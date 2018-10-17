New York City Wine & Food Festival 2018: 29 Culinary Highlights From Sponsors and Parties

The party’s centerpiece was a massive ceiling-to-floor rainbow “cake” that displayed the name of the event and festive balloons. The structure resembled a candy-filled “surprise inside” cake.

The 11th annual Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One delivered more than 80 events throughout the city from October 11 to 14. The massive event, which has raised more than $11.5 million for No Kid Hungry and Food Bank For New York City, once again provided sponsors with the ideal opportunity to engage with food lovers through interactive, visual, and above all, tasty activations.

New events like Supper Is Served, a celebration of women in the restaurant industry, and Food Network’s Rooftop Birthday Party, along with classic events such as the Grand Tasting and the Blue Moon Burger Bash, featured memorable activations and eats from sponsors including Blue Apron, American Airlines, Coca-Cola, and Loacker.

Here’s a look at some of the most noteworthy highlights from festival events at Piers 92 and 94.

