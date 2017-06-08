June 8, 2017: Democratic Senators Want SXSW to Leave Texas Over Anti-Immigrant Law, Comey Testimony a TV Spectacle With Viewing Parties at Bars and Canceled Meetings, Industry Parents Want a More Mom-Friendly Cannes



1. DEMOCRATIC SENATORS WANT SXSW TO LEAVE TEXAS OVER ANTI-IMMIGRANT LAW: Democratic U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Bob Menendez of New Jersey have sent a letter to South by Southwest festival organizers asking them to consider moving the event out of Austin because of the recently passed Senate Bill 4, which allows local law enforcement to uphold federal immigration law and penalizes officials that don’t comply. Spin: “‘In America we believe that people should be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin, but that is not what SB4 does,’ the senators wrote in their letter. ‘As we saw in previous failed attempts by states that tried to adopt ‘show me your papers’ legislation, these laws essentially legalize discrimination based on the color of your skin or the way you speak.’ The reference to previous ‘show me your papers’ legislation refers in part to Arizona’s 2010 immigration law, which required local law enforcement officers to demand identification of anyone suspected of being in the country without citizenship. Anti-deportation activists pointed out, rightly, that the rule essentially made racial profiling of Hispanic people the law of the land in Arizona. … SXSW had its own spat with activists last year over contract clauses that detailed the festival’s option to alert federal immigration authorities about performers who had violated its policies. The festival, which has generally taken a strong pro-immigrant public stance, insisted that the clause only existed in case of extreme violations, and that it had never been implemented in SXSW’s 30-year history. After pressure from bands and activists, the festival agreed to drop the controversial clause from contracts going forward.” http://bit.ly/2rCeE5s



2. COMEY TESTIMONY A TV SPECTACLE WITH VIEWING PARTIES AT BARS AND CANCELED MEETINGS: Former F.B.I. director James B. Comey's testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee is airing live on major networks and Twitter today, and it's expected to be no less than a television spectacle. Companies have canceled meetings for the event, and bars across the country are opening early and providing drink specials for watch parties. The New York Times: “C-Span, this is not. (Although C-Span will be covering it.) Every national broadcast network—along with an alphabet soup of cable stations from CNBC to HLN—plans to carry the 10 a.m. hearing live. Bars in Houston, San Francisco and Washington are opening early. Schoolteachers are remaking lesson plans to discuss the testimony instead. Enterprising establishments have been quick to capitalize on the Super Bowl-like atmosphere. At Union Pub in Washington, a sports bar steps from the Hart Senate Office Building, bartenders plan to dole out a free round of Budweisers or bourbon shots every time Mr. Trump blasts out a tweet. For those wondering: No, there will not be a limit. 'We’ll give out 20 rounds' if the president tweets 20 times, Ashley Saunders, the bar’s general manager, said in an interview. As she spoke, Ms. Saunders was testing a way to create a huge display of Mr. Trump’s Twitter feed that would run alongside the live coverage on the bar’s 18 television screens—the better for her Capitol Hill clientele to follow any presidential play-by-play. Broadcast networks rarely cut into lucrative morning programming for news events—especially for congressional testimony, typically a dry-as-sawdust slog of grandstanding lawmakers and nondescript witnesses. But the potential for scandalous revelations has a way of reeling in ratings." http://nyti.ms/2s7sGxG



3. INDUSTRY PARENTS WANT A MORE MOM-FRIENDLY CANNES: Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux has received a petition from several parents in the industry asking for a more mom-friendly festival. Complaints included being forced to breastfeed outside. The Hollywood Reporter: “Several days after the Cannes festival ended, industry parents delivered a letter to director Thierry Fremaux to notify him of all the ways in which the event could be more accommodating to children. This year, complaints were filed over mothers being turned away from the Marche du Film for their kids not having badges as well as being forced to breastfeed outside. At press time, the letter had been signed by more than 340 people, including Amazon's Ted Hope, Oscar-nominated writer Robin Swicord (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), filmmaker Marielle Heller (The Diary of a Teenager Girl) and Sundance Institute's Liz Manashil. (The Cannes press office, closed for vacation through June 6, could not be reached for comment.) Drafted by Agnes Films' Alexandra Hidalgo, Moms-in-Film founder Mathilde Dratwa and Directed by Women activist Barbara Ann O'Leary, among others, the letter lists easy steps for Cannes to take that can lead to more inclusivity, from letting parents know where they can and cannot bring children to providing child care, dedicated breastfeeding venues and meet-ups for parents. Reads the letter: ‘There were a number of cases of parents receiving mixed information about attending with children and being sent away because they had babies in their arms.’ THR spoke with one of the authors about their hope for the letter, Dratwa, who said that the festival can take great strides by taking three steps: “Prioritization,” by showing that festival organizers care about parents; ‘communication’ in letting parents know what the rules are for where you can bring children and where you're not able to; and ‘facilitation’ through providing childcare (a lofty dream, she added), dedicated venues for breastfeeding or meet-ups for fellow parents.” http://bit.ly/2rM5EJu



* LOCAL NEWS *



ATLANTA: The eighth annual One Musicfest will take place September 9 at Lakewood Amphitheatre. The music and arts festival will be headlined by Jill Scott, Sean Paul, Jidenna, and more.



LAS VEGAS: Tropicana Las Vegas will launch Oakville Steakhouse, a Napa Valley-inspired steakhouse concept, this month. The restaurant will have a private dining room that will accommodate 40 guests.



LOS ANGELES: The Good Food Gala will take place June 15 at Vibiana. The event raises funds for the LA Food Policy City Council, which works to improve school food, promote urban farms, and fight food insecurity faced by low-income residents.



LOS CABOS, MEXICO: Los Cabos in Baja California Sur will host the Destination Wedding Planners Congress April 10-12, 2018. The event will have more than 400 participants from 60 countries.



NEW YORK: Katie Hollander has stepped down as the executive director of Creative Time. Current deputy director Alyssa Nitchun will serve as acting director.



Proactiv will celebrate the launch of its new system ProactivMD with an interactive pop-up exhibit on June 16 at the Hole on Bowery.



The Village Voice has partnered with NYC Pride to host the inaugural Village Voice Pride Awards on June 21 at Capitale. Sponsored by Netflix series Sense8, the event will be hosted by Alan Cumming and include a performance by Tegan and Sara. The event will honor L.G.B.T.Q. activist Edie Windsor, transgender activist Gavin Grimm, and agender writer and speaker Tyler Ford.



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: June 12 will mark one year since the shooting at Pulse nightclub that left 49 people dead. The City of Orlando and Orange County Government, in collaboration with Pulse, have designated it as “Orlando United Day – A Day of Love and Kindness.” A number of community events and activities are planned, including a ceremony at Lake Eola where the names of the 49 victims will be read.



SAN FRANCISCO: Joie de Vivre Hotels will kick off Good Measure Tour II, a multi-city music tour in collaboration with Bay Area brands Noise Pop and Harken Wines, on June 14 at the brand’s New York location Hotel 50 Bowery. The tour will then come to the Marker San Francisco on August 18, and make its final stop at the Troubadour in New Orleans on September 14.



TORONTO: Toronto Ribfest will take place June 30-July 3 at Centennial Park. The event will feature live music and ribs from vendors including Billy Bones BBQ, Gator BBQ, and the Hogfather.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: John Stamos will host the 37th annual A Capitol Fourth, which will air live on PBS July 4 from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.



