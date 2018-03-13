Let the Games Begin: Why You Need Event Gamification

Everything you need to know about event gamification.

If you're looking to improve attendance, increase engagement, and create an unforgettable experience at your next event, it's time to give digital gamification a closer look.

But maybe you are worried gamification will be viewed as a distraction, are wondering just how it can help boost your event, or you are interested but not sure where to start. We've put together the following list of the most common questions we've received at MeetingPlay around how and why to use gamification at your next event.

Will people associate the word “game” with silly activities designed just for fun?



Digital gamification wouldn't be as successful as it is if it didn't add value to your event. Customized activities help you influence the actions of your attendees and create a more successful event. While you can incorporate fun games, they're designed to facilitate networking and engagement with your event content, as well as encourage interaction with sponsors.

How do I know if it's the right fit for my event?



Gamification activities are tied directly to your event goals. Do you want to thrill your vendors, or connect your attendees to one another? Digital gamification can help you achieve these goals. Learn more about how here.

I don't have time to develop a game, and my agenda is already so packed. How will I fit it in?



The best solution is to incorporate gamification into your existing activities. The actions below can be part of your game without imposing on your schedule:

Connect with attendees

Check in at a session or sponsor booth

Comment on your activity feed

Complete polls, quizzes, and surveys

Ask a question

Download a document.

What types of games are popular?

Trivia and photo contests are often used to encourage attendees to further engage with your brand, product, content, or sponsors. Bingo is typically more networking focused. Scavenger hunts are versatile and can be tailored to meet your specific conference goals. You can also develop a custom game. If this is of interest, make sure you find a mobile event app provider who can brainstorm ideas with you.

How do I know when to award points?

Base points on the goals of your event—if networking is a priority, activities like connecting with another attendee should be more highly valued. If it's important that attendees connect with your content, then polls, quizzes, and surveys should be worth the most points. MeetingPlay's back-end CMS allows you to manually edit a user's points to reward desired actions (or discourage undesired actions).

Do I have to offer prizes?

Humans are naturally inclined to compete and achieve goals, so incorporating a leaderboard that displays top point winners is important. Some organizations stop there; others include prizes for top earners. We've seen that technology prizes are most popular, but there are many other options.

At MeetingPlay, we've helped hundreds of clients achieve their event goals through gamification. For case studies, suggestions, or to download our free ebook on gamification, visit our website or contact us today.