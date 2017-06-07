June 7, 2017: C.F.D.A. Awards Highlight Immigrants in American Fashion, Trump Tweets Will Continue to Hurt U.S. Tourism, Facebook Live Launches Third-Party Closed Captioning



1. C.F.D.A. AWARDS HIGHLIGHT IMMIGRANTS IN AMERICAN FASHION: The annual Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards took place in New York on Monday, and honored a group of immigrants who’ve revamped American brands. The New York Times: “By the final presentation, honoring the feminist Gloria Steinem, Cecile Richards of Planned Parenthood and the singer and actress Janelle Monáe for their work in the Women’s March on Washington, almost every winner had made a statement of some kind. And not one about dressing Melania Trump. Diane von Furstenberg, chairwoman of the council, asked all of the immigrants in the room to raise their hands (there were a lot). Pat McGrath, winner of the Founder’s award, said, ‘Fashion is an industry where the real insiders are all outsiders.’ Kenneth Cole, recipient of the new Swarovski Award for Positive Change, said, ‘Thank you for recognizing a socially conscious business model and platform that I believe is so important in this time in which we are living.’ And Ms. Monáe, whose rousing address pretty much brought down the house, riffed on Hillary Clinton’s ‘women’s rights are human rights’ speech: ‘L.G.B.T.Q. rights are human rights; immigrant rights are human rights; minority rights are human rights,’ she said. … The three major awards of the evening—for Designer of the Year in women’s wear, in men’s wear and in accessories—went to foreign designers who had landed atop storied American houses and, through their ability to view the old narrative in new lights, revived them. Raf Simons, the Belgian designer who took the helm at Calvin Klein in August and whose first show took place in February (and was an ode to the melting pot of Stars and Stripes history), won both the men’s and women’s categories. Stuart Vevers, the British designer who has taken Coach on a trip down Route 66, was named accessory designer of the year. Ms. McGrath, by the way, is also British.” http://nyti.ms/2r2xkrM



2. TRUMP TWEETS WILL CONTINUE TO HURT U.S. TOURISM: Trump's proposed travel bans haven't been good for the U.S. tourism industry, and his most recent string of tweets about the ban aren't expected to help. CNNMoney: “So is Trump's war of words with the mayor of London in the wake of Saturday's terror attacks. And his decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement. Another stumbling block is the U.S. ban of large electronics on some flights from the Middle East. 'We know that politics does influence travel,' said David Tarsh, a spokesman for ForwardKeys, a research firm that tracks 16 million airline bookings a day. Trump's rhetoric and policy gives foreign travelers the sense that America is closing its doors, experts say. That's a big problem, since foreign visitors spend hundreds of billions of dollars in the U.S. each year. The Global Business Travel Association estimates that the U.S. will lose $1.3 billion in travel-related expenditures in 2017, taking hotels, food, rental cars and shopping into account. The organization thinks more than 4,200 jobs could be lost as a result. In a report out last week, ForwardKeys found that the U.S. is the only major country in which summer travel bookings are down year over year. Airline reservations for June, July and August are down 3.5% from 2016. ... America's withdrawal from the Paris accord, which has 194 other nations as signatories, could do more damage to America's reputation abroad. The move reinforces the perception that America is unwelcoming, said Mike McCormick, executive director of the Global Business Travel Association." http://cnnmon.ie/2rTc9wh



3. FACEBOOK LIVE LAUNCHES THIRD-PARTY CLOSED CAPTIONING: Facebook has launched third-party closed captioning for its live broadcasts to accommodate users who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. TechCrunch: “However, Facebook isn’t offering automatic closed captioning through its tech the way it does for free for recorded and uploaded Page videos. That would significantly increase the coverage of captions on Live videos, but could be prohibitively difficult or expensive to offer in at scale in the low-latency real-time nature necessary for Live broadcasts. Instead, only publishers using the Live API that generate CEA-608 standard closed captions or work with a vendor who does will be able to add subtitles. The 360 million people world-wide who are hard-of-hearing aren’t a small niche that Facebook can ignore. In fact, they present a sizeable growth opportunity. If Facebook can use closed captioning to get them watching videos, they’ll spend more time connecting with people on its apps, and see more ads that generate revenue. For comparison, Twitter lacks any closed captioning ability beyond video publishers including them already overlaid in their uploads. Snapchat added a formal closed caption option to Discover last year. YouTube was a pioneer, adding closed captions in 2006 and automatic speech recognition-based captioning a few years later. It’s since expanded to Live videos and more languages. But closed captions can be inaccurate, especially for Live broadcasts, as Facebook discovered this month when Harvard’s faulty system spawned plenty of jokes during Mark Zuckerberg’s commencement speech.” http://tcrn.ch/2rRyw59



* LOCAL NEWS *



LAS VEGAS: The 11th annual Las Vegas Restaurant Week will kick off June 16 with the summer camp-inspired Summer Cookout featuring Robert Irvine & Friends at Tropicana Las Vegas. The kickoff event is presented by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.



LOS ANGELES: Cancer Support Community Los Angeles and YAS Fitness Centers will host the annual YAS-a-Thon cycling fund-raiser on June 25 at the gym’s locations in Venice, Silver Lake, and Downtown Los Angeles.



This year’s CatCon will take place August 12-13 at Pasadena Convention Center. The cat-centric pop culture event will feature appearances from feline and human celebrities, and offer seminars including the CatCon Video Festival presented by the Pet Collective. Sponsors include Rachael Ray Nutrish, BuzzFeed, and Frontline Gold for Cats.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: From June 9–12, Pérez Art Museum Miami will join four museums from around the country—the Akron Art Museum, Detroit Institute of Arts, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and Charlotte’s Bechtler Museum of Modern Art—in hosting the National #InsideOutUSA Photo Contest on Instagram. Instagrammers who use the hashtag #InsideOutUSA, in addition to the local museum’s handle (@pamm), will be entered to win a PAMM Contemporaries membership and a GoPro Hero Session bundle.



NEW YORK: Whoopi Goldberg, Sally Field, Glenn Close, Allison Janney, and Sarah Paulson have been tapped to present at the 71st annual Tony Awards, taking place Sunday at Radio City Music Hall.



The seventh annual Adorama Sunday Family Funday Street Fair will take place Sunday. The event will feature appearances by former New York Giants players and industry vendors including AdoramaPix, Fuji, Bose, Epson, and Sony. The event supports the Boomer Esiason Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis.



The Music Conservatory of Westchester will host the 16th annual Golf & Tennis Classic and post-event fund-raising gala on June 26.



Wellness in the Schools, a nonprofit focused on providing healthier environments for students, will host its Fall Harvest Dinner on September 14 at Oceana.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



TORONTO: The fourth annual Shout Out for Sheena's Place Gala will take place Thursday at Evergreen Brickworks. The event will raise funds for Sheena's Place, a nonprofit community support center for eating disorders in the Greater Toronto area.



Aboriginal Day Live, which is part of Canada’s yearlong 150th anniversary celebration, will take place June 21 at Fort York. BlogTO: http://bit.ly/2rQXt0L



