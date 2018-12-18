LIST YOUR BIZ
Managing Event Rental Chaos—Special Edition

A New Solution ​Faster Better Smarter for the New Pop Up World

December 18, 2018, 10:34 AM EST

 

Host: David Adler, C.E.O., BizBash Media Guests: Eric Dreyer, Co-founder, Goodshuffle Pro, and Karen Gordon, V.P. Growth, Goodshuffle Pro

In this special edition of GatherGeeks, BizBash C.E.O. David Adler sits down with Eric Dreyer and Karen Gordon of Goodshuffle Pro to talk about how their approach to event technology is revolutionizing the industry. Imagine being able to quickly and efficiently track inventory, sales, invoicing, payment, and delivery with a single cost-effective platform. Imagine being able to repurpose customized fabricated material. Learn how Goodshuffle Pro is simplifying the event rental process and empowering the growth of small companies and large corporations alike. A must-listen for anyone in the rental business.

 

 

 

Show Notes

