May 30, 2018: Diversity to Take Center Stage at Publishing Industry Trade Show, ABC Suspends 'Roseanne' Emmys Campaign Following Cancelation, Super Bowl LII Brought In $370 Million for Minnesota



1. DIVERSITY TO TAKE CENTER STAGE AT PUBLISHING INDUSTRY TRADE SHOW: BookExpo and BookCon, North America’s largest publishing industry convention that returns to New York today, will be highlighted by diversity and politics. Associated Press: “Convention organizers have committed themselves to a guest list representative of the country overall, especially compared with the publishing industry. In 2014, Tavis Smiley was the only non-white among 16 scheduled breakfast and author tea speakers, and few non-whites were included for panel discussions and other events. This week, speakers range from Trevor Noah and Viola Davis to Jacqueline Woodson and Yuyi Morales. Show organizers are calling diversity not just a matter of fairness, but also of necessity. One educational session is titled ‘Now go run and Trump that: Black America’s Guide to Thriving and Surviving in President Trump’s America.’ Another is called ‘Opportunity Cost: Why Diversity is Financially Critical for the Book Industry’ and warns that ‘The publishing industry is white, straight, and physically able and the vast majority of books published are intended for these audiences.’ ‘It’s incumbent upon us to make sure that diversity is front and center,’ BookExpo/BookCon event director Brien McDonald told The Associated Press during a recent telephone interview. BookExpo runs Wednesday-Friday at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan, immediately followed by the fan-based BookCon, which ends Sunday.” https://bit.ly/2shWiXn



2. ABC SUSPENDS 'ROSEANNE' EMMYS CAMPAIGN FOLLOWING CANCELATION: ABC has suspended its F.Y.C. campaign for the reboot of Roseanne, which the network canceled Tuesday after Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist comment about an adviser to former President Barack Obama. The Hollywood Reporter: “The first visible evidence of this will come Sunday, when talent from the show will not participate in a daylong event promoting talent from several ABC Entertainment/ABC Studios programs to TV Academy members on the Disney lot. The network had previously announced that Roseanne would be showcased with a screening and panel featuring castmembers. The show was also removed from ABC's press website Tuesday morning. ABC was forced to scramble a response when Barr tweeted in reference to Valerie Jarrett, a black female adviser to former President Barack Obama, 'muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,' setting the internet on fire. ABC Entertainment chief Channing Dungey, the first black woman ever to run a major television network, announced the cancelation of the show, with the full support of Bob Iger, the chief of ABC's parent company, Disney, who called it 'the right thing' to do. Can a TV show still seriously contend for Emmy nominations—voting for which begins June 11—without the full-throated support of its network? That may not be impossible. Contrary to popular belief, there are a healthy number of conservative-leaning members of the TV Academy, starting with none other than Barr’s vocal fan, President Donald Trump, and some of them may want to push back against what they see as 'political correctness' run amuck. But support for some associated with the show—and the program itself—could even come from people who despise Barr and everything she stands for, THR learned from outreach to members Tuesday." https://bit.ly/2LJ4HLS



3. SUPER BOWL LII BROUGHT IN $370 MILLION FOR MINNESOTA: This year's Super Bowl, which took place in Minneapolis, brought in $370 million for Minnesota. Star Tribune: “That was the net new spending from the 10-day event Jan. 26-Feb. 4, according to an economic impact report released Tuesday by Gov. Mark Dayton. The results, which are in dispute, came in $50 million over pre-event projections by Rockport Analytics made years in advance. Rockport, based in Pennsylvania, also wrote the final report. Much of that larger-than-anticipated number was attributed to $179 million spent by broadcast and event planners—the most for a Super Bowl. The $370 million figure was reached after subtracting about $80 million for displaced tourism (people who were kept away from the area by the event). ... The Rockport analysis counted some 125,000 tourists, defined as visitors from at least 50 miles away or spending a night in hotel. And it counted some 1 million visits to Super Bowl Live, which includes multiple visits by the same people. The report also said the game brought in $32 million in new tax revenue for state and local government. For context, the $370 million is a little bit more than 1/1,000th of the state’s economic output of just over $300 billion. It’s also equal to a little less than two days of Target’s revenue." http://strib.mn/2LI278E



AUSTIN: Capers, a San Antonio-based destination management and event production company, has acquired Clink, an Austin-based destination management and event production company. Clink will keep its brand and focus on services for meetings, incentive programs, brand activations, nonprofit galas, and more.



CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA: Event venue Merchants Hall has opened at 36 North Market Street. The venue has a 2,800-square-foot ballroom, along with a warming kitchen, a bridal/host suite, custom-built bar carts, and an optional stage.



LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s fourth annual Blue Diamond Gala will take place June 11 at Dodger Stadium. Arsenio Hall and George Lopez will co-host the event, and John Legend will perform.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The 33rd International Hispanic Theatre Festival of Miami will take place July 12-29 at the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Carnival Studio Theater. The festival’s poster unveiling and meet-the-artist cocktail reception for poster artist Antonio Martorell will take place June 21 at Miami-Dade County Auditorium.



NEW YORK: Mattress and furniture company Zinus will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film Big with a pop-up May 31-June 1 at Home Studios. The event will feature a themed trampoline, a FAO Schwarz piano, and a Zinus bunk bed inspired the bed from the film.



The Stony Hill Stables Foundation benefit will take place June 30 at Stony Hill Stables in Amagansett.



TORONTO: The 30th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival will take place July 6-29.



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Ian Zelaya, and Deirdre Jahn in New York.



