New York City Wine & Food Festival 2018: 29 Culinary Highlights From Sponsors and Parties

The 11th annual event featured activations from Blue Apron, Coca-Cola, Capital One, American Airlines, La Croix, and more.

By Ian Zelaya October 17, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT

The party’s centerpiece was a massive ceiling-to-floor rainbow “cake” that displayed the name of the event and festive balloons. The structure resembled a candy-filled “surprise inside” cake. Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Cindy Ord

NEW YORK The 11th annual Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One delivered more than 80 events throughout the city from October 11 to 14. The massive event, which has raised more than $11.5 million for No Kid Hungry and Food Bank For New York City, once again provided sponsors with the ideal opportunity to engage with food lovers through interactive, visual, and above all, tasty activations. 

New events like Supper Is Served, a celebration of women in the restaurant industry, and Food Network’s Rooftop Birthday Party, along with classic events such as the Grand Tasting and the Blue Moon Burger Bash, featured memorable activations and eats from sponsors including Blue Apron, American Airlines, Coca-Cola, and Loacker.

Here’s a look at some of the most noteworthy highlights from festival events at Piers 92 and 94

