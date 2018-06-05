June 5, 2018: How the Tony Awards' Production Duo Make the Ceremony Happen, Sephora to Launch Beauty Convention, Supreme Court Rules for Colorado Baker Who Refused to Make Same-Sex Wedding Cake, See the Decor at This Year's C.F.D.A. Awards



1. HOW THE TONY AWARDS' PRODUCTION DUO MAKE THE CEREMONY HAPPEN: Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss have produced the Tony Awards for more than 15 years. The duo recently discussed what goes into planning the ceremony, which will take place Sunday at Radio City Music Hall. Broadway News: “One trick: adding a false proscenium to reduce the size of the 100-foot-wide stage, so that the musical numbers do not look dwarfed by their surroundings. With that issue behind them, Kirshner and Weiss are concentrated on overseeing more than 700 people inside the house, from stagehands to production staff and cast members, in addition to nailing down the running order and making sure hosts Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban have moments to shine. Weiss, who is also directing the Tony Awards show, and Kirshner have been preparing for the awards show all season, as they both try to see every Broadway show when it opens to pick out a possible number for the broadcast. Broadway News: What are the particular challenges of producing and directing the Tony Awards? Glenn Weiss: I direct the Oscars. I directed the Emmys. Those shows have a much longer period of time between nominations and shows, and on top of that, those shows are not necessarily performance-dependent on the nominations. So this is really a unique vehicle where there’s a really concentrated time period to mount pretty large scale productions, and the challenges are not just in us sitting here coming up with what song or what order, but the bigger part of it is the huge, huge logistics surrounding this, and getting casts in and out of the theater, having them change at their theater, but be bussed to Radio City. Ricky Kirshner: It’s a logistical nightmare, nightmare’s a bad word, challenge, because of what Glenn just said. But it’s also one of the great creative challenges that we have all year.” https://bit.ly/2LllHGU



2. SEPHORA TO LAUNCH BEAUTY CONVENTION: Makeup brand Sephora is launching its own beauty convention this fall. Business of Fashion: “The massive LVMH-owned specialty multi-brand retailer is constructing a multi-room 'House of Beauty' over two days in October in Los Angeles with installations from over 50 brands for consumers willing to pay between about $100 and $500 to explore and shop. The beauty events market is dominated by Beautycon, the festival for beauty obsessives that brings together shoppers, digital influencers and celebrities, sponsored by up-and-coming and major brands. Originally an industry event, Beautycon opened to consumers in 2014. Chief executive Moj Mahdara has since turned the event into the foundation of a media company that helps brands connect with younger generations of consumers. Beautycon Media has raised $9 million and its investors include A+E Networks, CAA, Hearst Media and Hong Kong-based entrepreneur Adrian Cheng. While Sephora cannot confirm which brands will participate in Sephoria, the retailer will likely draw on the many prestige brands in its portfolio, especially the LVMH-owned ones such as Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty. Sephora is also joining a host of retailers in creating experiences for customers that go beyond shopping in a conventional store. The goal with Sephoria is to build community and give customers a fun, interactive experience—'lots of juicy experiences that she’s can snap and share and wow her social community with,' said Deborah Yeh, senior vice president of marketing and brand at Sephora. 'We’ve been dreaming about something like this for awhile.' Just as beauty brand conglomerates are facing competition from upstart digital brands that are winning consumers through fresh approaches to marketing, distribution and product development, so too is Sephora facing market pressure to cement its status as a leading specialty beauty retailer with a splashy large-scale event." https://bit.ly/2JsbRWt



3. SUPREME COURT RULES FOR COLORADO BAKER WHO REFUSED TO MAKE SAME-SEX WEDDING CAKE: The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of a Colorado baker who declined to bake a cake for a same sex couple, citing his religious beliefs. CNN: “The court held that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission showed hostility toward the baker based on his religious beliefs. The ruling is a win for baker Jack Phillips, who cited his beliefs as a Christian, but leaves unsettled broader constitutional questions on religious liberty. ‘Today's decision is remarkably narrow, and leaves for another day virtually all of the major constitutional questions that this case presented,’ said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law. ‘It's hard to see the decision setting a precedent.’ The ruling, written by Justice Anthony Kennedy, held that members of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission showed animus toward Phillips specifically when they suggested his claims of religious freedom were made to justify discrimination. The case was one of the most anticipated rulings of the term and was considered by some as a follow-up from the court's decision three years ago to clear the way for same-sex marriage nationwide. That opinion, also written by Kennedy, expressed respect for those with religious objections to gay marriage.” https://cnn.it/2J82g7P



