Los Angeles Convention Center Wins State’s Highest Environmental Honor

By International Association of Venue Managers January 19, 2018, 1:24 PM EST

LOS ANGELES The Los Angeles Convention Center and the Orange County Water District are among 13 recipients of the state’s highest environmental honor. The Governor’s Environmental Leadership Awards, which were established in 1993, are given to individuals, organizations, and businesses that have demonstrated leadership and made notable contributions to conserving the state’s resources, protecting the environment, and strengthening the economy, according to the California Environmental Protection Agency. 

Venues/Locations Green Strategy

