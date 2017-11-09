Let’s Party Together – Host Your Next Company Event at Sephora

THE DETAILS

Kick off a beautiful new partnership or reward hard work with a party at Sephora. Our Beauty Advisors will treat guests to in-store services and assist with personal shopping needs. All events include a Sephora Gift Card plus a curated beauty swag bag for every attendee. Want to up the ante? Book a DJ, catering, and more.

SELECT A PARTY PLAN

- GLOSS

• 30-75 guests

• Minimum $50 gift card purchase per guest

• Held during off-peak store hours

- GLITTER

• 76-125 guests

• Minimum $30 gift card purchase per guest

• Held during off-peak store hours

- GLAM

• 126+ guests

• Minimum $20 gift card purchase per guest

• Private event, held before or after store hours