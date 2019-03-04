March 4, 2019: Drone Racing League Brings Brands Into Events, Steven Spielberg's Push to Block Netflix From Oscars Draws Criticism, New Mardi Gras Parade Group Celebrates Mexican Immigrants



1. DRONE RACING LEAGUE BRINGS BRANDS INTO EVENTS: As drone racing starts to gain popularity as an esport, more brands are sponsoring events in a creative way. The New York-based Drone Racing League, a three-year-old company that organizes races in various cities, has been growing its audience and advertiser bases by integrating brand sponsorships directly into the events. Drone Racing League C.E.O. Nicholas Horbaczewski said this is because fans aren't fond of traditional ads at events, such as billboards. Adweek: “For example, last year, the company partnered with Cox Communications to have a D.R.L. pilot fly through his mother’s house to promote Cox’s Wi-Fi while not hitting antiques, fish bowls, or other items. D.R.L. then re-created the house inside of its pilot-training video game, which fans could then download and virtually fly through themselves. ... Perhaps one of the most ambitious brand integrations for D.R.L. to date will happen later this year, when the league partners with Lockheed Martin on a race to pit human pilots against drones flown by artificial intelligence. Participating teams that build their own A.I. drones will compete for $2 million in prizes, while recruiting university students, technologies, and drone fans to innovate within the realms of anonymous flying." https://bit.ly/2ELuMIy



2. STEVEN SPIELBERG'S PUSH TO BLOCK NETFLIX FROM OSCARS DRAWS CRITICISM: Academy Award-winning film director Steven Spielberg reportedly intends to support rule changes that would prevent Netflix films from being eligible at future Oscars ceremonies, which has sparked criticisms online from industry pros and fans of film. Associated Press: “Now, Spielberg and others are planning to do something about it by supporting a revised film academy regulation at an upcoming meeting of the organization’s board of governors that would disqualify Netflix from the Oscars, or at least how the streaming giant currently operates during awards season. ... But some see Spielberg’s position as wrong-minded, especially when it comes to the Academy Awards, which requires a theatrical run to be eligible for an award. Many online have pointed out the hypocrisy that the organization allows members to watch films on DVD screeners before voting. Filmmaker Ava DuVernay tweeted at the film academy’s handle in response to the news that the topic would be discussed at a board of governors meeting, which is comprised of only 54 people out of over 8,000 members. 'I hope if this is true, that you’ll have filmmakers in the room or read statements from directors like me who feel differently,' DuVernay wrote." https://bit.ly/2Ey3cNB



3. NEW MARDI GRAS PARADE GROUP CELEBRATES MEXICAN IMMIGRANTS: Mardi Gras, which descends on New Orleans on Tuesday, is known for having different parading groups, called krewes. This year's parade will see the debut of a new krewe, Krewe de Mayahuel, which celebrates Mexican immigrants in the city. NPR: “Mayahuel was named after the Aztec goddess of agave, the plant used to make tequila. The group chose the works of Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera as their theme. ... Mayahuel was invited to parade by Amigos de los Amigos, a krewe founded by Mexicans and Mexican-Americans about 10 years ago. Amigos parades under the umbrella of krewedelusion. 'For me, to see an addition to the Mexicanizing of the parade is something I've always wanted to see,' said Texas native Antonio Garza, the founder of Amigos de los Amigos." https://n.pr/2VBXJfH



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: Aboyer and Silencieux, two French restaurants from chef Michael Lachowicz, will open at 64 Green Bay Road in Winnetka in May. The two concepts will join George Trois, which also will reopen in May after renovations.



Great Wolf Resorts has appointed Wendy Hoekwater vice president of sales.



LOS ANGELES: WonderCon, presented by Comic-Con International, will take place March 29-31 at the Anaheim Convention Center.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: La Estación American Brasserie, a restaurant from Juvia Group, will open at MiamiCentral’s Central Fare in early spring. The 10,000-square-foot restaurant and bar will seat 240 people and have four private event spaces.



NEW ORLEANS: The 36th annual French Quarter Festival will take place April 11-14. The festival brings more than 300 acts to 23 stages in the French Quarter.



NEW YORK: The C.F.D.A. Fashion Awards and Swarovski are parting ways after a 17-year run. Swarovski had been the main sponsor of the industry event, and the two organizations won’t be partnering on the 2019 C.F.D.A. Fashion Awards, scheduled for June 3. No named sponsor of the emerging talent award has yet to be revealed.



MoMA PS1 and record shop Other Music will hold the third annual Come Together: Music Festival and Label Market March 23-24.



Major Food Group has appointed Jana Rosenkrantz events director of sales and marketing for Seagram Building restaurants the Grill, the Pool, and the Lobster Club.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



TORONTO: Sugar Shack TO, presented by Redpath, runs March 9-10 at Sherbourne Common. The family-friendly event will have two sugar shacks, maple-infused food, ice activities, and more.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: n_peck@bizbash.com