May 30, 2017: Men Upset Over Upcoming Women-Only 'Wonder Woman' Screening, Ariana Grande Will Hold Benefit Concert in Manchester, Coca-Cola Turns Bottle Labels Into Festival Wristbands



1. MEN UPSET OVER UPCOMING WOMEN-ONLY 'WONDER WOMAN' SCREENING: The Alamo Drafthouse in Austin recently announced on Facebook it will host a women-only screening of the new Wonder Woman film, which in turn has caused praise and uproar from Internet commenters. Washington Post: "'Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying ‘No Guys Allowed’ for one special night at the Alamo Ritz. And when we say ‘People Who Identify As Women Only,’ we mean it,' Austin movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse announced Wednesday about the June 6 showing. 'Everyone working at this screening—venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team—will be female.' The promotion worked and the screening sold out in a little over two hours, according to the Drafthouse, with female fans rushing to buy tickets to the first comic book-inspired film to star a woman since Jennifer Garner in 2005’s 'Elektra.' The screening drew praise from some men, but it also provoked an outpouring of anger from others who flooded the theater’s Facebook page to label the event 'sexist.' ... The theater’s official Facebook account responded to some of the male critics, echoing the swarm of movie fans who descended on the page to defend the gender-specific screening. 'This has zip to do with equality,' the theater commented. 'This is a celebration of a character that’s meant a great deal to many women since 1940.' Alamo Drafthouse—which was founded in Austin in 1997 — has never shied away from provocative marketing and public political stances that embody the city’s countercultural spirit. Last year, in the midst of a heated national debate about transgender people using public restrooms, the theater’s founder, Tim League, announced plans to build a gender-neutral restroom with all-gender urinals." http://wapo.st/2qzyBGC



2. ARIANA GRANDE WILL HOLD BENEFIT CONCERT IN MANCHESTER: Ariana Grande announced on Twitter that she'll return to Manchester to hold a benefit concert for the victims of the terrorist attack at her concert last week. CNN: “The event, she said, will honor and raise money for the victims and their families. 'I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be part of our expression of love for Manchester,' she said in a letter posted Friday to social media. 'I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed.' In the note, Grande praised her fans for their response to the incident, which left 22 people dead and more than 60 injured, including young children and teens. In the hours and days after the attack, Grande's 'Arianators' rallied behind one another with messages of support across social media. In one online campaign, to which Grande shared a link, more than $2 million has been raised so far for victims and their families. ... 'Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before,' she wrote. Grande did not offer an update on when she intended to resume her Dangerous Woman Tour, which was suspended in wake of the attack. In a statement on Wednesday, Grande's management announced all dates through June 5 had been canceled." http://cnn.it/2r73y8g



3. COCA-COLA TURNS BOTTLE LABELS INTO FESTIVAL WRISTBANDS: Coca-Cola's latest innovation involved creating detachable bottle labels that worked as music-festival wristbands. Adweek: “The wristbands, developed by McCann Bucharest, came in eight designs. Not every one granted access to a festival—you had to scan it with a special app to see if it was a winner—but McCann says youngster started collecting and wearing them as fashion statements. Coke partnered with the main music festivals in Romania, including Transylvania’s Untold Festival, recently named Best Major European Festival at the European Festival Awards. McCann says the campaign reached 75 percent of Romanian teens and resulted in a sales bump of 11 percent." http://bit.ly/2qrELZk



CHICAGO: Hotel EMC2 opened downtown on May 25. Managed by Autograph Collection Hotels and Smashotels, the 195-room property has an American restaurant called the Albert, which seats 120 guests, plus 2,000 square feet of flexible meeting space.



LOS ANGELES: The annual Fourth of July Block Party will take place in Grand Park. The event will have food from more than 30 vendors, as well as live music and fireworks from the roof of the Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.



NEW YORK: LeftField Media has promoted Peter Tatara to the newly created position of vice president of anime events. Tatara will directly manage Crunchyroll Expo, which launches in August in Santa Clara, California, and Anime NYC, which debuts in November at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, as well as contribute to other events.



The annual Stony Hill Stables Benefit will take place June 24 at the pastoral grounds in Amagansett. The event will feature a dressage exhibition and a choreographed pony drill team performance.



TORONTO: The Appleseed Cider Festival will take place June 3 at Artscape Wynwood Barns. Celebrating craft cider producers in Ontario, the event will feature a family-friendly session and a sampling session for those 19 and older.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Anxo Cidery and Tasting Room has opened in Brightwood Park. Washingtonian: http://bit.ly/2riUJZR



