EVENT REPORT

N.B.A. All-Star Weekend 2018: 22 Creative Ways Brands Celebrated Basketball's Best

Brands such as American Express, Jack Daniel's, Mountain Dew, and Budweiser took over downtown Los Angeles for a weekend of basketball-centered pop-ups and parties.

By Claire Hoffman February 22, 2018, 7:00 AM EST

Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for American Express

LOS ANGELES This year, the 67th N.B.A. All-Star Game came to Los Angeles for the sixth time, bringing with it a busy weekend’s worth of sponsor activations, celebrity-filled parties, and sporting events. 

The main event took place Sunday night at the Staples Center. Teams led by N.B.A. stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry battled it out (Team LeBron came out victorious), while singer Fergie gave a controversial rendition of the National Anthem. For the thousands of people descending on downtown Los Angeles, though, another highlight of the weekend was the brand activations and events that gave them a chance to mingle with basketball’s best.

From an Instagram-friendly American Express activation to a trendy two-night bash for Jack Daniel’s to a three-story Mountain Dew television studio, here’s how brands took over the city for a weekend of basketball-theme events.

N.B.A. All-Star Game N.B.A. Sports Industry Events Basketball Industry Events

