June 5, 2017: Ariana Grande Leads Uplifting Manchester Benefit Concert, Toyota Wants a Flying Car to Light 2020 Olympic Flame, Bumble Opens Live Space for Dating



1. ARIANA GRANDE LEADS UPLIFTING MANCHESTER BENEFIT CONCERT: Less than two weeks after a deadly terrorist attack that killed 22 at her concert, singer Ariana Grande returned to Manchester to headline the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday, backed by a lineup of pop stars. Around 50,000 people attended the event. USA Today: “It was Grande’s first performance since the May 22 attack, which left 22 dead and more than 100 injured as they exited the singer’s concert at Manchester Arena. The youngest victim was 8. The concert took place despite a terror attack 200 miles away that killed seven in London on Saturday night. More than $2.5 million was donated during the three-hour show. 'We came to show our respect, not just for Manchester (but) also for London,' said Jason Geal, who was attending with his wife and daughters. The Geals were in the audience during Grande's performance at Manchester Arena last month. 'We need to show we are not scared,' he said, before joining his family in a frenzied round of selfie-taking. Summer was in the air and the concert had an atmosphere reminiscent of an outdoor music festival. There was beer and ice cream in ample supply and stalls selling T-shirts and other band paraphernalia. Families mixed with teenagers and young adults and groups of girls in bunny ears linked arms and sang along to their favorite songs. ... The show was held at the Old Trafford cricket stadium, just under four miles from Manchester Arena. It was broadcast live on BBC radio and television and streamed around the world. Hundreds of millions of people from more than 50 countries were expected to watch the concert in some format." https://usat.ly/2rzJWIM



2. TOYOTA WANTS A FLYING CAR TO LIGHT 2020 OLYMPIC FLAME: The Olympic cauldron at the 2020 Games in Tokyo may be lit with a flying car if Toyota has its way. Reuters: "'Cartivator', a start-up group of about 30 engineers including some young Toyota employees, started to develop a flying car 'SkyDrive' in 2014 with the help of crowdfunding. Head of Cartivator, Tsubasa Nakamura, said that while the car was still at an early stage of development, the group expects to conduct the first manned-flight by the end of 2018. During their demonstration, the current test model was able to get off and float on the ground for a few seconds. Nakamura said the design needed more stability so the prototype would be able to fly long and high enough to reach the Olympic flame. Engineers of Cartivator are aiming to make their flying car the world's smallest electric vehicle, which can be used in small urban areas, and hopes to commercialize the car in 2025. Last month, Toyota Motor and its group of companies agreed to invest 42.5 million yen ($385,000) in the project for the next three years. Nakamura said the group is working hard to improve the design, hoping to receive further investment from the company." http://reut.rs/2rCtgAq



3. BUMBLE OPENS LIVE SPACE FOR DATING: Female-driven dating app Bumble has opened a brick-and-mortar space in New York to serve as a branded date and hangout spot. TechCrunch: “Bumble is calling the space the Hive, and it will be a month-long installment designed to be a space for dates, Bumble fans and really anyone—to just hang out and soak in the Bumble brand. A physical location is the first step in the dating startup’s attempt to formalize the community that has naturally formed around the Bumble brand. While some dating apps are still considered taboo, Whitney Wolfe, founder and CEO of Bumble, explained that Bumble’s brand now extends beyond just dating, and is something people are proud to associate themselves with—even if they aren’t necessarily using Bumble for dating. This focus on community also meshes with the startup’s plans to eventually expand on BumbleBIZZ, which is Bumble’s attempt to help users with professional and social networking, and retain users who may not necessarily be looking to date. While the space will be open during the week for couples to meet up (or friends to just stop in and check it out), there will also be a series of events focused on relationships, female entrepreneurship and more. For example, Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe will host a panel with the founders of theSkimm, Drybar will be hosting style sessions and Forbes will be hosting a Mentor & Mingle session." http://tcrn.ch/2rqaLza



COAST TO COAST: W.N.B.A. will celebrate Pride Month throughout June with four nationally televised games that will air on ESPN2. The games include the Washington Mystics versus the Dallas Wings on June 6, the Los Angeles Sparks hosting the Dallas Wings on June 13, the Mystics and the Minnesota Lynx on June 23, and the Connecticut Sun against the Seattle Storm on June 29.



AUSTIN: Visit Austin, along with local partners and sponsors, raised $40,000 for Art From the Streets on May 8 at the inaugural Give Back Gig as part of the 34th annual National Travel and Tourism Week. Art From the Streets is a free and open studio that serves the homeless community.



BOSTON: Cultivar, a new restaurant offering hyper-seasonal cuisine, has opened inside the Ames Hotel. Helmed by chef and owner Mary Dumont, the restaurant features an onsite hydroponic garden offering fresh ingredients for a variety of dishes. The venue has an 88-seat dining room, a 55-seat outdoor patio, and a 12-seat bar. The second floor offers a 90-seat private dining room that can be split into two rooms to accommodate as many as 140 standing.



CHICAGO: Dana Hotel and Spa has partnered with the Fifty/50 Restaurant Group to debut the Portsmith, a seafood restaurant from chef and partner Nate Henssler, and Leviathan, a mythical-theme cocktail bar helmed by Benjamin Schiller.



The 16th annual Taste of River North will take place July 21-23. Presented by the River North Residents Association and produced by Ravenswood Special Events and Duff Entertainment, the event will offer tastings from vendors including Da Lobsta, Hutch American Bistro, and STK Chicago.



LOS ANGELES: This year's Hollywood Fringe Festival runs June 8-25. The event will feature more 2,000 performances from 375 shows.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Miami Marlins will host an open job fair on June 6 at Marlins Park in the First Base Dugout Club. The event is open to individuals searching for an event staff position during All-Star Week, which takes place July 3-12, at Marlins Park.



NEW YORK: Rooftop Cinema Club has announced its July and August film lineup, which will screen at Yotel in Manhattan and Office Ops in Bushwick. Films include Breakfast at Tiffany's, 20th Century Women, Cruel Intentions, and Brokeback Mountain.



PHILADELPHIA: Freeman has acquired Philadelphia-based boutique agency Fusion Brand Experiences.



SAN FRANCISCO: W San Francisco has appointed Camila Frederico director of operations.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Two new restaurants have been added to the Capitol Riverfront: Slipstream at ORE 82 serves craft coffee and cocktails, as well as food. Salt Line at Dock 79 features a New England-inspired menu in a relaxed space with outdoor dining.



