New York's Top 100 Events 2019

The list of the meetings, galas, and industry gatherings that make the most impact in New York year after year.

By Amy Gordon February 12, 2019, 7:02 AM EST

NEW YORK New York City throws one hell of a party, and BizBash’s 2019 list of the city’s top 100 events is packed with some of the world’s most important, high-profile, and high-impact events. As the epicenter of major industries like fashion, art, finance, food, and publishing, events in New York draw guests ranging from A-list celebrities to visionary political leaders to fans of comic book culture.

While all eyes will be on New York for major televised productions like the U.S. Open, Times Square New Year’s Eve, and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, exclusive galas like the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit also capture the world’s attention. High-capacity venues like the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center and Piers 92 and 94 set the stage for massive conventions like the New York Boat Show and the Architectural Digest Design Show, which are among the events here with tens of thousands of attendees.

Two major fund-raisers—the UJA-Federation Wall Street Dinner and the Financial Services Cares Gala—made their Top 100 debuts this year, joining longtime staples like the Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Gala and the New York Botanical Garden’s Conservatory Ball. Also new to the list is the Accessories Council Excellence Awards, a black-tie affair in the fashion category.

To choose and rank the annual events on this list, we look at several factors, including economic impact, buzz, innovation, and an event's prominence within the communities it intends to serve.

Here’s a look at the top 100 events that take place each year in New York.

Fashion Industry Events

1. New York Fashion Week
2. C.F.D.A. Fashion Awards
3. Coterie
4. Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Benefit
5. Accessories Council Excellence Awards

Art, Design & Architecture Events

1. Armory Show
2. Architectural Digest Design Show
3. ICFF
4. Frieze New York
5. Cooper Hewitt National Design Awards Gala
6. Open House New York Weekend

Advertising Industry Events

1. Advertising Week New York
2. Clio Awards
3. Creative Week
4. Advertising Council’s Annual Public Service Award Dinner

Food & Restaurant Industry Events

1. New York City Wine & Food Festival
2. Fancy Food Show
3. International Restaurant and Foodservice Show of New York
4. Chefs' Tribute to Citymeals on Wheels
5. Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs Event

Benefits

1. Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit
2. Robin Hood Benefit
3. Museum of Modern Art’s Party in the Garden
4. Whitney Gala and Studio Party
5. American Ballet Theatre’s Spring Gala
6. Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Gala
7. Friends of the High Line Spring Benefit
8. New York Public Library's Library Lions
9. Central Park Conservancy’s Frederick Law Olmsted Award Luncheon
10. The Frick Collection's Young Fellows Ball
11. Amfar New York Gala
12. Unicef Snowflake Ball
13. Society of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center Spring Ball
14. New York Botanical Garden’s Conservatory Ball
15. Prostate Cancer Foundation's New York Dinner
16. Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s Collaborating for a Cure Gala
17. New York Academy of Art's Tribeca Ball
18. UJA-Federation of New York Wall Street Dinner
19. Financial Services Cares Gala

Entertainment Industry Events

1. Upfront Week
2. Tony Awards
3. Tribeca Film Festival
4. New York Film Festival
5. Governors Ball Music Festival
6. Film Society of Lincoln Center’s Chaplin Gala
7. Museum of the Moving Image Salute
8. Digital Content NewFronts

Technology Industry Events

1. Social Media Week
2. New York Tech MeetUp
3. TechDay New York
4. CE Week
5. Future of StoryTelling Summit

Trade Shows & Conventions

1. New York International Auto Show
2. New York Comic Con
3. New York International Motorcycle Show
4. New York Boat Show
5. NY Now
6. Greater New York Dental Meeting
7. Retail's Big Show
8. The New York Times Travel Show
9. North American International Toy Fair

Business & Financial Industry Events

1. New York Sohn Investment Conference
2. UBS Global TMT Conference
3. Ignition: Media, Technology & Transformation
4. World Business Forum
5. American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking Awards Dinner

Media Events

1. Time 100 Gala
2. National Magazine Awards
3. The New Yorker Festival
4. National Book Awards
5. New York Women in Communications’ Matrix Awards
6. BookExpo
7. Peabody Awards

Hospitality Industry Events

1. HX: The Hotel Experience
2. N.Y.U. International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference
3. Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International's Adrian Awards

Parades, Festivals & Holiday Events

1. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
2. New Year’s Eve in Times Square
3. N.Y.C. Pride
4. Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks
5. New York Caribbean Carnival
6. National Puerto Rican Day Parade
7. Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
8. St. Patrick's Day Parade
9. World Science Festival

Political & Diplomatic Events

1. Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner
2. Inner Circle Show
3. Women in the World Summit

PR Industry Events

1. PRWeek Awards
2. P.R.S.A.'s Silver Anvil Awards
3. Sabre Awards

Sports Events

1. U.S. Open
2. New York City Marathon
3. Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
4. Belmont Stakes
5. Five Boro Bike Tour

Beauty Industry Events

1. International Beauty Show New York
2. Fragrance Foundation Awards
3. Beautycon
4. Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party

New York's Top 100 Events

