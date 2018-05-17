May 17, 2018: See an Expected Cost Breakdown of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nuptials, Argentina Apologizes for World Cup "Flirting Manual," How U.S. TV Networks Are Covering the Royal Wedding



1. SEE AN EXPECTED COST BREAKDOWN OF PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S NUPTIALS: The upcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will cost around $2.7 million (2 million pounds), according to U.K. wedding planner Aimee Dunne. CNBC: “Food and beverage: $680,000. Head chef Mark Flanagan probably won't be serving ortolans on the big day, but there will be no shortage of classy hors d'œuvre and desserts, including a much-anticipated lemon elderflower cake. With 600 guests attending both the lunch and dinner receptions, plus 2,640 guests from the public who will be provided with tea and a hot snack on the grounds of Windsor Castle, Dunne expects the food and beverage to amount to a quarter of the total budget. Glass marquee: $400,000. While the prince and soon-to-be duchess don't have to pay to rent out St. George's Chapel or the Great Hall, there are rumors that the royals are building a glass marquee for the reception. The construction and delivery could cost as much as $400,000, according to Dunne. ... Flowers: $130,000. Given the size and scale of the wedding, hiring a team of florists to decorate Windsor Castle will be costly. 'It will be tasteful. I don't think it's going to be overly kind of glam and wasteful in terms of what they spend,' says Dunne, 'but even in that case ... they could easily spend £100,000 on flowers.' Other considerable expenses include entertainment. ”The music will be under the direction of James Vivian, director of music, St. George's Chapel, including the Choir of St. George's Chapel, and a selection of choral groups, soloists and musicians,” Kensington Palace announced." https://cnb.cx/2wOWpi0



2. ARGENTINA APOLOGIZES FOR WORLD CUP “FLIRTING MANUAL": The Argentina Football Association has apologized for releasing a manual for the upcoming World Cup that included a chapter offering tips on flirting with Russian women. Los Angeles Times: “The manual was handed out Tuesday during a course called “Russian Language and Culture,” for players, coaches, reporters and others headed to Russia next month for the World Cup. Course instructor Eduardo Pennisi, a Russian language teacher, wrote the manual, which included a chapter titled, ‘What to do to have a chance with a Russian girl,’ according to a translation by Deadspin. The course was interrupted so the manuals could be collected. They were later returned to the attendees with that chapter torn out. But Argentinian reporter Nacho Catullo kept an original copy and posted the now-deleted chapter on social media. … The AFA released a statement expressing its ‘most sincere apologies’ and indicating that the matter had been investigated internally. ‘It was concluded that part of the material delivered was erroneously printed,’ the AFA stated, according to a translation by Google. ‘The teacher in charge of the course selected information to give to the assistants and, unfortunately at the moment of the printing of the same, due to an involuntary error, a text was included that was never part of the training.’” https://lat.ms/2INPdYf



3. HOW U.S. TV NETWORKS ARE COVERING THE ROYAL WEDDING: Royal wedding fever is leading U.S. television networks to devote most of their Friday and Saturday programming to the ceremony at Windsor Castle. Variety: “’It’s a fairy tale. Who doesn’t love fairy tales?’ said Libby Leist, executive producer of NBC’s ‘Today,’ which, like other network morning shows, are going all-in on royals coverage this week. ‘Today’ serves up a generous amount of coverage of the British royal family on a regular basis. An event like a wedding is a chance to show off the depth and breadth of NBC News resources. ‘Today’ and its fellow NBC News programs will have no less than five camera positions along the processional leading in to Windsor Castle where the two will tie the knot. ‘Today’ is devoting all four hours of the program on Friday to royal wedding mania. On Saturday, live coverage anchored by ‘Today’s’ Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will begin at 4:30 a.m. ET. The anchors will be perched on the roof of a local hotel along with Leist and a handful of others who will be communicating with the control room back in New York. … TLC will serve up three hours of specials on Friday Night—‘Prince Harry: Wild No More,’ ‘Meghan Markle: A Royal Love Story,’ and ‘Secrets of the Royal Wedding.’ It will carry the big event live without commercials from 5 a.m.-9 a.m. ET on Saturday and feature a recap special at 10 p.m. with wedding and style experts drawn from its shows. Networks have been planning their coverage for months, but there’s a certain amount of unpredictability to a live event like a wedding that makes it compelling for viewers and an invigorating challenge for producers.” https://bit.ly/2Im4dgw



HONOLULU: Queen Kapi’olani Hotel has appointed Joy Shinobu Tomita director of marketing. Tomita was previously director of sales at the Modern Honolulu.



LOS ANGELES: The eighth annual Pedal on the Pier fund-raising event will take place June 3 on the Santa Monica Pier. The five-hour spin-a-thon aims to raise more than $1 million to send underserved kids to camp.



Rock group X Ambassadors will headline the Taste of the Nation food festival June 3 at Media Park in Culver City.



MONTREAL: Embassy Suites by Hilton Montreal Airport opened Tuesday. Located less than 15 minutes away from Montreal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, the 162-suite hotel has a 1,260-square-foot meeting room.



NEW ORLEANS: The New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau has rebranded as New Orleans & Company.



NEW YORK: The ninth annual Cheesemonger Invitational will take place June 30 at the Brooklyn Expo Center. The event, which will feature more than 40 cheesemongers from across the U.S., will have food stations including a Gorgonzola Dolce bar, a Murray’s Cheese “cave” and mac and cheese station, and a Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream truck.



The second annual Octfest, a beer, music, and food festival presented by Pitchfork and beer culture website October, will take place September 8-9 at Governors Island. Vince Staples and the Flaming Lips will headline the festival, which will feature more than 70 breweries.



Brand experience agency MC² has promoted Allen Yesilevich to vice president of marketing and growth.



Chinese eatery Hunan Slurp Shop will open May 23 in the East Village. The restaurant serves Hunan rice noodles and plates from a menu helmed by chef and owner Chao Wang.



SAN DIEGO: Paradise Point Resort & Spa has appointed Michael Stephens managing director.



SAN FRANCISCO: Travel and hotel industry news site Skift will host the inaugural Skift Tech Forum on June 12 at the United Club at Levi's Stadium in Silicon Valley. Speakers will include executives from Southwest Airlines, Expedia, AccorHotels, and Uber.



TORONTO: Variety Village, a recreation center and charity that offers programs for people with disabilities, and Substance Cares will host the second annual all-inclusive dance party Dance-Able at Cabana Pool Bar June 26.



Rosalinda, a Mexican vegan restaurant, will open May 23 in the financial district. The concept—from restaurateurs Jamie Cook, Max Rimaldi, and Grant van Gameren—will combine the flavors of Mexico and Baja California using all vegan ingredients.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: On June 4, the Newseum will rededicate its Journalists Memorial, which recognizes men and women who have lost their lives while reporting, to include the names of 18 journalists who died in the pursuit of news during 2017. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams will speak at the ceremony.



