an event that it has boycotted in the past.” http://wapo.st/2sWdsLj



3. NASA TO HOST HOURS-LONG LIVE STREAM OF SOLAR ECLIPSE: The first continent-wide solar eclipse in 99 years will take place August 21, and NASA is slated host an hours-long live stream of the event from various perspectives. Engadget: “There will be video on the ground as the sky briefly goes dark, of course, but there will also be views from aircraft, high-altitude balloons and the International Space Station. If you don't live in an eclipse area or just can't afford to step outside, this is probably your best bet at seeing what the fuss is about. The agency is also taking the lead on viewing safety with its own guide. In essence: it'll only be truly safe to stare directly at the eclipse during the two minutes when everything will be dark. At every other moment, you'll want to use either a solar filter (such as eclipse glasses) or a pinhole projector. And of course, that's where the livestream could come in handy—in some cases, it might offer a better view of the Sun than you'd get first-hand.” http://engt.co/2sC3axZ



COAST TO COAST: The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company will launch the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, a new series that will offer the hotel brand in yachts, which will take seven- to 10-day trips. The series was created by the Ritz-Carlton and maritime experts Douglas Prothero and Lars Clasen, with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P. The first of three yachts is slated to debut in 2019.



CHICAGO: Angelo’s Wine Bar will host its second annual Giving Back block party outside of the venue on July 1. The event raises funds for the Albany Park community.



LAS VEGAS: The Events Industry Council will host its 2017 Hall of Leaders and Pacesetter Awards Gala on October 10 during Imex America. The inductees are David Peckinpaugh, C.M.P., Maritz Global Events; Patricia “Patti” Roscoe, C.I.T.E., founder of Allied/PRA Destination Management; and Janet Sperstad, C.M.P., Madison College.



LOS ANGELES: The Grammy Museum’s third annual gala will take place September 19 at Novo. The event will honor producer David Foster.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Palm Beach Hot Pink Luncheon & Symposium will take place February 8, 2018, at the Breakers. The event will feature speakers from the Evelyn H. Lauder Breast Center and several other leading cancer centers.



NEW YORK: Food Tank’s inaugural one-day summit, Focusing on Food Loss and Waste, will take place September 13 at Greene Space. The event is presented in partnership with Rethink Food Waste Through Economics and Data (ReFED) with support from the Rockefeller Foundation.



The 38th edition of the Photography Show, presented by the Association of International Photography Art Dealers, will take place April 5-8, 2018, at Pier 94.



TORONTO: Dough T.O., a cookie dough pop-up shop, has opened in Kensington Market. BlogTO: http://bit.ly/2t0DJJ3