4. SEE THE DECOR AT THIS YEAR'S C.F.D.A. AWARDS: For the first time in its 37-year history, the C.F.D.A. Fashion Awards took place in Brooklyn at the Brooklyn Museum. The decor at the event Monday night was eye-catching and eco-friendly. Vogue: “The graphic black and white textile, created by Aquafil and Eco Age, was woven with what was once waste from our oceans and landfills. 'The carpet on the floor tonight came from fishing nets and used carpets,' explained Giulio Bonazzi, CEO of Aquafil. The fiber, called ECONYL® regenerated nylon (now in use by brands like Gucci, Stella McCartney, and H&M), can be recycled infinitely without ever losing its quality. And Aquafil intends to do just that. 'After the ceremony, the intention is to reuse it,” Bonazzi continues. “To walk on it for just a few hours and not repurpose the product does not make sense, ethically.' After arrivals, showgoers, which included the likes of Diane von Furstenberg, Edward Enninful, Virgil Abloh, Aurora James and Thom Browne, made their way to the museum’s Beaux Arts Court for the evening's dinner and awards ceremony. The decor at the awards was spirited and colorful and was inspired by much of the artwork in the museum's nearby galleries. On the tables, organic-shaped resin placemats in shades of blue and green were inspired by Calder and Matisse and centerpieces evoked Dutch still lifes as Stefan Beckman, the Awards Creative Director of Stage Design & Décor, explained. 'The decor for the tabletop was a giant fruit bowl with summer fruits like cherries, clementines, and kumquats crystallized by Swarovski,' said Beckman. ... Another artist was called upon in the creation of the awards; Brooklyn-based Christina Zimpel provided all the graphics throughout the night. On the stage, in lieu of photographic representations of all the nominees and honorees, Zimpel's expressive drawings were projected. Her artful portraits of Tom Ford, the Brock designers, Donatella Versace, and more added a touch more playfulness to the night." https://bit.ly/2sIyong



COAST TO COAST: Mystery Science Theater’s 30th Anniversary Tour will take place October 9-November 17, with 42 shows hitting 29 cities including Portland, Maine, Boston, Washington, New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, and Minneapolis. The comedy TV series tour will bring back original host and creator Joel Hodgson for the first time in 25 years.



DETROIT: The National Black MBA Association’s 40th annual Conference and Exhibition will take place September 25-29.



HOUSTON: Hospitality company Benchmark has made an investment in United Kingdom-based non-residential meetings company Etc.Venues, which has 15 properties in London, Birmingham, and Manchester. The investment has expanded Benchmark’s reach to more than 80 locations across North America, the Caribbean, Japan, and the U.K.



LOS ANGELES: Limited Runs, an independent seller of vintage posters, photography, and pop culture art, will host the inaugural Pop Art Photo Show September 27-30 at Barker Hangar.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: East, Miami hotel is celebrating its two-year anniversary tonight with a party inviting guests to wear all black or all white.



NASHVILLE: Live music event platform Bandsintown announced a partnership with CMT on Monday, which will involve CMT hosting free music events in Nashville this week that will lead up to the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday. Fans can track the free shows through an in-app guide from Bandsintown.



NEW YORK: Sing for Hope—a nonprofit that offers arts outreach programs to under-resourced schools, hospitals, veteran centers, refugee sites, and more locations in need—launched its Sing for Hope Pianos event on Monday, running through June 24. The event will bring 51 pianos to public spaces across the five boroughs, including a colorful piano on wheels provided by title sponsor Mini.



GalaPro, a developer of automated accessibility and translation technology for live events, has been chosen as the official accessibility provider for the 72nd annual Tony Awards. The ceremony takes place June 10 at Radio City Music Hall.



Miami-based event designer and wedding planner Guerdy Abraira is expanding her services to Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Hamptons beginning this month. To launch her New York presence, Abraira will collaborate with David Beahm for a wedding on June 16 at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn.



Kyma Flatiron, a Greek restaurant from restaurateur Reno Christou, has opened. The new restaurant features a Greek Islands-inspired design aesthetic similar to its original location in Roslyn, and has a second floor available for full buyouts.



PHILADELPHIA: Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Janelle Monáe, and Miguel will perform at year’s Made in America festival, taking place September 1-2.



TORONTO: L’Oreal Professionel’s Hair Fashion Night will take place Thursday at the Symes. The event will feature a backstage-inspired hair styling experience, along with a makeup station from YSL Beauty, a photo booth, cocktails, and more.



