May 26, 2017: How Venues Are Protecting Concertgoers After Manchester Attack, Olympic Acceptance Gives a Popularity Boost to World Surfing Games, Trump's SoHo Hotel Sees Sharp Drop in Event Bookings



1. HOW VENUES ARE PROTECTING CONCERTGOERS AFTER MANCHESTER ATTACK: In the wake of the bombing that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday, concert venues across the country are rethinking security plans and increasing law enforcement. ABC News: “Nick Langella, general manager at the San Antonio Alamodome, which plans to welcome bands including Metallica and Guns N' Roses in the coming weeks, said exits have become a major place of concern after what happened in Manchester. He told ABC News that the venue already has all the 'bells and whistles' like metal detectors and other high-tech tools to screen concertgoers as they enter, but noted that the 'tough part' is when 'everybody leaves at once' at the end of an event. In addition to developing a better strategy for thousands of people to exit a venue, Langella said his venue has opted to do what the NFL has already done and institute a clear bag policy for anyone entering the dome. … Other venues like the Madison Square Garden Company, which manages such venues as MSG, the Beacon Theater, Radio City Music Hall and others in Manhattan, is also leaning on local police to up their security for upcoming shows. The Garden, for instance, will continue its Billy Joel residency in the coming weeks with thousands of patrons. 'Madison Square Garden has increased security measures, including a greater police presence, and is continuing to work closely with local law enforcement to ensure we remain informed of any potential concerns,' an MSG spokesperson told ABC News. The same can be said across the globe and in the United Kingdom.” http://abcn.ws/2rEABSh



2. OLYMPIC ACCEPTANCE GIVES A POPULARITY BOOST TO WORLD SURFING GAMES: With surfing slated to become a new Olympic event in 2020, this week's World Surfing Games in Biarritz, France, has been the biggest edition of the event ever, with nearly 250 surfers from 47 countries participating. The New York Times: “The number of surfers and countries competing are records for the event, which has roots dating to 1964. Many attribute the surge of new surfing nations to the sport’s acceptance into the 2020 Olympics by the International Olympic Committee in August. The top-ranked French surfer, Jérémy Florès, a former champion of the event, said the Olympics were 'going to show and discover this professional side of our sport, that it’s not just something you do on your holidays.' The International Surfing Association’s president, Fernando Aguerre, lobbied the I.O.C. throughout his 23-year reign to get his sport into the Olympics. 'Our Olympic wave took me personally 22 years of paddling—a very long time paddling—but together, we’ve done it and now surfing is both an Olympic and a Pan-American Games sport,' Aguerre, 59, said, addressing surfers at the opening ceremony. ... At the Tokyo Games in 2020, 20 male and 20 female surfers will compete for their sport’s first-ever Olympic medals. The qualifying criteria have not yet been determined. The I.O.C. sports director Kit McConnell made a scouting trip to Biarritz this week, envisioning what the sport’s Olympic debut will encompass. 'It’s really important that we embrace the spirit of the sport,' McConnell said. 'We take the Olympic movement to them and they bring the surfing community to us, and we create something special.' Aguerre talked of creating a festival atmosphere at the Tokyo venue, Tsurigasaki Beach, highlighted by musical acts." http://nyti.ms/2qqCBJt



3. TRUMP'S SOHO HOTEL SEES SHARP DROP IN EVENT BOOKINGS: While the Trump SoHo used to be a go-to destination for a stay or a corporate event in Manhattan, the venue has seen a sharp drop in event bookings in the past five months since Trump became President. The hotel also is reportedly planning layoffs. WNYC: “But five months into the Trump administration, it turns out that the Trump name may be undesirable in lower Manhattan. Bookings for corporate events are down sharply, and the hotel is planning layoffs. Today, you can find rooms for under $400 a night, several hundred dollars less than other five-star Manhattan hotels—less even than some four-star hotels. Citing a post-election slump, Koi Restaurant has left a month earlier than planned, leaving an empty locked space off the lobby. And managers are prepared to lay off twelve room attendants (out of a housekeeping staff of 80) and eliminate turn-down service, two sources confirmed to WNYC. Documents reviewed by WNYC show the hotel’s conference and events business is also suffering: last year, the hotel booked 29 large corporate events between January and mid-May, for the likes of Citibank, GE, and Amazon. This year, it was down to 11 events, with fewer well-known names. 'That sounds to me like a financially troubled hotel,' said Jan de Roos, a professor at the Cornell Hotel School.” http://bit.ly/2rm8lUX



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: Apparel Industry Board and Perillo will host Rev Up Chicago, honoring fashion designer Mira Horoszowksi of Mira Couture, on June 6 at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Gold Coast.



The H Foundation, which raises funds for cancer research, will host its 17th annual Goombay Bash on June 7 at ZED451's rooftop.



LOS ANGELES: This year's FYF Fest will take place July 21-23 at Exposition Park. Headliners include Missy Elliott, Bjork, Frank Ocean, and Nine Inch Nails.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



NEW YORK: The Museum of the City of New York will host its annual Spring Symposium & Luncheon on June 1. The event will honor architect Peter Marino with the 2017 City of Design Award.



Nicki Minaj will perform at the first-ever N.B.A. Awards, which will air live on TNT from Pier 36 on June 26.



Public relations and marketing agency Magrino has brought on National Tailgate Weekend as a client.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: The N.F.L. Pro Bowl will return to Orlando's Camping World Stadium in 2018.



SEATTLE: The third edition of the Seattle Art Fair will take place August 3-6 at CenturyLink Field Event Center. The event will feature exhibitors representing 25 cities from nine countries.



TORONTO: This year's Taste of Toronto will take place June 15-18 at Garrison Common at Fort York. The event will offer dishes from more than 25 local restaurants, free cooking demonstrations, and interactive master classes with chefs.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles, Mitra Sorrells in Orlando, and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Jill Menze, Rayna Katz, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: d_wilkes@bizbash.com