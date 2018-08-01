Make Your Meeting an Unforgettable Occasion

There’s only one thing better than a group meeting in Bermuda; it’s discovering the island’s uncharted charm at the end of a productive day. With two-hour flights from most major U.S. East Coast gateway cities, creativity and intrigue are closer than you think.

Out here, your clients can experience luxurious accommodations and meeting spaces that lead to inspiration and productivity—and then after the meeting is over, they can get lost in the island’s rich history, colorful culture, and unforgettable natural beauty.

Memorable Meetings

Book a meeting that sparks a new kind of perspective—you’ll be surprised how close the next big idea is when you are miles away from it all.

Bermuda offers a range of memorable venues for any of your clients’ desires. Choose from a historic beachside fort, sophisticated art gallery, immersive nature reserve, luxurious oceanfront resort, and more for a gathering that is tailored to your clients’ needs.

Naturally Inspiring

In Bermuda, the beauty comes naturally. From the turquoise water and pink-sand beaches to vivid coral reefs and mysterious caves, all you have to do is look around to get inspired.

Golf lovers will find more golf courses per capita than anywhere else in the world. Enthusiasts of art and history will find 400 years’ worth of cultural riches to explore. And foodies will find plenty of culinary creations to please their palate, including traditional Bermudian favorites with British, African, Portuguese, and Native American flavors.

Learn More

To find out more about Bermuda and plan your next event, check out our hotel options, off-site venues, destination management, itinerary assistance, and transportation solutions. Learn more and submit an R.F.P. at gotobermuda.com/meetings.