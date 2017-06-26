June 26, 2017: Protests and Celebrations Highlight Weekend Pride Events, Local Activists Protest Los Angeles Olympic Bid, How a New Jersey Venue Became a Hub for K-Pop Events



1. PROTESTS AND CELEBRATIONS HIGHLIGHT WEEKEND PRIDE EVENTS: This weekend's Pride celebrations in New York, San Francisco, Minneapolis, and other major cities went beyond the traditional parade floats, instead turning into citywide festivals of resistance towards President Trump’s anti-L.G.B.T.Q. policies and anti-immigration rhetoric. USA Today: There were plenty of parties, parades and pink feather boas on display this weekend as cities across the country hosted gay pride events, but organizers weren't just interested in a celebration: They were ready for a battle. In New York City's landmark gay pride parade Sunday, the LGBTQ community came out in full force bearing signs that listed all the injustices they're confronting, from discrimination in schools to gun violence. … In San Francisco, marchers took aim at President Trump's policies, especially his efforts to ramp up deportations against the state's undocumented immigrants. https://usat.ly/2tK11R3



2. LOCAL ACTIVISTS PROTEST LOS ANGELES OLYMPIC BID: While it looks increasingly likely that Los Angeles will win the Olympics in either 2024 or 2028, not all local residents are happy with the idea. LAist: As pervasive as support for the Olympics seems, it's not unanimous. A local activist coalition calling itself NOlympics Los Angeles has started working to undermine the Olympics' political power and point out what it regards as major threats to Los Angeles: displacement, police crackdowns, and diversions from L.A.'s major humanitarian crises. The group was born out of the Los Angeles chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America and its Housing and Homelessness Committee. Jonny Coleman, one of the chairs of NOlympics Los Angeles, told LAist the groups had “done a lot of work this year trying to form the Skid Row Neighborhood Council, working against Measure S and for Measure H, and a lot of people were worried about the Olympics but no one had the bandwidth [to confront the problem].” The possibility of the Olympics coming in 2028 instead of 2024 has opened an avenue for the group to resist the games' arrival in Los Angeles. http://bit.ly/2u8hQnX



3. HOW A NEW JERSEY VENUE BECAME A HUB FOR K-POP EVENTS: KCON—the world’s largest K-pop and Korean culture festival—took place in New Jersey’s Prudential Center over the weekend, marketing the sixth year the massive fan festival has been held at the Newark arena. Billboard: K-pop shows started becoming a regular experience for Prudential Center in 2011 -- mind you, before PSY's “Gangnam Style” blowup in summer of 2012 -- with the arena reporting nearly 130,000 people come through their doors, grossing around $17.43 million in ticket sales, all in the name of K-pop. But as Prudential Center's executive vice president of entertainment programming Sean Saadeh explains, the appeal goes beyond money. “It's great business in a lot of different ways,” he says. “Not just financially, but from a branding standpoint, the social aspect and the bringing in news fans to Prudential Center as well as the city of Newark." http://bit.ly/2sdiYFv



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: American restaurant Remington’s has launched Picnic-Baskets-To-Go, a created picnic program that will offer guests a customizable menus designed for picnics throughout the summer.



LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Times Ideas Exchange with Bill Nye will take place July 12 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel. Nye will discuss his latest book, Everything All at Once: How to Unleash Your Inner Nerd, Tap into Radical Curiosity and Solve Any Problem.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Informa Exhibitions, the new owner of Show Management, has inked a 10-year agreement to continue producing the Palm Beach International Boat Show with the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County Inc. Show Management had produced the show since 1995 and was acquired by Informa in a $133 million deal in March. South Florida Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2rKuZmh



NEW YORK: The 26th annual Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival will take place August 12-13 at Flushing Meadows—Corona Park.



TORONTO: The Bud Light Dreams Festival, a boutique electronic music festival, will take place July 7-8 at RBC Echo Beach.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Capitol Riverfront Business Improvement District and Naval Support Activity Washington will celebrate the opening of the “Behind These Walls” public history exhibit on June 30. The exhibition, installed on the Washington Navy Yard's historic perimeter wall, is composed of 11 nine-by-seven-foot historical photographs.



