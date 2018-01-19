LIST YOUR BIZ
EVENT INDUSTRY BUZZ

NASA Brought Mars to Earth at This Year’s C.E.S.

By Adweek January 19, 2018, 2:01 PM EST

LAS VEGAS For a third year in a row, NASA commissioned an expedition to Las Vegas, where it tried to get attendees to step foot on a foreign planet. Using Microsoft’s Hololens head set, visitors could walk around a small area of Mars, surrounded by red-clay sand and dust. They could also walk up to an AR image of a rover, which had been mapped out to appear where a real-life semitruck was actually parked.

C.E.S. NASA

