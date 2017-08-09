LIST YOUR BIZ
EVENT REPORT

Lollapalooza 2017: 24 Whimsical, Nostalgic Ideas From Sponsors and Brands

The massive rock festival brought out its guests' inner children with bubbles, games—and an onsite roller rink.

By Jenny Berg August 9, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Barry Brecheisen for BizBash

CHICAGO Just like rock music, severe weather has practically become an annual tradition at Lollapalooza. While the music festival grounds were evacuated before first-night headliner Lorde could perform on August 3, the bands—some 170 of them, to be exact—played on for the next three days.

Apart from the music happening on the eight stages, the Grant Park event featured activations from sponsors ranging from Lululemon to Twix and Toyota. Off-site parties hosted by beauty and fashion brands also played into the experience, offering DJ and live-music performances along with perks such as free hairstyling and customized swag.

This year, sponsors as a whole added nostalgia and whimsy to their activations, and the festival itself also featured more games, a new arcade-slash-roller-rink, and a massive scavenger hunt with a charitable component. Here's a look at the 2017 festival and the largest activations and parties surrounding it.

Lollapalooza Music Festivals Music Industry Events

