March 1, 2019: A.C.L.U. Threatens to Sue Coachella Over Bathroom Gender Policy, Smoking Banned at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, P.G.A. Tour Will Accept Gambling Sponsorships



1. A.C.L.U. THREATENS TO SUE COACHELLA OVER BATHROOM GENDER POLICY: Two transgender siblings accused Coachella festival organizers in 2018 of denying them access to bathrooms that corresponded with their gender identities. With the 2019 festival less than two months away, the American Civil Liberties Union’s Southern California branch has sent a letter on behalf of the siblings to organizers A.E.G. and Goldenvoice, threatening to file a lawsuit unless the festival enforces bathroom policies that follow California law. The Desert Sun: “In the letter, lawyers Amanda Goad and Stephen Hicklin claim the festival’s treatment of Donavion ‘Navi’ Huskey and Taiyande ‘Juice’ Huskey violated the Unruh Civil Rights Act, California’s anti-discrimination law that requires business establishments to provide equal accommodations to facilities. … Navi and Juice, who identify as a transgender woman and transmasculine respectively, said they were stopped by Coachella security when they attempted to use festival restrooms. On the second night of the festival, while attempting to use the women’s restroom, a security guard stopped Navi in line and said she could not use the restroom. The next night, another security guard stopped Juice in the men’s restroom and told him to use a gender-neutral restroom.” https://bit.ly/2ECZfZo



2. SMOKING BANNED AT TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS: Tobacco laws in Tokyo are still pretty lenient, but organizers of the 2020 Olympics are making sure there won't be smoking in the vicinity of events. Organizers have banned the use of tobacco products and vaping devices at all indoor and outdoor Olympic and Paralympic venues, as well as perimeter areas of the games. Associated Press: “Organizers say the prohibition is tougher than regulations for the last two Summer Olympics in London and Rio de Janeiro. Tokyo’s city government separately enacted tougher rules last year to protect from second-hand smoke. All provisions kick in during the run-up to the Olympics. Smoking is still allowed in small eateries and bars. They make up half of Japanese establishments, where it’s common to see a customer eating with chopsticks in one hand and a cigarette in the other." https://bit.ly/2BYNWsN



3. P.G.A. TOUR WILL ACCEPT GAMBLING SPONSORSHIPS: The P.G.A. Tour has made some major policy changes. The golf tournament has announced that it will take gambling sponsorships and also has lifted its liquor T.V. ad ban. Advertising Age: “The pro golf tour will keep its TV ad ban on gambling brands but the change allows players to strike endorsement deals with casinos and other gambling entities. However, the P.G.A. Tour will not allow deals with companies whose primary purpose is sports betting. So players could ink an endorsement with Caesar's or MGM, for instance, but not William Hill, which operates sportsbooks, Andy Levinson, the P.G.A. Tour's senior V.P. of tournament administration, said in an interview. Deals with fantasy sports brands FanDuel and DraftKings will also be allowed.” https://bit.ly/2BX4MIz



CHICAGO: Kimpton Hotel Monaco Chicago will debut a renovation to the property’s guest rooms, corridor, and lobby this spring.



LAS VEGAS: Full-service event provider GES has expanded the leadership role of GES North America president Jay Altizer and promoted Jason Popp to president of GES EMEA.



LOS ANGELES: The 44th edition of the men’s and 31st edition of the women’s BNP Paris Open tennis tournament will take place March 4-17 at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: People en Español’s Most Powerful Women conference will take place March 15-16. The event, which is tied to the brand’s 25 Most Powerful Women franchise, brings together Latina businesswomen, community leaders, activists, and artists.



NEW YORK: The second annual Australian International Screen Forum will take place March 19-22 at Lincoln Center. The event will include a 25th anniversary screening of Muriel’s Wedding.



The Brooklyn Museum’s eighth annual Brooklyn Artists Ball will take place April 16. This year’s fund-raising event will honor visual artist Nick Cave and Bank of America. The event theme will draw inspiration from the exhibition “Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving.”



PHILADELPHIA: The fourth annual Women In Hospitality Panel will take place March 12 at the Academy of Music. The panel, focused on weddings, will be moderated by Garces chief strategy officer Judy Moore.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (L.C.B.O.) will hold its Irish Legends event on March 7 at the Rec Room. The event will offer tastings of more than 30 Irish spirits, and it will also include Irish food and live music.



