June 4, 2018: New York Comic Con Organizer Says Glitch Caused Mass Badge Denials, Prince Fans to Organize Music Festival to Celebrate the Musician, Inside a "Breakup Boot Camp"



1. NEW YORK COMIC CON ORGANIZER SAYS GLITCH CAUSED MASS BADGE DENIALS: Mike Armstrong, the event director for ReedPop—the organizer of New York Comic Con—said that a glitch caused a series of badge rejections for comics professionals who applied. Comics Beat: “According to Armstrong in a statement to the Beat, the rejection of creators including Tom Orzechowksi, Chris Eliopoulos, and Jamal Igle—who has been accepted as a pro to every New York Comic Con since its inception prior to this year—tipped him off to an issue in their approval system. Armstrong continued by saying that the pro badge approval process is a 'super manual' one where ReedPOP employees work 'out of a shared Excel spreadsheet and at some point towards the end [of the process], something got sorted incorrectly and things turned from approved to denied. It’s embarrassing that something as trivial as that gave the creator community the impression that they weren’t as valued as they are.' While New York Comic Con has historically been friendly to the comics community, sporting an enormous artist alley as a defining feature that separates itself from San Diego Comic Con, last night’s rejections sparked fear that NYCC’s cultural dynamics were shifting away from comics in a way that SDCC’s did long ago. Last year, Reed was forced to compact Artist Alley after the annex it was traditionally hosted in was shut down for expansive construction. Now, this year, a Twitter search shows that many who claim to have received pro badges largely come from emerging markets outside of or adjacent to comics such as education and cosplay." https://bit.ly/2Jd2HJZ



2. PRINCE FANS TO ORGANIZE MUSIC FESTIVAL TO CELEBRATE THE MUSICIAN: Prince fans will celebrate what would have been the artist's 60th birthday by organizing a music festival in the Minnesota area where Purple Rain was filmed. Associated Press: “Henderson resident Joel King once worked with Prince and is helping organize the three-day tribute that begins June 7, The Mankato Free Press reported. Prince fans from Mankato, Maryland and New York are also helping organizing the event. King worked as a camera operator on a Prince film and was involved in some of the singer’s music videos. Cinzia Inzinna of Rochester, New York, said she visited Henderson last year because she wanted to see places that were connected to Prince. She said she instantly saw the love King has for Prince. The festival will include a bus tour of 'Purple Rain' filming locations, a screening of the 1984 movie and live music. In honor of Prince’s 60th birthday, 60 butterflies will be released at the event. King said members of Prince’s family will be present. Fans from around the world have helped pay for a bench, street sign and mural that will be permanently installed downtown and dedicated during the celebration. Portrait artist Moises Suriel from New York plans to paint a mural featuring Prince leaning on a little red Corvette." https://bit.ly/2kKYRx9



3. INSIDE A “BREAKUP BOOT CAMP": Nature-filled wellness retreats and adult summer camps are commonplace—and now there's a getaway for those who want help getting over a breakup. The New York Times: “Held at a luxurious log mansion on 14 rolling acres in Saugerties, New York, Renew Breakup Bootcamp offered a chance to reset. Over a weekend in April, I joined 13 other participants for a series of yoga classes, therapeutic workshops and meditative sessions. All meals were prepared by an on-site nutritionist. The program—which is really more like group therapy than a boot camp—is the brainchild of Amy Chan, 36, who was a marketing executive before she started this all-women retreat, billed as 'a scientific and spiritual approach to healing the heart.' (My session was the fifth iteration of the program, which was founded last year.) Of course, two nights and three heavily scheduled days of spiritual rewiring don’t come cheap. The weekend cost between $1,295 and $2,495, depending on lodging, and participants had the option to purchase additional one-on-one sessions with some facilitators for an extra $145. This, on top of the cost of transportation, makes Renew a rarefied type of therapeutic gathering. Twelve-step programs, on the other hand, are free and available worldwide. Yes, this weekend was bougie. But bougie felt nice. I was the first participant to arrive, and after hugs of greeting from Ms. Chan and Trish Barillas, a life coach who helped facilitate the retreat, I was shown across the lawn to my lavender tepee. A braided rainbow rug was stretched across the tent’s hardwood floors, and in between two warmly made beds, there was a propane heater and a mini fridge stocked with SmartWater for me and my roommate. Roughing it, we were not." https://nyti.ms/2srzjJO



CHICAGO: The 50th edition of commercial design industry event NeoCon will take place June 11-13 at the Mart.



LOS ANGELES: Children Mending Hearts’ Empathy Rocks event will take place June 9 at a private estate in Bel-Air. Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation will receive the Global Changemaker award.



Svedka Vodka will host a red, white, and booze barbecue on June 12 to kick off the summer season. Held at a private residence, the event will feature Svedka-infused rocket pops, ping-pong, shuffleboard, and other summery touches.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Kimpton Angler’s Hotel South Beach has launched a new spa and fitness wellness program. The hotel recently completed an 85-room new addition plus a rooftop pool and sun deck.



NEW YORK: Gimlet Media, a digital media company and podcast network, will host GimletFest June 16-17 at BRIC in Brooklyn. The podcast festival will feature live tapings and special events, including a Story Pirates breakfast on Father’s Day.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



SAN DIEGO: The San Diego Convention Center expects to draw 93,000 attendees throughout the month of June, generating an estimated $103,400,000 in regional impact.



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Ian Zelaya, and Deirdre Jahn in New York.



