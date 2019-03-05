March 5, 2019: Conservatives Want D.N.C. to Have Fox News Host Presidential Debate, FIFA Suggests Launching Video Referee Technology at Women's World Cup, Trump Serves Fast Food at White House Event Again



1. CONSERVATIVES WANT D.N.C. TO HAVE FOX NEWS HOST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: Conservatives surveyed at the Conservative Political Action Conference this past weekend want the Democratic National Committee to let Fox News host a Democratic presidential debate in 2020. So far, the D.N.C. has given the first of 12 debates to MSNBC, NBC News, and Telemundo, and the second to CNN. Fox News hasn’t hosted a debate in more than 15 years. The Hollywood Reporter: “Fox News anchors have lobbied on-air to host a debate, taking advantage of two recent interview opportunities with D.N.C. chair Tom Perez to make sure his organization is considering the network. ‘Is Fox in the mix for those debates?’ Bret Baier asked Perez in late January. ‘Will Fox News get at least one of the 2020 Democratic primary debates?’ Chris Wallace asked him a month later. … The political organization that will make the decision, the D.N.C., is staying mum about the process, though Perez told Baier that ‘we're having discussions with Fox’ back in January.” https://bit.ly/2ELO28G



2. FIFA SUGGESTS LAUNCHING VIDEO REFEREE TECHNOLOGY AT WOMEN'S WORLD CUP: FIFA's organizing committee announced Monday that it recommends introducing video assistant referee technology at the Women’s World Cup this summer. The technology was introduced at the men’s World Cup in Russia last year. The New York Times: “The decision, which is expected to be approved by the governing FIFA Council when it meets later this month in Miami, is a victory for women’s soccer players, coaches, and fans who have highlighted gender equality issues in the international game. The technology, known by the acronym V.A.R., allows the on-field referee to consult with a colleague viewing video replays to help confirm, or overturn, close calls in a narrow set of instances. ... Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, said last weekend that he supported the use of the technology at the women’s event in June, stating that it was proving effective at discouraging the type of diving and playacting that often plague major soccer tournaments." https://nyti.ms/2EOAREb



3. TRUMP SERVES FAST FOOD AT WHITE HOUSE EVENT AGAIN: For a White House event hosting the North Dakota State Bison football team, catering in the state dining room included McDonald's and Chick-Fil-A served on silver platters. This is the second time this year the White House has served fast food while hosting a college sports team. In January, President Trump personally paid for a fast food spread for the Clemson University football team, citing the federal shutdown as the reason. CNN: ”'We could've had chefs, we could have, but we had fast food—because I know you people,” President Donald Trump said to laughter. He referenced the chicken sandwiches set before the podium. ... But on Monday, Trump, who has a well-publicized penchant for the Golden Arches, suggested the decision was aimed at supporting American business. 'We like American companies, OK?' he said. Trump encouraged the team to 'go and eat up,' noting that he would have a sandwich at the podium himself, but it would cause 'too big a stir' with the reporters present." https://cnn.it/2H2c8P7



BOSTON: MillerCoors has named Jack Morton as lead agency for the brewer’s experiential, sports, music, and entertainment marketing.



HOUSTON: Hospitality company Benchmark has appointed Eric Gavin chief sales officer. Gavin previously was senior vice president of sales and marketing.



LOS ANGELES: The Classic Auto Show will take place March 16-17 at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Slow Food Miami’s eighth annual Snail of Approval Tasting Party will take place March 14 at the Palms Hotel & Spa. The event will be hosted by Kelly Blanco of NBC 6 and will honor chef Allen Susser of the Café at Books and Books.



Como Metropolitan Miami Beach hotel has partnered with chef Michael Schwartz and the Genuine Hospitality Group to open Traymore by Michael Schwartz. The restaurant serves Floridian cuisine with Southeast Asian influences.



The Breast Cancer Research Foundation raised more than $1.1 million at the annual Palm Beach Hot Pink Luncheon & Symposium, which took place February 7 at the Breakers.



NEW YORK: The R Baby Foundation and Michael’s Mission have partnered to host Two Charities, One Mission: Saving Lives, an ‘80s-theme benefit concert on April 4 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Run-DMC will headline the event, which is being produced by Powered by Professionals.



The Joy of Sake will take place June 21 at the Metropolitan Pavilion. The event will feature more than 400 sakes and dishes from 18 local Asian restaurants.



SAN FRANCISCO: Access TCA has promoted Bill Smith to executive creative director.



TORONTO: The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery has announced Holt Renfrew as the presenting sponsor of the Power Ball 21 benefit. The event, which will be themed “The 21 Club,” takes place June 6.



VENICE, ITALY: Gather by JW, JW Marriott’s second festival in collaboration with Food & Wine, will take place September 26-29 at JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa. The event will feature events hosted by chefs and culinary experts such as Giada De Laurentiis, Jonathan Waxman, and Fabio Trabocchi.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Steve Clemons is joining Axios as editor-at-large, overseeing events and the launch of editorial products. Clemons previously worked in the live events division of The Atlantic for eight years.



