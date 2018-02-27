Laughing Matters: 7 Improv Groups for Corporate Gatherings

From cheeky motivational speaking gigs to funny teambuilding workshops, these improv troupes from around the country offer a lighthearted way to enhance corporate events:

The iO Theater in Chicago counts Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and Mike Myers among its alumni. The company sends performers and teachers to corporate events globally for teambuilding, training, and shows. At the forefront of the long-form improvisation movement, iO stresses collaboration, listening, and communication skills. Workshops can focus on topics like storytelling, presentation skills, and creative thinking; programs can be customized as well. Planners can hire one facilitator, or 25 or more for large groups or more personal interaction. Pricing starts at $3,000.

Not Quite Right Comedy Improv Troupe offers workshops, classes, games, and entertainment for audiences ranging from 15 to 300 people. In total, the troupe consists of 15 members who are available for hire for events. Founded in 2001, NQR is based in Florida’s Space Coast in Melbourne. The group counts several tech, engineering, and start-up companies among its corporate clients. Pricing is available upon request.

Katie Goodman, author of Improvisation for the Spirit, operates a two-fold improv-related business. Her troupe, Spontaneous Combustibles, offers as many as four performers for corporate events. Goodman also hosts improvisation workshops that help address patterns of behavior and group dynamics in a corporate setting. Based in Brooklyn, Goodman is available to travel for events. Short performances start at $2,500, workshops start at $5,000, and keynote addresses start at $10,000.

Atlanta’s Village Theatre improv troupe performs all over the country, counting organizations like the Boys and Girls Club and Delta Air Lines among its past clients. The troupe can work with a range of budgets to offer improv-centric corporate training for groups ranging from six to 300. Programs can be tailored, combining improv skills and real-world examples to address objectives like teambuilding, intercommunication, and public speaking. Planners can also hire the troupe purely for entertainment, which can include on-stage audience participation for executives and attendees.



Four Day Weekend offers an array of services including emceeing, man-on-the-street interviews, and cheeky motivational speakers for corporate events. Planners can book an entire show or opt for a-la-carte services. The troupe, which consists of eight main cast members as well as hosts and a music director, also offers workshops and improv-based continuing education. Earlier this year, the group published a book, Happy Accidents, that outlines its philosophy of collaboration, communication, and trust, all of which are incorporated into the workshops. Based in Fort Worth, the troupe travels nationally and internationally for corporate events.

Sea Tea Improv has been presenting its services at corporate events since 2009. The organization includes 25 performers and facilitators that can work with groups ranging from four to 250 people. Sea Tea offers interactive, audience-participation shows and skill-building workshops, each of which can be tailored to a planner’s specific needs and goals, whether that be flexibility, adaptability, or other business objectives. Based in Hartford, Connecticut, Sea Tea has worked with major corporations including Comcast and ESPN, as well as smaller clients like law firms and insurance companies.

Since 1992, DC Improv Comedy Club has functioned as the local Washington affiliate of ComedySportz Improv, a national company. For corporate events, DC Improv offers a variety of teambuilding workshops that use improvisation skills to help attendees think quickly, react positively, create innovatively, and work together, while incorporating laughter into the mix. Workshops can cater to groups ranging from five to 500 people; pricing typically starts at $1,500. The group also offers extemporaneous, engaging shows for private events.