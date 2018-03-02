March 2, 2018: Washington’s Gun-Control Rally Forced to Change Venues, Paris Fashion Week Crashers Cause Riot, Firearm Injuries Fall During N.R.A. Conventions



1. WASHINGTON'S GUN-CONTROL RALLY FORCED TO CHANGE VENUES: A scheduled rally against gun violence slated to take place on the Mall in Washington this month is being forced to change venues because of a National Park Service permit application—described as a “talent show”—taking place the same date. Washington Post: “A permit application filed last week by survivors of the Parkland, Fla., school massacre indicated the ‘March For Our Lives’ rally will be on March 24, with up to 500,000 attendees expected. Mike Litterst, a spokesman for the Park Service, said organizers proposed holding the event on the Mall but were looking to move the rally to another location after the request conflicted with a film crew’s permit. … The ‘March For Our Lives’ rally, funded in part by Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities, will include “student speakers, musical performers, guest speakers and video tributes,” according to the permit application, with 14 Jumbotrons, 2,000 chairs and 2,000 portable restrooms. The film crew’s plans for the Mall were more modest, listing equipment such as two tables, two bikes and jump ropes. Litterst said Wednesday that March For Our Lives organizers were planning their rally away from federal land, on Pennsylvania Avenue between Third and 12th streets NW, which is the jurisdiction of the District. D.C. police said a permit for the march was filed with the agency but wouldn’t release the application or information about it. March For Our Lives organizers didn’t respond to a request for comment.” http://wapo.st/2F4zy1C



2. PARIS FASHION WEEK CRASHERS CAUSE RIOT: Paris Fashion Week crashers caused a riot outside one of the shows on Thursday. New York Post: “Paris Fashion Week show-goers arrived to 46 rue Cambon, where fashion week shows are routinely held, to an aggressive scene. The area outside the show was swarmed with gate-crashers and police attempting to shove their way through. The crowd was so packed that an unlucky car got stuck in the tumult. One attendee fell to the ground. Police and publicists cried out to the crowd to provide space for her, but crashers ignored them and kept pushing toward the entryway. At one moment, the riots outside were so intense that marquee fashion editors from Meredith walked away, declaring they felt the venue to be unsafe. Once inside, the scene was equally chaotic: publicists yelling at attendees to step off the runway, insisting room be made for models to walk the runway. The show itself was a parade of designer Virgil Abloh’s haute take on streetwear: sheer tutu-like frocks paired with sneakers, metallic belt bags; some tapestry-inspired pieces were there, too." http://nyp.st/2HZYN7c



3. FIREARM INJURIES FALL DURING N.R.A. CONVENTIONS: According to a new analysis published by the New England Journal of Medicine, gun-related injuries and deaths fall when the National Rifle Association holds its annual convention. Los Angeles Times: “The rate at which Americans head to ERs seeking treatment for gun injuries dips during the days that the NRA typically holds its annual convention compared with three- and four-day periods just before and after the meeting, a new study shows. The size of the downturn in gun-related injuries was small, largely because firearms injuries account for a tiny fraction of the ills that bring patients to hospital emergency departments.During the non-meeting days included in the study, the rate of ER visits for firearm injuries was 1.49 per 100,000 total visits. During the NRA conventions, which are typically held for three or four days in April or early May, that rate fell to 1.19 per 100,000. … The people and places that experienced the most pronounced downturns were not entirely random, either. Reductions in firearm injuries were highest among men, and across the nation's South and West in states that rank among the highest in gun ownership. And over the nine annual meetings studied, the declines in ER visits for gun injuries were sharpest in the state that hosted the convention in a given year. Those findings lend further credence to the idea that the NRA convention effect is real. Of the roughly 80,000 NRA members who attend any given yearly meeting, close to 85% are men. And attendance is typically highest among members who live in the state where the convention is being held.” http://lat.ms/2t3IX8c



* LOCAL NEWS *



AUSTIN: Warner Bros. Television Group and DC Entertainment will host a superhero experience and pop-up shop during SXSW March 9-18 at 717 Red River Street.



LAS VEGAS: Palms Casino Resort will open Send Noodles, an Asian-inspired concept, March 8. The restaurant, helmed by executive chef Francis Mo, will seat 34 guests.



LOS ANGELES: This year’s Los Angeles Times Festival of Books will take place April 22-23 at the University of Southern California.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Slow Food Miami, a nonprofit dedicated to providing children with clean food, will host its seventh annual “Snail of Approval” Tasting Party March 16 at the Palms Hotel & Spa.



The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami has appointed Martin Jakubczak director of sales.



NEW YORK: Fashionista’s How To Make It In Fashion conference will take place June 15 at the Public Hotel. Fashionista: http://bit.ly/2HUYZED



The Theater at Madison Square Garden will be renamed the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden as part of the venue’s new partnership with the streaming service. Billboard: http://bit.ly/2FIrW5P



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



TORONTO: The eighth annual Irish Film Festival runs today through Sunday at TIFF Bell Lightbox.



TUSCON, ARIZONA: Canyon Ranch will host its inaugural Women’s Health & Wellness Summit April 22-29.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: AMR International’s Transform USA, a conference for data, analytics, and digitial in events, will take place July 18 at the Newseum.



