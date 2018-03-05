March 5, 2018: 'The Shape of Water' Wins Best Picture at Oscars That Celebrated Diversity, High Point Market's Consumer Tour Canceled, Vans Will Host 100 Skate Clinics for International Women's Day



1. 'THE SHAPE OF WATER' WINS BEST PICTURE AT OSCARS THAT CELEBRATED DIVERSITY: Guillermo Del Toro's sci-fi monster romance drama The Shape of Water took home four awards including Best Picture during Sunday's 90th Academy Awards, which celebrated diversity through presenters, winners, and performances throughout ABC's telecast. The Hollywood Reporter: ”The Shape of Water’s victory culminated a purposefully 'woke' evening, whose host Jimmy Kimmel set the stage from the very beginning. In his opening monologue, he began by acknowledging last year’s envelope fiasco (“So then the accountants went ahead and did comedy of their own!”) and the Academy’s expulsion of Harvey Weinstein ('Harvey deserved it the most!'). Kimmel noted several firsts among this year’s nominees—like Mudbound’s Rachel Morrison, the first woman ever nominated in the cinematography category. And he invited winners to use their moment in the spotlight to address issues like #MeToo, Time’s Up and the March 24 march on Washington being organized by students from Parkland, Florida. Annabella Sciorra, flanked by Ashley Judd and Salma Hayek—just three of the women who have spoken out against Weinstein—introduced a video package about new voices, filmmakers shaking up Hollywood and challenging straight, white male dominance. ... When Pixar’s Coco, which celebrates Mexico’s Day of the Dead, was named best animated film, director Lee Unkrich offered 'the biggest thank you of all to the people of Mexico. Coco would not exist without your endlessly beautiful culture and traditions.' He concluded, 'Representation matters.' And the awards show’s producers, Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, couldn’t have scripted a better moment that Frances McDormand’s best actress win for playing a grieving mother bent on vengeance and justice in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. As she accepted the second Oscar of her career, a hyperventilating McDormand, after thanking those with whom she worked as well as her husband and son, set her award down on the floor of the Dolby Theatre. 'If I may be so honored,' the actress said as she called upon 'all the female nominees in every category [to] stand with me tonight.' As women stood throughout the room, McDormand continued, 'Look around, ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need to financed.'” http://bit.ly/2tfXVrP



2. HIGH POINT MARKET'S CONSUMER TOUR CANCELED: Hearst and International Market Centers (I.M.C.) canceled the Access Market Tour at High Point Market, which would have given consumers access to the home furnishings industry trade show in High Point, North Carolina. Editor at Large and Business of Home: 'Originally scheduled for the final day of Market, the limited-attendee tour was intended “to get consumers excited about the latest products and trends, and encourage them to invest in redecorating and beautifying their home, which benefits our industry, manufacturers, retailers and interior designers,' as IMC had said in its original statement. At $350 per ticket, Access Market was going to provide expert tours and exclusive seminars with Hearst shelter magazines. Tour participants would not have been permitted to purchase products from any of the showrooms but would have been referred to retailers, and the tours were intended to allow access only to participating showrooms—A.R.T., Bassett, Bernhardt, Drexel, Henredon, Hooker, Norwalk, Thomasville, and Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines. But news of the tour did not go over so well within the interior design community. To date, more than 584 designers have signed the petition 'Cancel Curated Day at High Point Market On April 18.' 'All it takes is one ‘savvy’ consumer with a camera and social media following to post a picture of a price tag, and this well-meaning curated tour could easily get out of hand,' the petition says. 'The business we bring to High Point should be valued, and there needs to be more loyalty to us. We are asking High Point and the other organizers to immediately cancel the Curated Day at High Point.' It’s safe to say: Message received." http://bit.ly/2oJ4O00



3. VANS WILL HOST 100 SKATE CLINICS FOR INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: To coincide with the brand's new campaign and International Women's Day, Vans will host 100 skateboarding clinics around the world on March 8. Refinery29: “Launching on March 8 for International Women's Day, the brand is kickstarting Girls Skate India, a magnified view at how a new generation of females are gaining confidence through a newfound outlet: skateboarding. Centered around female empowerment and the stigma that skateboarding is an unorthodox universe for female involvement, Girls Skate India gives a closer look at how women are owning the sport around the globe. ... In tandem with the campaign, Vans announced that it will be opening female-catered skate clinics around the world. In a press release, Vans stated its plans to 'mobilize around the world to teach women and girls how to skateboard through a series of global skate clinics beginning March 8, 2018, International Women’s Day.' The brand is set to host over 100 skateboarding clinics in most major cities (i.e. Brooklyn, Chicago, London, St. Petersburg, Shanghai, Bangalore, São Paulo, and Mexico City). The clinics will be open to skaters of all levels, from beginners to experts, to join the growing female skate community and inspire a new wave of women’s skateboarding progression. Vans' new 'This Is Off The Wall' campaign will run as a continuous series that delves into creative communities to help spread the brand's pillars 'of action sports, art, music and street culture, inviting everyone to participate.'" http://r29.co/2Fk6hTM



BOSTON: Tremont 647 chef and owner Andy Husbands will host the 21st Cooking Matters Dinner March 12 at the restaurant. The event benefits No Kid Hungry.



LOS ANGELES: The L.A. Beer Festival will take place April 8 at Los Angeles Center Studio. The event will feature tastings from 80 breweries, food trucks, and a dueling piano bar.



NASHVILLE: Experiential marketing agency George P. Johnson has appointed Larry Ezzelle vice president of operations.



NEW YORK: The Warwick New York hotel has completed a renovation of its 10,000-square-foot meeting and event space. The space offers nine meeting rooms on the second floor.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Meridian International Center's 50th annual Meridian Ball will take place October 12. The event will be preceded with the inaugural Meridian Global Leadership Summit at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.



TORONTO: Toronto Comic Con presented by Fan Expo Canada will take place March 16-18 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.



