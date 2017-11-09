Let’s Party Together – Host Your Next Company Event at Sephora

THE DETAILS
Kick off a beautiful new partnership or reward hard work with a party at Sephora. Our Beauty Advisors will treat guests to in-store services and assist with personal shopping needs. All events include a Sephora Gift Card plus a curated beauty swag bag for every attendee. Want to up the ante? Book a DJ, catering, and more.
SELECT A PARTY PLAN
- GLOSS
• 30-75 guests
• Minimum $50 gift card purchase per guest
• Held during off-peak store hours
- GLITTER
• 76-125 guests
• Minimum $30 gift card purchase per guest
• Held during off-peak store hours
- GLAM
• 126+ guests
• Minimum $20 gift card purchase per guest
• Private event, held before or after store hours
Interested? Email PartyAtSephora@Sephora.com #PARTYATSEPHORA