LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

EVENT INDUSTRY BUZZ

Marriott’s Revamp of Aloft and Element Points to the Future of Select Service Hotels

By Skift January 22, 2018, 11:15 AM EST

After Marriott purchased Starwood Hotels & Resorts for $13.3 billion in September 2016, a tough question emerged: What would Marriott do with all those 30 brands in its now-expanded portfolio? Whether the company needs 30 brands is another issue, and one that’s widely debated in the hospitality industry. However, a little more than one year after the deal closed, we’re beginning to see what Marriott has done with those 11 Starwood brands it inherited, and one of the best examples of that is the company’s efforts to try to reinvigorate the Aloft and Element brands.

Read More

Marriott International

More Event Industry Buzz Stories

'Mother!,' 'Fifty Shades Darker' Among 2018 Razzie Nominations
Morgan Freeman Calls Out SAG for Gender-Specific Statue
Trump Hotels Is Losing Premium Customers

MORE Marriott International STORIES

Event Industry Buzz
Historic Alabama Hotel Keeps the Cannon, Renovates the Rooms
GatherGeeks
Podcast: Insider Tips for Running a Convention-Center Hotel (Episode 62)
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue