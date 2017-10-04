New York City Wine & Food Festival 2017 Preview: What to Expect From New and Classic Events

Judges at last year's Blue Moon Burger Bash, which will return to the New York City Wine & Food Festival on October 13.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Coca-Cola, a milestone that the annual gathering will celebrate with more than 70 food- and beverage-focused events. The lineup for this year’s festival, which will take place October 12 to 15 at various venues throughout the city, includes a number of returning fan-favorite events as well as a number of new events, many of which involved collaborations with notable restaurants, vendors, and celebrities.

In anticipation of the 10th edition of the festival, here’s a look at what to expect from five new and five classic events.

New Events

Rooftop Rosé at the Top of the Standard. The new rooftop event at the Standard, High Line is debuting thanks to festival fan Caitlin Smith, whose event idea was selected from 2,000 entries as part of the festival’s “Name My Event” contest. The October 15 event will offer a rosé tasting presented by Mohegan Sun and hosted by Katie Lee and Elvis Duran.

Smorgasburg. The popular seasonal foodie market is heading to the NYCWFF for the first time on October 12 at Pier 92. The event, presented by Thrillist and hosted by the cast of Chopped, will offer fare from popular Smorgasburg vendors and feature a performance by Rev Run. “The team at Smorgasburg curates a group of some of the most buzzed-about New York treats you can find in one place,” says Lee Schrager, founder and executive director of NYCWFF. “With both of us celebrating our 10th anniversary this year, we thought it was a great way to kick off such a celebratory weekend in the city.”

Late Night Sandwich Eggs-travaganza. Those who enjoy greasy breakfast sandwiches close to midnight are in luck. The first-ever late-night breakfast party, hosted by Alvin Cailan of Eggslut, will take place October 14 at Industria—Williamsburg. Along with a variety of egg sandwiches, the event will also have bloody marys and mimosas. “It’s no secret that I love breakfast foods, since I have a cookbook on the subject,” said Schrager. “I think it’s a meal that can be enjoyed at any time of day.”

Ladies’ Night: Craft Cocktails and Big Bites. The inaugural cocktail event, taking place October 13 at Industria—West Village, will be hosted by Food Network’s Anne Burrell and the women of cocktail competition Speed Rack. Bringing together creative women from the world of mixology, the event will serve cocktails and bites from local and regional female chefs. The event is presented by Sipsmith Gin.

Family Ice Cream Fun-dae. The outdoor, family-friendly ice cream social, slated for October 14 at Private Park at Hudson Hotel, will be hosted by chef Mario Batali and Food Network’s Ayesha Curry. The event will have ice cream hand picked from Nick Morgenstern of Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream and Rebecca DeAngelis, pastry chef at Babbo, as well as classic ice cream toppings including sprinkles, chocolate sauce, and caramel.

Classic Events

Pigs and Pints. The walk-around tasting event, presented by InsideHook and hosted by Robert Irvine, will highlight pig-centric dishes from notable New York restaurants. Taking place at the Standard, High Line on October 14, the event will offer everything from pork tacos and bacon desserts to a whole roasted pig, as well as beer, wine, and spirits.

Aperitivo! Hosted by Scott Conant, Chopped judge and chef/owner of Fusco, the event will highlight cocktails, wine, and small bites such as cheese, charcuterie, and tapas. The event is slated for October 13 at the Standard, High Line.

Broadway Tastes. The second annual event, which is presented by Variety, will be hosted by actress and Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth on October 15 at Metropolitan West. The morning event will have brunch fare and appearances from cast members of Broadway shows including Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Miss Saigon, and Anastasia.

Coca-Cola Backyard BBQ. The annual Sunday barbecue, which is presented by National Beef and hosted by David Burtka, Pat LaFrieda, and Andrew Zimmern, returns to Pier 92 on October 15. This year, the event will have a family activity that will involve decorating cookies from Schmackary’s.

Blue Moon Burger Bash. The annual burger competition, presented by Pat LaFrieda and hosted by Rachael Ray, will take place at Pier 92 on October 13. For the 10th anniversary, the event will bring back past winners to compete against new participants. Celebrity judges this year include Lance Bass, Elvis Duran, Jaymee Sire, BD Wong, and Naughty By Nature, who also will perform at the event.