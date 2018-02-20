LIST YOUR BIZ
New York's Top 100 Events 2018

The list of the meetings, galas, and industry gatherings that make the most impact in New York year after year.

By Amy Gordon February 20, 2018, 7:01 AM EST

NEW YORK New York City’s event calendar buzzes with activity, from black-tie benefits to world-class parades to major trade shows and conventions. They put the city—as well as its meeting and event industry—in the global spotlight.

Attendees flock to large-scale celebrations like the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Comic Con, and Governor’s Ball, while events like the Time 100 Gala and the Museum of the Moving Image Salute limit their guest lists to elite groups. Longtime gatherings like the Peabody Awards and the New York International Auto Show continue to expand and modernize, and conferences like the Forbes 400 Summit on Philanthropy and the N.Y.U. International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference encourage the exchange of ideas among leaders in their respective industries.

The 2018 list includes a handful of events making their Top 100 debut or returning to the list after an absence, including the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, fashion trade show Coterie, and the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks.

Other high-profile events, such as the Keep a Child Alive's Black Ball and the Wired Business Conference, are taking a year off and have—temporarily, we hope—exited the list.

To choose and rank the annual events on this list, we look at several factors, including economic impact, buzz, innovation, and an event's prominence within the communities it intends to serve.

Here’s a look at the top 100 events that take place each year in New York.

Fashion Industry Events

1. New York Fashion Week
2. C.F.D.A. Fashion Awards
3. Coterie
4. Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars

Food & Restaurant Industry Events

1. New York City Wine & Food Festival
2. Fancy Food Show
3. International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York
4. Chefs' Tribute to Citymeals on Wheels
5. Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs Event

Business & Financial Industry Events

1. New York Sohn Investment Conference
2. New York Business Expo & Conference
3. UBS Global Media & Communications Conference
4. Ignition: Future of Digital
5. World Business Forum

Benefits

1. Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit
2. Robin Hood Benefit
3. Museum of Modern Art’s Party in the Garden
4. Whitney Gala and Studio Party
5. American Ballet Theatre’s Spring Gala
6. Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Gala
7. Friends of the High Line Spring Benefit
8. New York Public Library's Library Lions
9. Central Park Conservancy’s Frederick Law Olmsted Award Luncheon
10. The Frick Collection's Young Fellows Ball
11. Amfar New York Gala
12. Society of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center Spring Ball
13. Unicef Snowflake Ball
14. New York Botanical Garden’s Conservatory Ball
15. Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s Collaborating for a Cure Gala
16. Prostate Cancer Foundation's New York Dinner
17. New York Academy of Art's Tribeca Ball
18. New Yorkers For Children Fall Gala

Art, Design & Architecture Events

1. Armory Show
2. Architectural Digest Design Show
3. I.C.F.F.
4. Cooper Hewitt National Design Awards
5. Frieze New York
6. Open House New York Weekend

Advertising Industry Events

1. Advertising Week
2. Clio Awards
3. Ad:Tech
4. Creative Week
5. Advertising Council’s Annual Public Service Award Dinner

Entertainment Industry Events

1. Upfront Week
2. Tony Awards
3. Tribeca Film Festival
4. New York Film Festival
5. Governors Ball Music Festival
6. Film Society of Lincoln Center’s Chaplin Gala
7. Museum of the Moving Image Salute
8. Northside Festival
9. Digital Content NewFronts

Parades, Festivals & Holiday Events

1. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
2. New Year's Eve in Times Square
3. N.Y.C. Pride
4. Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks
5. New York Caribbean Carnival Parade
6. National Puerto Rican Day Parade
7. Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting
8. St. Patrick's Day Parade
9. World Science Festival

Media Events

1. Time 100 Gala
2. National Magazine Awards
3. The New Yorker Festival
4. National Book Awards
5. New York Women in Communications’ Matrix Awards
6. Book Expo America
7. Peabody Awards

Technology Industry Events

1. Social Media Week
2. New York Tech MeetUp
3. New York Tech Day
4. CE Week
5. Future of Storytelling Summit

Beauty Industry Events

1. International Beauty Show
2. Fragrance Foundation Awards
3. Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party

Hospitality Industry Events

1. HX365
2. N.Y.U. International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference
3. Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International's Adrian Awards

Sports Events

1. U.S. Open
2. New York City Marathon
3. Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
4. Belmont Stakes
5. Five Boro Bike Tour

PR Industry Events

1. PRWeek Awards
2. P.R.S.A. Silver Anvil Awards
3. Sabre Awards

Trade Shows & Conventions

1. New York International Auto Show
2. New York Comic Con
3. New York International Motorcycle Show
4. New York Boat Show
5. NY Now
6. Greater New York Dental Meeting
7. Retail's Big Show
8. 'The New York Times' Travel Show
9. North American International Toy Fair

Political & Diplomatic Events

1. Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner
2. Inner Circle Show
3. 'Forbes' 400 Summit on Philanthropy
4. Women in the World Summit
New York's Top 100 Events

