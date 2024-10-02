Here's What's New and Notable in San Antonio Right Now

San Antonio is known as a walkable convention center district thanks to its famous River Walk, which connects the convention center with hotels, restaurants, museums, attractions, and outdoor areas.

As many event professionals know by now, several major convention centers in Texas are currently undergoing renovation or are slated for significant redevelopment, including ones in Austin (closing in April 2025 for renovations) and Dallas (construction began this summer). This provides an interesting opportunity for Lone Star State destinations nearby—like San Antonio—to shine.

Home of major attractions like the historic Alamo and its unique River Walk, San Antonio has long positioned itself as a reliable, walkable meetings and events host. Visit San Antonio executive vice president and chief strategy officer Mario Bass says San Antonio is beginning to see a stabilization in the post-pandemic, double-digit growth the city has experienced since 2021, but things are still looking up.

"We are still forecasting moderate year-over-year growth in all our key metrics such as booked events, group room nights, and lead volume," he says.

Photo: Visit San Antonio



What about the impending closures and renovations at other major Texas destinations? Has San Antonio seen new business because of it? "Though we have enjoyed a handful of group relocations due to the closing of the Austin and Dallas convention centers, the vast majority of our forecasted growth for next year is due to the strategies and tactics we have employed for securing new association and corporate business for our destination," Bass explains.

Major events and meetings taking place in San Antonio in the next few years include the NCAA Men’s Final Four (April 5-7, 2025), TSAE's New Ideas Annual Conference (Sept 7-9, 2025), and MPI WEC (2026). And just announced yesterday: Cvent CONNECT will take place in San Antonio for the second year in a row June 9-12, 2025.

What's New Now

For those looking to book in San Antonio, Bass recommends two new venues open now. The first is Civic Park , part of the Hemisfair District redevelopment and home of the 1968 World's Fair. The green space opened in September 2023, adjacent to the Henry B. González Convention Center , and includes 5 acres of public parkland, a five-pooled water feature, and a great lawn area that can accommodate large events up to 15,000.

Photo: Pullman Market & Robert Lerma



Also recently opened, Pullman Market in the Pearl District features 40,000 square feet of full-service restaurants, artisan butcher and fishmonger concepts, and hands-on team-building classes like mozzarella-pulling or flower-arranging.

When it comes to new hotels, planners should look out for two properties that opened over the summer. The 347-room Kimpton Santo in downtown San Antonio is part new-build, part adaptive reuse of an 1850s schoolhouse. The hotel boasts a rooftop pool and lounge and more than 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including a 5,000-square-foot ballroom.

Also located in downtown San Antonio, Intercontinental San Antonio Riverwalk aims to offer a blend of luxury and Southern charm. It features nearly 400 rooms and suites, plus multiple dining options and amenities. Planners can make use of 18,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Most-Anticipated Developments

Looking ahead, San Antonio plans to add even more hotel rooms to its portfolio in the coming years. The city currently has more than 20 properties in the pipeline. One of the most anticipated is a new 200-room, 17-story boutique hotel in Hemisfair. Officially named The Monarch San Antonio , its name is a reference to the monarch butterfly that migrates through the San Antonio region every winter.

Rendering: Overland Partners



"The hotel is designed to be a convergence point for visitors and locals alike, drawing people together through enlivened interiors that reflect the journey of the butterfly," Bass says.

Amenities will include a full-service spa, a terrace pool, five food and beverage concepts with indoor and outdoor service (including a rooftop restaurant and bar and a basement speakeasy), as well as a garden area, fitness center, and 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The Monarch will also mark the brand debut of Curio Collection by Hilton in San Antonio. The anticipated opening is 2026.

Other major developments include San Antonio International Airport, which currently offers 45 nonstop flights and is undergoing a major $2.5 billion expansion that will add new flights, new airlines, and a new terminal.