June 9, 2017: Super Bowl Will Be Liquor-Free Until at Least 2020, How Trump May Impact the Emmys, U.K. Officials Call for Drug Safety Testing at Music Festivals



1. SUPER BOWL WILL BE LIQUOR-FREE UNTIL AT LEAST 2020: The N.F.L. recently lifted a longstanding ban on liquor advertisements, but liquor marketers won't be part of the Super Bowl for the next two editions of the event. Advertising Age: “The league hasn't issued any restrictions on Super Sunday spirits ads, but Anheuser-Busch's existing deals with NBC and CBS grant it exclusivity in the alcohol category during the Big Game. Insiders say that the first Super Bowl that may feature in-game liquor advertising is Super Bowl LIV, which is set to air on Fox in February 2020. Fox's category-exclusivity arrangement with Anheuser-Busch expired when the final gun sounded in this year's Patriots-Falcons game. ... Thus far, the networks haven't made much hay out of the NFL's decision to open the liquor floodgates, although one broadcast ad sales boss said the move has been a long time coming. And while it's too early to gauge how the market will respond to the new opportunity, buyers suggest that the most likely candidates to get in on the ground floor are those brands that already buy time in late-night talk shows and on ESPN's 'SportsCenter.' Per the terms of the NFL's liquor-ad initiative, the networks will be limited to four 30-second booze units per game, and no more than two spirits ads may air in a given quarter or at halftime. An additional pair of liquor spots may air in the pregame and postgame shows. All spirits ads in NFL broadcasts also must include prominent social-responsibility messages; these include, but are not limited to, DUI prevention, drinking in moderation and references for assistance with alcohol-related issues." http://bit.ly/2sk1Bqs



2. HOW TRUMP MAY IMPACT THE EMMYS: A longtime critic of the Primetime Emmys, President Donald Trump is expected to affect Emmy voters’ decisions this year thanks to a slew of shows that are more timely than ever since his election. The Hollywood Reporter: “Now that Trump has won an even greater prize—the presidency, which some think he wouldn't even have pursued had he gotten a trophy—there's reason to believe he might actually have more of an impact on the Emmys than when he was in contention. One must acknowledge that the oddities of Trump's first months in office have altered the compass of what seems normal and crazy—on TV and off. Veep, which won best comedy in 2015 and 2016, is all about outrageous ineptitude in and around the White House; now, at a time when a press secretary berates the press for questioning demonstrably false statements and a president walks out of an executive order signing ceremony without having signed an executive order, it's harder to come up with fiction that's stranger than the truth (something Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has noted). Similarly, House of Cards, a show about brazen corruption in the White House that earned drama series nominations for its previous four seasons, seems far less shocking than it once did. Another problem for shows like these: Voters, like many in the public, increasingly prefer to avoid altogether the depressing subject of White House politics when they turn on the tube. At the same time, shows that deal only indirectly—and critically—with Trump-related issues may be getting a subliminal boost. Suddenly of broader interest are topics like hacking (Mr. Robot), Russian spies (The Americans), misogyny (The Handmaid's Tale and Big Little Lies), racial intolerance (Black-ish and Atlanta), LGBT issues (Transparent), undocumented immigrants (American Crime), Wall Street greed (Billions and The Wizard of Lies) and, yes, a female president (Homeland). Of course, some prefer escapism, which might explain the popularity of comedies (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) or glorified soap operas (This Is Us) or period pieces set safely in the past (The Crown) or shows that might be called otherworldly (Stranger Things).” http://bit.ly/2r0wuMS



3. U.K. OFFICIALS CALL FOR DRUG SAFETY TESTING AT MUSIC FESTIVALS: The Royal Society for Public Health wants summer music festivals in the U.K. to offer drug-testing facilities, where festivalgoers would be able to see if substances are safe. BBC: “This will reduce the risk of serious harm from recreational drug use, after a sharp increase in drug deaths in England and Wales, it says. A rise in drug strength means users may be taking drugs at dangerous levels. But no level of illegal drug use is ever entirely safe, the Society says. The RSPH says allowing festival-goers to check the content and strength of substances they possess should also be introduced in city centres where drug use in clubs is common. It says the idea is supported by the majority of clubbers and festival-goers. Drug safety testing has already been carried out in the UK at two festivals last summer, with the support of local police and public health. RSPH's research suggests that nearly one in five users decided to get rid of their drugs once they became aware of what they contained. Eight festivals in the UK are expected to offer drug safety testing facilities this summer, including Reading and Leeds festivals. Deaths related to ecstasy use in England and Wales have risen from 10 in 2010 to 57 in 2015. Drug-related deaths at UK festivals increased to six in 2016. The rise is thought to have been largely caused by an increase in the average strength of ecstasy pills.” http://bbc.in/2rGmP0L



* LOCAL NEWS *



COAST TO COAST: Urban Expositions has acquired the U.S. Coffee Fest event lineup from Lifestyle Events, Inc. The lineup includes the 2017 Coffee Fest shows in Chicago and Portland, and the Baltimore and Denver shows in 2018.



CHICAGO: Chicago Canine Rescue’s second annual “Art Unleashed!” fund-raiser will take place June 16 at Architectural Artifacts.



LOS ANGELES: The 39th annual Playboy Jazz Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Hollywood Bowl.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Windhaven Insurance Orange Bowl Paddle Championship will take place Saturday at Key Biscayne’s Marine Stadium Flexpark. The 8.6 mile-long race is part of the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl’s year-round calendar of sporting events held throughout Greater Miami and the beaches.



The inaugural Growth Hacking Summit will take place June 14 at the Lab Miami co-working space. The event will focus on growing a customer base and developing a high-performing growth team with speakers from SocialBuzzTV, Amazon Prime Now, ESPN International, Growth.ly, and more.



NEW YORK: National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey, an immersive entertainment experience, will open in Times Square in October. The 60,000-square-foot venue will use technology including video mapping, immersive sound, and interactive real-time audience tracking for an experience that will include virtual interactions with sea life. Companies involved in creating the experience include SPE Partners, Pixomondo, and Mirada Studios. The experience will also feature a separate event space that will accommodate as many as 1,000 guests, with events managed by the Shubert Organization.



The Association of Fundraising Professionals’ New York chapter will host Fundraising Day on June 23 at the New York Marriott Marquis. The event will include exhibits, sessions, and panels focused on the fund-raising process. David Miliband, president and C.E.O. of the International Rescue Committee, will lead the event’s keynote.



The casts of Bandstand, Dear Evan Hansen, Miss Saigon, Falsettos, and more are slated to perform at the Tony Awards on Sunday.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: Mango’s Tropical Café will host a variety of Latin music concerts this summer. The Mango's Summer Concert Series will take place Fridays from June 16-August 25.



SAN FRANCISCO: Hotel Zoe San Francisco has reopened after a $16 million renovation. New features include Bar Zoe, which offers a selection of small bites from the hotel's in-house restaurant, as well as an outdoor courtyard with fireplaces and communal seating. The hotel's design was inspired by luxury Mediterranean yachts.



TORONTO: Canada Days, a celebration that’s part of TO Canada With Love for the country’s 150th anniversary, will take place July 1 at the Scarborough Civic Centre. Candian-Muslim hip-hop duo Deen Squad is slated to headline.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles, Mitra Sorrells in Orlando, and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Jill Menze, Rayna Katz, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: d_wilkes@bizbash.com