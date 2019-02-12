New York's Top 100 Events 2019

New York City throws one hell of a party, and BizBash’s 2019 list of the city’s top 100 events is packed with some of the world’s most important, high-profile, and high-impact events. As the epicenter of major industries like fashion, art, finance, food, and publishing, events in New York draw guests ranging from A-list celebrities to visionary political leaders to fans of comic book culture.

While all eyes will be on New York for major televised productions like the U.S. Open, Times Square New Year’s Eve, and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, exclusive galas like the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit also capture the world’s attention. High-capacity venues like the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center and Piers 92 and 94 set the stage for massive conventions like the New York Boat Show and the Architectural Digest Design Show, which are among the events here with tens of thousands of attendees.

Two major fund-raisers—the UJA-Federation Wall Street Dinner and the Financial Services Cares Gala—made their Top 100 debuts this year, joining longtime staples like the Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Gala and the New York Botanical Garden’s Conservatory Ball. Also new to the list is the Accessories Council Excellence Awards, a black-tie affair in the fashion category.

To choose and rank the annual events on this list, we look at several factors, including economic impact, buzz, innovation, and an event's prominence within the communities it intends to serve.

Here’s a look at the top 100 events that take place each year in New York.