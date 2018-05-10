May 10, 2018: 'Town & Country' Magazine Disinvited Monica Lewinsky From Event After Bill Clinton R.S.V.P.'d, Grammys Board Announces Diversity Task Force, North American World Cup Bid Would Create $11 Billion Profit for FIFA



1. 'TOWN & COUNTRY' MAGAZINE DISINVITED MONICA LEWINSKY FROM EVENT AFTER BILL CLINTON R.S.V.P.'D: Town & Country magazine disinvited Monica Lewinsky from its annual philanthropic summit on Wednesday because Bill Clinton had R.S.V.P.'d. Huffington Post: “Lewinsky tweeted, somewhat cryptically, on Wednesday: 'Dear world: Please don’t invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and―then after i’ve accepted―uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited. It’s 2018. Emily post would def not approve. Me.' Town & Country did not immediately respond to a request for comment. President Clinton attended the summit on Wednesday to introduce Emma Gonzalez, an advocate for gun control and survivor of the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. Through a spokesman, Clinton said he did not know about Lewinsky being disinvited. 'President Clinton was invited to address the Town & Country Philanthropy Summit,' press secretary Angel Ureña said on Twitter. 'He gladly accepted. Neither he nor his staff knew anything about the invitation or it being rescinded.' HuffPost confirmed with attendees that Lewinsky was uninvited from the summit. Lewinsky, who famously had an affair with Clinton when he was in office, has seen her profile and reputation rise along with the current Me Too moment. Many have acknowledged the sexist way she was villainized by the press and many politicians in the ’90s. She was sent into exile for years, as she’s written, while Clinton’s reputation as an elder statesman only grew. The move by Town & Country struck many as exactly the wrong thing to do―particularly at a time when women are finally being heard when it comes to issues of sexual harassment.” https://bit.ly/2I5tco8



2. GRAMMYS BOARD ANNOUNCES DIVERSITY TASK FORCE: The Recording Academy has announced a task force of 16 members who will focus on diversity and female inclusion at the Grammys. Billboard: “Led by Tina Tchen, the former chief of staff to former First Lady Michelle Obama, the task force includes Universal Music Group executive vp Michele Anthony, BET CEO Debra Lee, ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews, Sony Music executive vp of business affairs Julie Swidler and Lionfish Entertainment CEO Rebeca Leon, among others. The panel also includes several artists and songwriters, including Common, Sheryl Crow, Andra Day and Jimmy Jam. Recording Academy CEO Neil Portnow announced the formation of the task force in early February, following criticism regarding the lack of female artist representation in several categories at this year's Grammy Awards. Portnow also came under fire for comments he made after the awards, saying women needed to “step up” if they wanted a larger role in the music industry. He quickly apologized, but several called for his resignation. … Focused on female inclusion and diversity, the task force will be charged with identifying the ‘various barriers and unconscious biases faced by underrepresented communities throughout the music industry and, specifically, across Recording Academy operations and policies,’ according to an earlier statement, looking at governance, hiring and promotion practices, membership, awards and the Grammys telecast. According to the Academy, the 16-member task force is set to meet soon.” https://bit.ly/2KOP3hB



3. NORTH AMERICAN WORLD CUP BID WOULD CREATE $11 BILLION PROFIT FOR FIFA: North America’s 2026 World Cup bid would generate an $11 billion profit for FIFA as well as a written pledge from the U.S. government that would assure no travel discrimination. The New York Times: “The latter pledge, which bid officials said was delivered in a letter to FIFA last week, could reassure FIFA members that a travel ban put in place by President Trump would not block some officials or fans from traveling to the tournament. The Trump administration, through an executive order, has sought to block visitors to the United States from a handful of countries, including five Muslim-majority nations. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments last month on a third version of the travel ban. A decision is expected by the end of June, the same month FIFA’s member associations will vote on the 2026 host. The United States is bidding in a partnership with Mexico and Canada against Morocco’s solo bid. FIFA will pick a winner at its congress in Moscow on June 13, one day before the opening match of the World Cup in Russia. The promises about record revenues and profits and the reassurances about travel visas were delivered Tuesday by the three chairmen of the North American bid—U.S. Soccer’s president, Carlos Cordeiro; Decio De María, the president of Mexico’s federation; and Peter Montopoli, the Canadian Soccer Association general secretary—during a presentation at the congress of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) in Brussels. The projected profit of $11 billion would be more than double that of any previous tournament, in part because the 2026 event will be the first to include 48 teams and 80 matches, an expansion from the current 32 teams and 64 matches.” https://nyti.ms/2K8I1Tl



ATLANTA: The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival will run May 31-June 3 at numerous venues in the city. More than 150 chefs, sommeliers, mixologists, and pit masters will participate in the festival, which offers tasting seminars, panel discussions, tasting tents, and the new Connoisseur dinner series. The festival has an all-female advisory council of 60 chefs, sommeliers, authors, and beverage innovators from 13 Southern states and Washington, D.C.



LAS VEGAS: Monte Carlo has officially rebranded as Park MGM, showcasing a new marquee and hotel tower signs. The transformation of the resort is slated to finish later this year.



LOS ANGELES: The inaugural California Pizza Festival will take place July 28-29 at Los Angeles Center Studios. The unlimited pizza-sampling festival will feature 30 pizzerias from California, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia, as well as world-renowned pizza chefs from Naples, Italy.



Two Hyatt-branded hotels are slated to open near LAX in 2020. Los Angeles Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2ruAwzq



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Pharrell Williams is partnering with nightclub mogul David Grutman to open a new restaurant, Swan, in the fall. The new concept will open in a 17,000-square-foot space and will debut under Grutman’s Groot Hospitality company. South Florida Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2Iqxea9



NASHVILLE: Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar, in partnership with TC Restaurant Group, will open in June. The 27,000-square-foot complex will feature four floors of stages, 250 dining seats, six bars, daily live music, and a kitchen serving Southern food.



NEW YORK: Glsen, an educational organization that works to create safe and inclusive environments for L.G.B.T.Q. youth in K-12 schools, will host its Glsen Respect Awards May 21 at Cipriani 42nd Street. The event will honor Rosario Dawson with the Inspiration Award.



Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, presented by Viking, is extending its residency through the summer, until September 3. The exhibition provides event guests with access to the world of post-Edwardian England, as well as tailored food and beverage options prepared by Abigail Kirsch.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



PARIS: International event organizer Comexposium has entered an agreement to acquire 51 percent of Coalition Media Group, which owns L’Etudiant—a brand that organizes 110 events annually that focus on the needs of student communities in France.



TORONTO: In partnership with the Consulate General of Italy and the Instituto Italiano di Cultura, fashion exhibition “60 Years of Made in Italy” will be displayed in Yorkville Village June 1-30. The traveling exhibit showcases creations from designers such as Dolce & Cabbana, Giorgio Armani, and Roberto Cavalli, along with photographs, films, and accessories.



ShowClix, a brand of Patron technology, has recently expanded its presence with the formation of a new team of Toronto-based event experts. As a ticketing and technology partner, the team will help Canadian event planners sell more tickets and create successful events through marketing and on-site operations.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: West Side Story Ball, presented by the Washington Chorus, will take place May 16 at the Washington National Cathedral. The event will benefit the education and community programs of the Washington Chorus.



