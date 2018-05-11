May 11, 2018: Few Designers Are Attending C.F.D.A.'s First June Fashion Week, Houston Considers Bid to Host 2020 Democratic National Convention, Study Finds U.S. Film Festivals Screened Three Times More Films From Men Than Women



1. FEW DESIGNERS ARE ATTENDING C.F.D.A.'S FIRST JUNE FASHION WEEK: The Council of Fashion Designers of America is hosting its first June fashion week this year in New York—but so far only four designers are slated to attend. Fashionista: “WWD reports that the dates are set for Sunday, June 3 to Thursday, June 7—and that, over the course of five days, only four designers have committed to showing Spring 2019: Alexander Wang (whose announcement that he, too, would abandon the New York Fashion Week calendar is what sent the CFDA scrambling in the first place), Narciso Rodriguez, Rosie Assoulin and Lorod. Kolb conceded that Saint Laurent, which has planned a fashion show in New York City on June 6, did so 'independently' of the CFDA's new calendar. Other brands have committed to showing resort collections, which often happens between the end of May and the beginning of July anyway: Diane von Furstenberg, Lela Rose, Badgley Mischka, Carolina Herrera, Anna Sui and Rag & Bone are amongst the brands consolidating their resort presentations to that week. Kolb, who said back in January that there were 'other brands' interested in the shift (WWD says Sies Marjan, Altuzarra, Rodarte, Proenza Schouler and The Row were all in the mix), is clearly disappointed in the final results. 'The commitment for the shift is limited,' he told WWD. 'I'm not sure why that is.' Surely, the fact that the schedule is an untested ground is a factor; there's also the fact that, with so few anchor brands, it's unlikely that much international press would travel to New York for the week, if any at all. On top of these issues, the timing does not seem particularly great even for locals: The Governors Ball music festival and the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic are both happening that weekend, followed by the CFDA Awards scheduled for Monday, June 4." https://bit.ly/2jMmrci



2. HOUSTON CONSIDERS BID TO HOST 2020 DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION: Houston is the latest city that could potentially host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Mayor Sylvester Turner said Thursday the city was “seriously considering” a bid to host the convention, which would pit Houston against seven other cities vying to host. Houston Chronicle: “Democratic National Committee officials confirmed that Houston is one of eight cities that were sent formal proposal requests after responding to initial inquiries to gauge their interest. Turner’s statement comes a week after San Antonio officials decided not to submit a bid to host the 2020 Republican National Convention, citing the upfront costs of an international spectacle that could draw 40,000 visitors. That decision, according to San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, extends to the Democratic convention as well. The decision was derided by some Republican officials who had actively courted the city. Other cities that have expressed interest in the Democratic convention are Atlanta, Birmingham, Denver, Miami Beach, Milwaukee, New York City and San Francisco. ... Turner noted that Houston has shown it can handle massive events, including Super Bowl LI, the 2017 World Series, and most recently the 2018 Offshore Technology Conference. In 2020, Houston also will host the World Petroleum Congress. 'In case there is any doubt, I want the world to know that after Hurricane Harvey, Houston is resilient and open for business,' Turner said. But while the mayor is bullish on Houston, the decision to make a formal bid has yet to be made." https://bit.ly/2ryzUZC



3. STUDY FINDS U.S. FILM FESTIVALS SCREENED THREE TIMES MORE FILMS FROM MEN THAN WOMEN: While high-profile film festivals have recently been making more of an effort to include more women filmmakers, a new study found that recent editions of U.S. film festivals screened three times more narrative features directed by men than women. Variety: “Published by the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University, the study found that 23 festivals screened an average of 16 narrative features compared with six for pictures directed by women. Women fared better with documentaries. The festivals on average screened 13 documentaries directed by men compared with an average of 8 for women. The study also looked at behind-the-camera roles, where women also fared poorly. The report showed that 85% of films screened at festivals had no female cinematographers, 77% had no female writers, 73% had no female editors, and 66% had no female directors. … Titled ‘Indie Women,’ the report found that women were more likely to be represented in key roles on features directed by women. On films with at least one female director, women comprised 71% of writers versus 8% on films directed exclusively by men. On films with at least one female director, women accounted for 47% of editors versus 17% of films directed exclusively by men. The study looked at films that screened at festivals in 2017 and through May 2018, including AFI Fest, SXSW, Telluride, Tribeca, and Los Angeles.” https://bit.ly/2Ie3nya





* INDUSTRY NEWS *



VR Worldwide, Inc., an entertainment technology company that makes virtual-, augmented-, and mixed-reality accessible to a wide consumer audience, has formed a new division called VR World Media. The new company will pair leaders in virtual reality and augmented reality content with brands for advertisement and immersive content opportunities.



* LOCAL NEWS *



COAST TO COAST: Opus Agency, a brand events and marketing agency, has acquired MAS Event and Design, which has offices in Brooklyn and Los Angeles.



AUSTIN: The League Kitchen & Tavern will open its third location May 24 at Belterra Village in Dripping Springs. The restaurant serves comfort food and wine, local beers, and vintage cocktails.



CHICAGO: Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile has completed a two-year renovation that offers a new look inspired by the property’s design by French architect Jean-Paul Viguier. The hotel’s 415 guest rooms have new decor inspired by the property’s faceted prism shape, the Le Bar lounge has a new interior design and a new door that allows access to a patio, and the fitness center has doubled in size to 1,450 square feet.



LOS ANGELES: The inaugural Rosé Day L.A. will take place June 9 at the Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu. The event, celebrating National Rosé Day, will offer food and rosé pairings by chef Marc Forgione. Event sponsors include Moet & Chandon, B.B. Rosé, Voss Water, and charity partner the Art of Elysium.



The annual L.A. Pride Festival and Parade has named Estevan Montemayor—the director of communications and external affairs for councilmember David Ryu—as its new board president.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Miami Marlins 25th Anniversary Weekend will take place June 8-10 at Marlins Park. The event will feature appearances from alumni players, coaches, and managers, plus swag giveaways and a fan-generated art project.



NEW YORK: BuzzFeed’s second annual BuzzFeed Queer Prom, in partnership with Samsung, will take place June 1 at Samsung 837. The event will host L.G.B.T.Q. high school seniors who apply.



Edible Manhattan’s Good Beer: Craft Beer & Food Festival will take place July 19 at Fosun Plaza.



BMF Media has announced four new appointments: Amber Meredith has been named executive vice president of accounts, the experiential marketing agency’s first-ever hire in the role; Isaac Norbe has been named vice president of accounts; Josh Tierney has been named vice president of strategy; and Leif Christensen has been named director of research and analytics.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Consumer Technology Association has announced a consulting partnership with veteran tech industry publishing executive Eric Schwartz, in an effort to help connect companies with advertising and sponsorship opportunities with the association and at C.E.S.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Ian Zelaya, and Deirdre Jahn in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: n_peck@bizbash.com