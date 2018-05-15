May 15, 2018: What Guests Will Eat at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nuptials, New Ad Industry Time’s Up Event Faced Controversy After Declining Women’s R.S.V.P.s, Royal Wedding Might Not Boost U.K. Economy



1. WHAT GUESTS WILL EAT AT PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S NUPTIALS: With the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle less than a week away, the chefs and staff at wedding venue Windsor Castle are planning an opulent event for hundreds of guests, who will dine on British classics. Sky News: “Royal chef Mark Flanagan, who is leading the team of 30 chefs and assistants, says the royal couple have been very hands on when choosing the wedding reception menu. He said: 'They were all their decisions, we purely made suggestions and they've tasted everything, they've been involved in every detail. 'They wanted us to use local produce, we've used all of the local seasonal produce as much as possible throughout their menu. The recent good weather has really helped us to achieve that.' While the actual menu remains top secret, it is understood the guests will be served classic dishes made from seasonal British produce. Vegetables like asparagus, peas and tomatoes are in season and most of the ingredients have been sourced from the Home Counties and lands associated with the Queen, like Windsor. He said: 'We are using produce off Her Majesty's estates and that features very much. We've really just been trying to let the ingredients stand proud within the dishes. There's no experimentation on Saturday whatsoever, tried and tested—and predominantly classics.' The kitchens at Windsor Castle date from the reign of the 14th century monarch Edward III and are believed to be the oldest working kitchens in the country, having served more than 30 monarchs, including the Queen." https://bit.ly/2KpG0SW



2. NEW AD INDUSTRY TIME'S UP EVENT FACED CONTROVERSY AFTER DECLINING WOMEN'S R.S.V.P.S: Time’s Up/Advertising—a group formed by ad industry executives to fight discrimination in response to the #TimesUp movement—found itself in hot water after declining many women’s R.S.V.P.s to attend the group’s first community events. The group apologized and opened up its events, which took place in 14 cities Monday. Advertising Age: “Time's Up/Advertising, an initiative launched this year to address sexual harassment and systemic inequality in the workplace in partnership with Time's Up found itself on the receving end of complaints in recent days on social media by women who claimed their RSVP's were declined. In a Facebook post Sunday night, the organization responded to feedback and apologized. … The post added that many of its event venues will be at capacity, but did switch to a larger venue in New York—the Hammerstein Ballroom—and it invited freelancers or women between jobs to join the event. Time's Up/Advertising wrote that the venue would be able to accommodate up to 2,200 women and would take in as many as fire code will allow. The organization live streamed the first portion of its event in New York via Facebook Live. The 14 meetings around North America—and an online forum to reach beyond major cities—have the goal of facilitating face-to-face interactions with women in the industry to create solutions, identify and mentor people representing diversity and adopt progressive agency training and education, according to the group's website. Time's Up/Advertising said it capped the original invite at ‘women who work in advertising agencies’ because it wanted feedback on what wasn't working at agencies, and because it sought a safe space (free of press, anti-women's groups and—for the first meeting—men). The post called that decision an ‘imperfect solution.’” https://bit.ly/2wJrrI8



3. ROYAL WEDDING MIGHT NOT BOOST U.K. ECONOMY: Based on British tabloid headlines, the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will give the U.K. economy a boost of millions of pounds—but Saturday’s buzzy nuptials might not be that significant. CNNMoney: “Retail spending is likely to get a lift from fans and well-wishers buying Royal Wedding souvenirs and food and drink for parties. But past experience shows that grand royal events don't usually produce the big bucks businesses would like, and they barely register in terms of the performance of the wider economy. If history repeats itself, the Royal Wedding will fall flat in terms of economics. According to the UK Office for National Statistics, the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton did not result in a noticeable uptick for the economy. Most workers were given an extra day off when William, Harry's elder brother and second in line to the throne, got married in April 2011, denting activity across the economy that month. … Pubs are likely to be busier thanks to extended opening hours. The UK parliament is allowing all pubs to remain open through 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, as opposed to the usual 11 p.m., because of the wedding. But how much of the extra drinking is down to the wedding will be hard to judge, particularly as one of the UK's biggest annual sporting events—the FA Cup soccer final—falls on the same day. There was also no significant boom in tourist arrivals or spending on and around the last royal wedding. The number of people arriving in the UK in April 2011 was little changed, and roughly 500,000 Brits took advantage of the extra day off to leave the country. A similar pattern is expected this time. There hasn't been a noticeable rise in the number of flight bookings to the UK for the wedding, according to travel experts. Analysts expect that any spike in visits from royal fans will be counteracted by the desire of other tourists to stay far away from the crowds.” https://cnnmon.ie/2rELOB5





* INDUSTRY NEWS *



The Association of Association Executives (A.A.E.) has launched a dedicated service for association conference and event managers across Europe. The service offers case studies of event development and growth; best practice advice and webinars from experts’ reports on conference research with A.A.E. members; seminars, masterclasses, and networking events in Brussels, Geneva, London, and Amsterdam; and attendance for conference directors and heads of events to the Association Events Strategy Conference, which takes place July 17-18 in London.



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: B.N.P. Media has announced it will launch AEC BuildTech Conference & Expo, an interactive conference and expo for architects, engineers, and contractors, April 30-May 2 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.



LAS VEGAS: Special events facility Enclave has appointed David Watts venue director. Watts previously was special events director for Greenspun Media Group and the Keep Memory Alive Event Center.



LOS ANGELES: The Producers Guild of America’s 10th annual Produced By Conference will take place June 9-10 at Paramount Studios.



NEW YORK: The 25th edition of HOT 97’s Summer Jam will take place June 10 at MetLife Stadium. The event will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, and also include performances by Lil Wayne and A$AP Ferg.



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: Ace Cafe Orlando is celebrating its first anniversary with a week of events and specials that will end with an all-day party on Saturday that will feature live entertainment, a car and bike show, giveaways, food and drink specials, and a food drive benefitting Second Harvest Bank of Central Florida.



SAN FRANCISCO: Event production company Blue Flame has rebranded as Volition.



TORONTO: The ninth annual Joe Carter Classic Golf Tournament will take place June 21 at the Eagles Nest Golf Club. The event’s V.I.P. after-party will take place at the Ritz-Carlton, Toronto, and feature a performance by Wyclef Jean. The event benefits the Children’s Aid Foundation of Canada.



