May 9, 2018: Eventbrite and Instagram Partner to Sell Event Tickets Directly on App, Sky News Will Use Artificial Intelligence to Identify Royal Wedding Guests, Tattoo Bars Are the Latest Wedding Industry Trend



1. EVENTBRITE AND INSTAGRAM PARTNER TO SELL EVENT TICKETS DIRECTLY ON APP: A new partnership between Eventbrite and Instagram will allow fans to buy tickets from a festival or venue’s Instagram profile page. One of the festivals selling tickets directly on Instagram is Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas. Billboard: “The Eventbrite/Instagram integration is part of a larger initiative at the the social network to provide businesses with more tools for interacting with their customers. That includes new messaging options and action buttons for booking reservations at restaurants and buying movie tickets, part of the company's efforts to make it easier for the 200 millions companies that operate on the platform to conduct business through the photo-sharing site. For Eventbrite, the new functionality is ‘a continuation of our Facebook partnership over the last few years to develop a commerce integration and the ability to buy tickets directly on Facebook,’ Scott Van Brunt, head of partnerships for Eventbrite tells Billboard. ‘This an extension of that work and we're excited because Instagram is a critical marketing channel for our clients and a place where fans spend a lot of time,’ he explains. ‘We're helping them turn browsing into ticket sales and work with Instagram to make the platform more actionable.’ Eventbrite is the first event ticketing company to integrate with the social media platform, enabling its event creators to add a ‘Get Tickets’ button to the profile page of their Instagram business account. Fans who click the button will be shown a list of events and the integration makes it simple to purchase tickets without leaving the app. More than 80 percent of Instagram business profiles exist outside of the U.S. and the integration is available in all of the markets where Eventbrite operates including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, and New Zealand.” https://bit.ly/2FXhfuF



2. SKY NEWS WILL USE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO IDENTIFY ROYAL WEDDING GUESTS: Viewers who tune into the Sky News live stream of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding May 19 won't have to Google who's-who in attendance. The U.K. news channel will use artificial intelligence to identify guests' names and how they are connected to the royals. Washington Post: “Dubbed 'Who’s Who Live,' Sky News announced the live-stream service last week in partnership with Amazon.com and several data and engineering firms. As the 600 guests enter the chapel, Sky News will highlight notable attendees using Amazon Rekognition, a cloud-based technology that can recognize and compare faces in images and video using artificial intelligence. Along with identifying the wedding guests, the live-stream service will also show facts about them, Sky News said, using captions and on-screen graphics through the company’s app. The data will be displayed alongside the video of the procession into the chapel. ... The celebrity recognition feature’s debut could pave the way for its use at other high-profile events that often invite the audience to interact on social media. John Motz, the chief technology officer at GreyMeta, one of the technology firms behind the app, said in a statement the service gives users a chance to participate as the event unfolds and exemplifies how the future of live events can be experienced by people at home." https://wapo.st/2K76N6w



3. TATTOO BARS ARE THE LATEST WEDDING INDUSTRY TREND: More weddings are hiring tattoo artists to give the bride, groom, and guests permanent wedding favors. The New York Times: “Tattoo artists are one way to subvert and personalize longstanding traditions, much like having mixed gender bridesmaids and groomsmen. ‘Social media has created a world where individuality is celebrated and personal brands are curated, so we find that same notion being implemented into weddings,’ said Kristen Maxwell Cooper, the editor in chief of the Knot, a wedding website. ‘Couples no longer want something cookie cutter. They want to throw an amazing party that truly feels like who they are as a couple.’ Robert Fiore, an artist from Lansdale, Pa., who has been tattooing for 22 years, recently made weddings his whole business. He started the Wedding Tattooer last June, and since then, has gotten more than 2,000 inquiries for his services. For these events, Mr. Fiore creates a set of four to six small designs, each about the size of a golf ball, from which guests can choose. He’ll tattoo on legs, arms or shoulders. Chests and other more risqué body parts, he says, are generally off-limits. … Karen Glass, a Brooklyn artist, tattooed at one wedding more than three years ago and found it to be a transformative experience for the attendees. ‘We were busy the whole night—a lot of people got tattooed,’ she said. ‘We did a few people’s first tattoos, including the mother of the groom. The guests were cheering and taking so many photos. It seemed to be an amazing experience for everyone.’” https://nyti.ms/2K5rfVs



COAST TO COAST: Vans will host its summer House Parties series May 31-August 24 at House of Vans Brooklyn and House of Vans Chicago. Each event will be headlined by a different artist, who will curate a visual art experience for fans.



LOS ANGELES: To promote its cross-country offerings, JetBlue is hand-delivering over 1,000 authentic New York pizzas to Los Angeles residents from today through Friday. The pizzas from Patsy's Pizzeria in East Harlem can be ordered at jetblue.pizza.



The second annual Electronic Music Awards will take place November 8 at Willow Studios.



NEW YORK: The American Cancer Society’s 13th annual Taste of Hope will take place May 10 at Metropolitan Pavilion. More than 70 local restaurants including the Meatball Shop, ZenTaco, Dinosaur BBQ, and Magnolia Bakery will offer unlimited samples.



The Blue List, a nonprofit that provides underserved women and girls in New York with resources needed to survive, will host a fund-raising event May 21 at the Roxy Hotel.



The second annual Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl New York, an all-you-can-eat ice cream charity festival, will take place June 1-3 at Bryant Park. The event will offer tastings from local creameries and national brands including Big Gay Ice Cream, Ben & Jerry’s, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, and Talenti. The event supports the Jimmy Fund at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.



Cooper Hewitt’s 19th annual National Design Awards will take place October 18 at the Arthur Ross Terrace and Garden at Cooper Hewitt.



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: Orlando World Center Marriott has launched a HyCube modular hydroponic vegetable production system in partnership with Eco Convergence Group Inc., an engineering and technology development company that focuses on sustainability. The illuminated structure, which is located next to the hotel’s kitchen, replaces soil with mineral-rich nutrient solutions to grow produce for the venue’s nine dining concepts and 450,000 square feet of meeting and event space.



TORONTO: Toronto City Council has approved a plan to expand the Toronto Botanical Garden from four to 35 acres.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The annual Dine N’ Dash, a culinary event from José Andrés benefitting nonprofit World Central Kitchen, will take place June 6 at the National Union Building. The event will have dishes from 36 local restaurants and will feature a Puerto Rico House pop-up offering food, live music, and activations inspired by the island’s culture.



