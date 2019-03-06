March 6, 2019: See Inside Karl Lagerfeld's Final Chanel Show, How The Cut Pulled Off a Crowd-Programmed Event, Kimpton Goes Global With Hotel Room Experience Program



1. SEE INSIDE KARL LAGERFELD'S FINAL CHANEL SHOW: Karl Lagerfeld’s final Chanel show took place Tuesday in Paris, offering a dazzling snow-theme spectacle against a backdrop of mountains. The event, which the late designer planned with Virginie Viard—his former assistant and heir to Chanel—drew everyone from Anna Wintour to Janelle Monáe, while actress Penélope Cruz walked in the show. The New York Times: “And when they came, almost an hour before the 10:30 a.m. show was scheduled to start, they found a dozen Swiss wood chalets set high against a backdrop of towering mountains, some chimneys emitting puffs of smoke, all surrounded by drifts of snow burying the runway beneath. Chanel skis and poles jutted from little hillocks amid 50 gray/green firs and lampposts dusted in white. … There were tears, in the audience and from many models. But it was not [a] funeral. Nor was it retrospective. It was classic Chanel, the Lagerfeld way: merchandised, tongue-in-chic, replete with ideas, alternately delicate and clumpy, forward-looking, and connected to the past. Almost cinematic in scale. Free of angst.” https://nyti.ms/2SKjtUD



2. HOW THE CUT PULLED OFF A CROWD-PROGRAMMED EVENT: The Cut, New York magazine's women-focused website, held its first-ever How To Get It Done Day on Monday, which turned an editorial franchise into a daylong event that was programmed with the help of attendees. The Cut editor-in-chief Stella Bugbee said the goal of the inaugural event was to address prevalent topics concerning women in the workplace, and that before the event, a questionnaire was emailed to registered attendees to gather more information about their jobs and what they wanted to take away from the event. Folio: "'We created a concierge team that hand-customized everybody,' says Tara Reilly, head of events at New York Media. 'They took each questionnaire they received and tailored their schedules to meet their goals and their needs and their interests as much as possible. We also took some of those and added talent and added breakouts specifically to make sure that people were getting out of the day what they needed.' To do this successfully, the event was capped at 150 attendees, with tickets priced at $150 each—all of which sold out within a couple weeks of going live. ... The format of the daylong conference consisted of a mix of keynotes and mainstage panels—which touched on the broader themes of dealing with stress and rejection and balancing personal goals with career goals—and breakout sessions, four of which ran concurrently and got into the more niche topics of starting a business or working with a business partner." https://bit.ly/2ETnX85



3. KIMPTON GOES GLOBAL WITH HOTEL ROOM EXPERIENCE PROGRAM: Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants is bringing its “Room 301” initiative to properties worldwide. The program, which first took place last fall at the Everly Hotel in Los Angeles, invites guests to stay in a specific room where they can interact with special amenities. Past experiences have included painting on a wall, contributing to a Spotify community playlist, and answering a question about which “seven deadly vices” they relate to the most. Adweek: “Thus, Kimpton decided to invite hotels in its system worldwide—it currently manages 66 hotels and 78 restaurants, bars, and lounges across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and Greater China, with 27 properties in its development pipeline—to create their own individual ‘immersive and interactive hotel experiences,’ … Guests in the room at the Aertson Hotel in Nashville will have access to a guitar, microphone, and iPad loaded with music-composition software, while guestbook pages will resemble sheet music. And the Prohibition-themed guest room at the Sir Francis Drake in San Francisco will feature 1920s-inspired food and drink, and an iPad photo booth that produces black-and-white photos, among other amenities.” https://bit.ly/2IWPyZU



BOSTON: Encore Boston Harbor hotel has appointed Robert DeSalvio president. The 671-room hotel is slated to open this summer.



Peak Event Services, an event and tent rental provider, has announced Newport Tent Company as its newest division. Newport Tent Company is based in Portsmouth, Rhode Island.



CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA: Chameleon Chairs, LLC, has announced a new rental distribution partnership with North Carolina-base Party Reflections Rentals.



LOS ANGELES: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse has opened the Edith, a private, reservation-only champagne lounge inspired by old Hollywood glamor. The 40-seat space, located on the top floor of the restaurant, specializes in champagne, cocktails, and caviar.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel has named Frank Cavella director of sales and marketing.



NASHVILLE: The third location of Pabu will open at JW Marriott Nashville this fall. The izakaya and sushi restaurant is helmed by San Francisco-based chef Ken Tominaga and Mina Group.



NEW YORK: Endeavor Hospitality Group has appointed Robert Cole general manager of Marriott Courtyard New York Midtown West.



SAN FRANCISCO: The San Francisco Decorator Showcase will run April 27-May 27 at 3800 Washington Street in Presidio Heights. Nearly 40 West Coast interior and landscape designers will remake 33 spaces in the mansion venue. The event benefits the San Francisco University High School Financial Aid Program.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Tru by Hilton has named Talene Staab global head and vice president.



