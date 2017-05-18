May 18, 2017: Delta Thanks Employees in Massive Facebook Live Event, Cannes Judges Offer Contrasting Views on Netflix Ban, James Corden to Return as Grammys Host in 2018



1. DELTA THANKS EMPLOYEES IN MASSIVE FACEBOOK LIVE EVENT: Delta kicked off one of the longest Facebook Live events on Wednesday, thanking every one of its 80,000 employees in a stream slated to last more than 50 hours. Adweek: ”'Taking care of our employees is one powerful way to ensure the 180 million customers we serve every year enjoy their Delta experience. We’re proud of our employees and excited to dedicate 50-plus hours to honor each and every one of them,' Joanne Smith, Delta evp and chief HR officer, said in a statement. Over the course of the 50 or so hours when Delta will be live, the company plans to name each of its 80,000-plus employees by name. For employees that don’t have 50 hours to kill sitting in front of a screen waiting for their name to appear, Delta and Moxie created a microsite where employees can find out when their name will air. Delta also scoured the world—or just its travel hubs across the world from Atlanta to Seoul—to find over 430 actors, athletes, comedians and Delta business leaders to participate in the stunt. Celebrities who will help thank Delta’s 80,000 employees include actress Naya Rivera, Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly and Coca-Cola chairman Muhtar Kent. And because Delta wants to keep things somewhat entertaining over the span of 50 hours, the Facebook Live will also include appearances from a balloon animal artist, mime, domino artist, jugglers, ice sculpture artists, puppies, champagne and a whole bunch of others things.” http://bit.ly/2qsenSr



2. CANNES JUDGES OFFER CONTRASTING VIEWS ON NETFLIX BAN: Cannes Film Festival jury judges gave opposing remarks about the event's recent ban of Netflix original films in a press conference on Wednesday. The Hollywood Reporter: “This year's 70th edition of the Cannes festival is a watershed moment for Netflix, which has two titles in the competition lineup (Bong Joon-Ho’s Okja and The Meyerowitz Stories from Noah Baumbach). Cinema purists have said this sets a dangerous precedent since the films don't get a theatrical release. Festival organizers last week unveiled a new requirement for competition films to have traditional theatrical distribution in French theaters after the French Cinema Federation (FNCF) objected to the inclusion of two Netflix films in Cannes' official selection. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings hit back with a post on Facebook, saying: “The establishment [is] closing ranks against us.” During Wednesday's jury press conference, Almodovar read a prepared statement addressing the Netflix controversy at the festival. 'Digital platforms are a new way of offering words and images, which in itself are enriching. But these platforms should not take the place of existing forms like the movie theaters,' he said. 'They should under no circumstances change the offer for spectators. The only solution I think is that the new platforms accept and obey the existing rules that are already adopted and respected by the existing networks.' … Will Smith, who has the upcoming movie Bright with the streaming giant, offered a different take: 'I have a 16-year- old and an 18-year-old and a 24-year-old at home. They go to the movies twice a week, and they watch Netflix. There’s very little cross between going to the cinema and watching what they watch on Netflix.'” http://bit.ly/2rs6CcJ



3. JAMES CORDEN TO RETURN AS GRAMMYS HOST IN 2018: At its upfront presentation on Wednesday, CBS announced James Corden will return to host the Grammys when it comes to New York in 2018. The New York Times: “Mr. Corden, an affable, musically inclined late-show personality with a history in theater and television, hosted the music industry’s awards ceremony for the first time in 2017; the show drew 26 million viewers. He took over from LL Cool J, who carried the torch for five years. Mr. Corden was also the M.C. at the 2016 Tony Awards. Next year, the Grammys will be celebrating their 60th anniversary at Madison Square Garden, returning music’s big night to New York for the first time in 15 years. Before his Grammys debut, Mr. Corden admitted that he hadn’t had much exposure to the show growing up in England. In an interview with The New York Times, he said he was preparing by watching past Grammy performances and taking a few words of advice from LL Cool J. 'He said you just have to be yourself,' Mr. Corden said. Noting that the Grammys host only has about 16 minutes of onstage time to make an impression, he added, 'I think what we’re going to try to do as best we can is just try to inject as much fun into the evening, as opposed to being funny.'" http://nyti.ms/2pWlYG9





The American Hotel & Lodging Association has appointed Kevin Carey executive vice president and chief operating officer.



CHICAGO: Hotel Versey has opened in Lincoln Park—Lakeview. Formerly the Days Inn Chicago, the hotel has 137 rooms, a revamped reception area and lobby, and is slated to open a restaurant and retail outlets in late 2017.



The Food Processing Suppliers Association's Process Expo will take place September 19-22 at McCormick Place.



LOS ANGELES: The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa has appointed John Beriker executive chef.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Samsung has partnered with popular artist Romero Britto for its latest product launch. The technology firm will roll out the Samsung Galaxy 8 on June 1 at the artist’s Lincoln Road gallery. The pop art icon will create a piece for the event.



Pronto Staff services provided staffing, including butler and V.I.P. service, during the grand opening of the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science on May 8.



NEW YORK: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will kick off “Spotlight on Crafts: Music & Sound,” a spring and summer series of screenings and onstage conversations, on May 20 with The Adventures of Robin Hood screening at Film Forum. The ticketed events, which will take place at various venues, also will include a discussion with Lee Dichter and Tom Fleischman at the Museum of Modern Art on May 23, and a hip-hop film retrospective at SVA Theater on June 6, 13, 20, and 27.



Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden will host its 34th annual Neptune Ball on June 9. The theme will be a Venetian masquerade-inspired Carnevale dell'Arte.



The Gerber Group has opened the Campbell in Grand Central Terminal. The new venue, which replaced the former Campbell Apartment, offers modern and classic cocktails and elevated bar fare in spaces including a bar, an indoor lounge, and a covered outdoor terrace.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



TORONTO: This year's 21C Music Festival, a classical music fest featuring nine concerts, will take place May 24-28 at Koerner Hall.



