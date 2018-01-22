Marriott’s Revamp of Aloft and Element Points to the Future of Select Service Hotels

After Marriott purchased Starwood Hotels & Resorts for $13.3 billion in September 2016, a tough question emerged: What would Marriott do with all those 30 brands in its now-expanded portfolio? Whether the company needs 30 brands is another issue, and one that’s widely debated in the hospitality industry. However, a little more than one year after the deal closed, we’re beginning to see what Marriott has done with those 11 Starwood brands it inherited, and one of the best examples of that is the company’s efforts to try to reinvigorate the Aloft and Element brands.

