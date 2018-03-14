March 14, 2018: See Inside SXSW's First 'Sleep' Concert, Tiffany Haddish Would Host Oscars Under One Condition, March for Our Lives Gets Permits Approved for Anti-Gun Rally in Washington



1. SEE INSIDE SXSW'S FIRST 'SLEEP' CONCERT: The music portion of SXSW kicked off Monday, and this year the festival offered a first-of-its-kind event: Composer Max Richter performed an eight-hour concert while 150 attendees slept. Adweek: “Only 150 or so SXSW attendees got to experience the full performance of British-German composer Max Richter’s eight-hour epic, Sleep, and Adweek was lucky enough to score one of the coveted spots. It marked the first time the artist has partnered with a big brand. At 12:13 a.m. on Tuesday, Richter took the stage at Bass Concert Hall in Austin, and over the next eight hours, he played his melodic, lullaby-inspired piece, accompanied by a five-piece band and a vocalist. All 3,000 seats in the three-tiered concert hall were empty (save for a few lucky SXSW badge-holders who were allowed into the space for two hours). Instead, the stage was packed with roughly 150 twin-size Beautyrest beds, complete with branded pillows, blankets and silk eye masks. So, while music fans and influencers were treated to a striking performance of Sleep, they were also given the opportunity to do just that—sleep. And not by sitting back in a slightly uncomfortable folding chair in a concert hall, but on a cushy Beautyrest bed surrounded by 149 complete strangers (and a crew of photographers, videographers and sound experts). ... When Richter finally wrapped up the performance at 8:13 a.m., exactly eight hours after he began, all 150 or so audience members pulled off their covers, rolled out of bed and applauded. Richter’s SXSW performance marked the artist’s first performance in North America. Next, Richter will go on tour with the mattress brand in the U.S., starting in New York. The announcement is part of a larger campaign Beautyrest is launching called 'Be More Awake.'" http://bit.ly/2p97ynA



2. TIFFANY HADDISH WOULD HOST OSCARS UNDER ONE CONDITION: Comedian and Girls Trip actress Tiffany Haddish—who presented with Maya Rudolph at this year’s Oscars—said she would host a future ceremony if she got paid. Page Six: “’At the end of the day, I would love to do something like that,’ Haddish said at the South by Southwest premiere of her upcoming series ‘The Last O.G.’ ‘That would be a dream come true. I know my father would be extremely proud if I got to do that. As long as I get a paycheck.’ After Haddish and Rudolph gave out the Oscar for Best Documentary Short and Best Live Action short, Twitter users campaigned for the duo to host next year’s ceremony. ‘In my mind, Maya [Rudolph] and I, we auditioned for the ultimate job because I thought we was getting paid for that presentation,’ Haddish continued. ‘And then I found out we didn’t get paid, then I was like, ‘I heard about gift bags.’ And then they were like, ‘We don’t got no gift bags.’ And then I was like, ‘Well what do I get?’ and they [said], ‘We got a bottle of wine that’s like $13.’ So I had to buy the wine.’ Haddish will host this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards in June.” http://pge.sx/2tNNJqC



3. MARCH FOR OUR LIVES GETS PERMITS APPROVED FOR ANTI-GUN RALLY IN WASHINGTON: An anti-gun rally that will bring as many as 500,000 people to Washington later this month has had its permit requests approved to march on streets and in parks. Washington Post: “The March For Our Lives rally, planned by survivors of last month’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla., will be March 24 along Pennsylvania Avenue beginning at noon, although organizers expect participants will start to gather hours earlier. More than 700 ‘sibling marches’ also are being planned around the world that day, according to the event’s website. National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said an application was approved that includes usage of sidewalks along Pennsylvania Avenue NW between Third and 12th streets; sidewalks along Constitution Avenue NW between First and Ninth streets; green space between Constitution Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue and Third Street NW; and John Marshall Park, the U.S. Navy Memorial and Freedom Plaza. The two permits were required because the sidewalks and parks along Pennsylvania Avenue are under federal jurisdiction, Litterst said. The rally is planned for Pennsylvania Avenue NW between Third and 12th streets, which is under the city’s jurisdiction. Organizers initially had hoped to rally on the Mall, but a film crew was first to submit its application for that space. The Mall event was described in a heavily redacted Park Service permit application as a ‘talent show.’” http://wapo.st/2IlrATE



COAST TO COAST: Nobu Hotels has announced plans to open 20 hotels by 2020. This year, the hotel brand will open properties in Palo Alto, Chicago, Los Cabos, and Barcelona.



CHICAGO: The 13th annual Pitchfork Music Festival, taking place July 20-22 in Union Park, has announced its full lineup. Headliners include Tame Impala, Fleet Foxes, and Ms. Lauryn Hill.



LOS ANGELES: U.C.L.A.’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability Gala will take place on March 22 at a private home in Beverly Hills. Attendees will include Barbra Streisand, Queen Latifah, Pierce Brosnan, and Laura Dern.



The premiere screening of Santa Clarita Diet season two will take place March 22 at Arclight Hollywood Cinerama Dome. Stars Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Liv Hewson, and Skyler Gisondo will be in attendance.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Wellington Bacon & Bourbon Fest will take place March 23-25 at the Village of Wellington Community Center.



NEW YORK: Brooklyn Brewery’s Beer Mansion will take place April 13-14 at the Weylan. The beer tasting event will feature unlimited tastings from Brooklyn Brewery and six other breweries, plus four themed rooms, live music from local bands, and food from local vendors including the Meatball Shop and Pig Beach.



Experiential marketing agency BMF Media Group has acquired boutique lifestyle public relations firm LFB Media Group.



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: This year’s MegaCon will take place May 24-27 at the Orange County Convention Center. The comic, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming convention will feature numerous panels with celebrities including Jeff Goldblum and Jason Momoa, a reunion of The Princess Bride cast, and a panel discussion with the creators of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a new land opening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2019.



SAN DIEGO: Clarion Events will produce upcoming editions of the NGA Show as part of a new partnership with the National Grocers Association. The next two editions of the NGA Show will take place February 24-27, 2019, and February 23-26, 2020, at the San Diego Convention Center.



SAN FRANCISCO: Apple’s 29th annual Worldwide Developers Conference will take place June 4-8 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose.



ST. LOUIS: Event planning agency Evntiv has promoted Rachel Weis to vice president of client service. Weis previously served as project manager and senior project manager.



