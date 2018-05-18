May 18, 2018: Not All Royal Wedding Guests Will Receive Catered Meals, Women Lead Miss America Organization After Email Scandal, Hearst Delves Into Experiential With '13 Reasons Why'



1. NOT ALL ROYAL WEDDING GUESTS WILL RECEIVE CATERED MEALS: Some royal wedding guests will have to bring their own food to Windsor Castle on Saturday. Page Six: “Page Six has learned exclusively that not all of the 2,000 guests invited to Windsor grounds for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will be receiving catered food. Instead, they’ll have to bring their own picnic baskets. ‘They do have a lot to cater for at the reception and then the evening event, and it is a lot of people in the grounds, but one would hope they do at least provide them with water,’ etiquette expert William Hanson told Page Six. Only guests who have access to the chapel ceremony will be receiving catered fare, which was previously reported to include seasonal British produce. ‘We know the couple wanted us to make sure we used all of the local seasonal produce as much as possible throughout their menu, and this recent good weather is really helping us to achieve that,’ royal chef Mark Flanagan said.” https://pge.sx/2wPxJGa



2. WOMEN LEAD MISS AMERICA ORGANIZATION AFTER EMAIL SCANDAL: The Miss America Organization has appointed women to top positions, five months after its former leaders were fired for sending emails that attacked former pageant winners. The New York Times: “Effective immediately, Regina Hopper and Marjorie Vincent-Tripp have been appointed to its highest ranks, the Miss America Organization and Foundation announced on Thursday. In January, Gretchen Carlson was named chairwoman of the board of trustees. Ms. Hopper, who was Miss Arkansas 1983 and a correspondent for CBS News, will act as the chief executive and president of the Miss America Organization—replacing both Sam Haskell, the former chief executive, and Josh Randle, the former president. Ms. Vincent-Tripp, Miss America 1991 and a current assistant attorney general in Florida, will replace Lynn Weidner as the chairwoman of the Miss America Foundation. ... 'The induction of this all-female leadership team signals forthcoming transformational changes to the entire organization and program, ushering in a new era of progressiveness, inclusiveness and empowerment,' the Miss America Organization and the Miss America Foundation said in a joint news release on Thursday. The emails, published by HuffPost in December, revealed that Mr. Haskell had made disrespectful and misogynistic comments about former pageant winners, with support, in some cases, from other members of the organization. In emails that were exchanged around 2013 and 2014, Mr. Haskell expressed amusement when an employee used a vulgar reference to female genitalia to describe the former pageant winners. The exchanges indicated that Mr. Haskell had privately shamed one former pageant winner, Mallory Hagan, over her weight and sex life. After the emails were leaked, Mr. Haskell stepped down immediately." https://nyti.ms/2rPYTHR



3. HEARST DELVES INTO EXPERIENTIAL WITH '13 REASONS WHY': Hearst has tapped into experiential for the first time with an installation created for Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. The streaming platform released the second season of the high school drama series today. Advertising Age: “The publisher is erecting a wall of actual high school-like lockers on both coasts where people can take Polaroids, write confessionals on the snapshots, and post them IRL (in real life). The idea is to ‘own your truth,’ says Todd Haskell, chief revenue officer at Hearst Magazines Digital Media. This is the first time the publisher's marketing team is executing an experiential marketing campaign. ‘We're using our connection to millions and millions of readers to make them aware this is happening, bring them to the event, and then [we're] covering the event,’ Haskell says. ‘That's an interesting model for turning an event into something readers can engage with.’ Publishers are getting more creative marketing their brands beyond the pages in their magazines, native content and banner ads. Many are exploring the experiential marketing world to build and promote through social media and on their websites. Haskell wouldn't say how much Netflix will spend with Cosmo and Seventeen, only that it amounts to a ‘significant investment.’” https://bit.ly/2rPNCre



* LOCAL NEWS *



LOS ANGELES: Corey Barger is now the associate manager of PR and events at Fiji Water.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MONTREAL: The inaugural Festival Laval Laughs will take place September 20-30 at Centropolis in Laval. The comedy festival will offer French, English, bilingual, and multicultural shows, and include a free, outdoor family-friendly event.



NEW YORK: The second annual Tribeca TV Festival will take place September 20-23. New to this year’s festival is Indie Pilots, a program that will feature new, independent voices in episodic television.



Andrea Correale, president and founder of Elegant Affairs, and chef David Burke have partnered to launch David, a full-service catering company for weddings, corporate events, and social events. The company will initially service New York, the Hamptons, and New Jersey, and has plans to expand in the coming months.



Chef Eden Grinshpan and Esquared Hospitality's Samantha Wasser—who owns By Chloe and the Sosta—will open DEZ, a fast-casual Middle Eastern restaurant, in Nolita May 31. The restaurant's design will be inspired by Morocco and Middle Eastern markets.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is now serving alcohol at all its restaurants. People: https://bit.ly/2IOYuPL



TORONTO: Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney will speak about human rights issues with her father-in-law, journalist Nick Clooney, at a public event June 22 at Roy Thomson Hall. The event is presented by Luminato and the Economic Club of Canada.



The 57th Toronto Outdoor Art Fair will take place July 6-8 at Nathan Phillips Square.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Omni Homestead Resort has appointed Richard A. Ross director of sales and marketing.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Ian Zelaya, and Deirdre Jahn in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: n_peck@bizbash.com