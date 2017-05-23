LIST YOUR BIZ
TOP 100

Miami/South Florida’s Top 100 Events 2017

The list of the meetings, parties, and industry gatherings that make the most impact in Miami/South Florida year after year.

By Martha C. White May 23, 2017, 6:23 AM EDT

MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA There are plenty of events in South Florida that make waves, but this year, the biggest impact didn’t come from a socialite-studded gala or an avant-garde art fair. Hurricane Matthew blew past the area last year right around the time the fall event circuit was hitting its stride, resulting in some typically autumn events being moved to this spring.

From fetes to fairs to festivals to fashion shows, this year’s collection showcases the never-a-dull-moment spirit that makes the greater Miami and Fort Lauderdale area such a dynamic environment for the event industry.

To choose and rank the annual events on this list, BizBash considers several factors, including economic impact, buzz, innovation, and an event's prominence within the communities it intends to serve.

Music, Theater & Dance Events

1. Winter Music Conference
2. Ultra Music Fest
3. SunFest
4. Tortuga Music Festival
5. International Ballet Festival of Miami
6. Jazz in the Gardens
7. III Points Music, Art & Technology Festival
8. Summer Shorts Festival
9. Miami Salsa Congress
10. Transatlantic Festival
11. International Hispanic Theatre Festival
12. iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

Food & Restaurant Industry Events

1. South Beach Wine & Food Festival
2. Naples Winter Wine Festival
3. South Florida Garlic Fest
4. Taste of the Nation South Florida
5. Pompano Beach Seafood Festival
6. Deering Seafood Festival
7. Veritage Miami
8. Las Olas Wine & Food Festival
9. Museum of Discovery and Science’s Wine, Spirits & Culinary Celebration
10. Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival
11. Grovetoberfest
12. Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration

Art & Design Events

1. Art Basel Miami Beach
2. Design Miami
3. Art Miami
4. Art Deco Weekend Festival
5. Coconut Grove Arts Festival
6. Art Wynwood
7. Design Center of the Americas Winter Market
8. Beaux Arts Festival
9. Artopia

Benefits

1. Best Buddies Gala
2. InterContinental Make-a-Wish Ball
3. Vizcaya Ball
4. ForEverglades Benefit
5. International Red Cross Ball
6. Diamond Ball
7. YoungArts BackYard Ball
8. Diabetes Research Institute Foundation’s Love & Hope Ball
9. Pérez Art Museum Miami's Art of the Party
10. Déjà vu Ball
11. New World Symphony Gala
12. Adrienne Arsht Center Gala
13. Deliver the Dream Denim & Diamonds Gala
14. Bass Ball
15. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science's A Celebration of Science
16. Golden Angels Gala
17. St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala

Fashion Industry Events

1. SwimShow
2. Funkshion Fashion Week Miami Beach
3. SwimMiami
4. Miami Fashion Week

Sports Events

1. Orange Bowl
2. Miami Open
3. Ford Championship Weekend
4. Honda Classic
5. Miami Marathon
6. U.S. Open Polo Championship
7. Columbus Day Regatta
8. Dolphins Cycling Challenge
9. Miami Heat Family Festival
10. Model Volleyball
11. American Invitational

Film & Media Events

1. Miami International Film Festival
2. Outshine: the Miami Gay & Lesbian Film Festival
3. Sunshine State Award Ceremony
4. Brazilian Film Festival of Miami
5. Festival of Media LatAm
6. Outshine: the Fort Lauderdale Gay & Lesbian Film Festival
7. National Association of Television Program Executives Market & Conference
8. Hispanicize
9. Miami Short Film Festival

Parades & Festivals

1. Carnaval Miami
2. Delray Affair
3. White Party Week
4. Winterfest Boat Parade
5. Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade & Festival
6. Urban Beach Week
7. Florida Renaissance Festival
8. Winter Party Festival
9. Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition
10. King Mango Strut
11. Junior Orange Bowl Parade
12. Miami Carnival
13. Aqua Girl

Trade Shows, Expos & Conventions

1. Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
2. Miami International Auto Show
3. Miami International Boat Show & Strictly Sail
4. Home Design & Remodeling Show
5. Florida Supercon
6. Miami Book Fair
7. Miami International Agriculture & Cattle Show
8. The Original Miami Beach Antique Show
9. Seatrade Cruise Global
10. America’s Food & Beverage Show
11. Jewelers International Showcase
12. Animate Florida
13. Yachts Miami Beach
South Florida's Top 100 Events

