Looney 'Tunes': Warner Bros. Brings its Cartoons to Life with Musical Pop-Up

Artist Joshua Vides reinterpreted the 2-D world of Space Jam with a galactic neon basketball court with cut-outs of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. The installation is inspired by the 1996 film’s R&B soundtrack and the game between the Monstars and Tunesquad.

Be it popularizing classical music through Looney Toons or creating mainstream R&B hits from Space Jam, Warner Bros. is no stranger to making its mark on pop culture through music from its animated series and films.

To celebrate this, the entertainment company partnered with the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles to launch an interactive, musical pop-up—and in turn, deliver adults a nostalgic experience and kids an introduction to its most iconic characters.

The Get Animated Invasion, which debuted on the museum’s second floor August 18 and runs through September 9, features 11 interactive spaces designed to reimagine musical moments in classic shows and films such as Scooby-Doo, Looney Toons, the Jetsons, and the Flintstones. The exhibit was produced by creative agency Movement Strategy, while five of the spaces were created in partnership with specific artists and designers.

“We have created an innovative experience within the Grammy Museum that truly captures the rich history and pop culture appeal of our most treasured animated stories,” said Maryellen Zarakas, senior vice president of franchise management and marketing for Warner Bros. Consumer Products, in a press release. “The integration of music, art, and storytelling infused with the kinetic energy of our characters will captivate today’s generation of Warner Bros. animation fans and music enthusiasts.”

Spaces include installations inspired by classical music-driven Looney Toons shorts such as “What’s Opera Doc?” and “The Rabbit of Seville,” an interactive karaoke booth featuring songs from Animaniacs; and a galactic neon basketball court inspired by Space Jam.

The exhibit is actually the second iteration of the Get Animated Invasion—the experience first appeared at New York Comic Con in 2017 as a weekend-long pop-up with seven installations in an empty retail space. Vicki Ho, communications director at Movement Strategy, explained that Warner Bros. partnered with the creative agency again to turn the pop-up into a larger, ticketed exhibit for the second edition; and one that was specifically themed around music.

While the exhibit mainly showcases nostalgic content, it also features an installation inspired by Smallfoot, the entertainment company’s latest film, which premieres in the U.S. September 28. The computer-animated film, which is about a yeti community that discovers humans exist, is brought to life through a snowy mountain structure created by Crystal Wagner.

Tickets for the exhibit are $15 for adults and $10.95 for youth and allows guests to see all exhibits at the museum.

Here’s a look at some of the interactive spaces designed to bring Warner Bros. animated musical moments to life.

