November 17, 2017: Katy Perry Denied Entry to China for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, NBC Will Live Stream 1,800 Hours of Winter Olympics, How Sexual Harassment Allegations in Hollywood Are Shaking Up Oscar Campaigns



1. KATY PERRY DENIED ENTRY TO CHINA FOR VICTORIA'S SECRET FASHION SHOW: Katy Perry, who was slated to perform at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Monday in Shanghai, has been denied a visa to China. Multiple models, including Gigi Hadid, also were denied entry into the country. Page Six: “Sources exclusively told Page Six on Thursday that the 'Swish Swish' singer had tried applying for a visa to enter the communist nation, but was denied by Chinese officials. While she was initially informed that she’d be able to gain access, the decision was apparently reversed after the government caught wind of a controversial incident from 2015, in which Perry donned a bright, glittery dress with sunflowers on it during a performance in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan. Her outfit wound up causing widespread outrage because the sunflower had been adopted the year before by anti-China protesters. ... 'She was initially granted a visa to perform at the VS show in Shanghai, then Chinese officials changed their minds and yanked her visa,' a source explained. 'For every artist who wants to perform in China, officials comb through their social-media and press reports to see if they have done anything deemed to be offensive to the country. Maroon 5 was banned a few years ago because one band member wished the Dalai Lama happy birthday on Twitter.' The models, meanwhile, were believed to have been banned due to various social-media posts that they made, which were apparently deemed offensive." http://pge.sx/2ioY44e



2. NBC WILL LIVE STREAM 1,800 HOURS OF WINTER OLYMPICS: NBC has announced it will live stream a record 1,800 hours of the Winter Olympics from PyeongChang, South Korea. TechCrunch: “It’s also the first time the Winter Games will offer live streaming of NBC’s broadcast network. The streaming coverage will include a combination of authenticated TV viewing and digital-only streams. For the former, NBC says it will provide live streaming of all competition on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app across desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. This includes all 15 sports and 102 medal events, as well as the coverage airing on TV networks. … It’s worth noting that the Olympics content streamed through the app, which is powered by NBC Sports’ Playmaker Media, will only be available to authenticated pay TV subscribers. In other words, this isn’t necessarily a huge win for cord cutters. However, 2018 does represent an increase from the last time NBC streamed the Winter Olympics; In 2014, it had then offered 1,000 of live streamed coverage. That was also the first time that all Winter Olympic competition was streamed live. The increase to 1,800 hours sets a new record for the Winter Olympics. In addition, NBC will offer cord cutters something of a tease of its live streamed coverage by providing a 'temporary pass' to the live streams. Before authenticating, viewers can watch 30 minutes of live coverage on their first visit, then 5 minutes per day afterwards.” http://tcrn.ch/2iZsnhv



3. HOW SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS IN HOLLYWOOD ARE SHAKING UP OSCAR CAMPAIGNS: The recent rise in public sexual harassment allegations against a long list of actors, directors, and producers is shaking up the Oscar campaigns for a number of films. The Hollywood Reporter: “A few days into November, and a few weeks into the most scandal-plagued era of a scandal-plagued business, Ridley Scott called Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman to tell him of a bold move he was preparing to make. Days after Kevin Spacey had been accused of harassing and assaulting a series of boys and young men, Scott was ready to replace him in his new thriller, All the Money in the World, recruiting Christopher Plummer to take on the role of J. Paul Getty. Now, with the clock ticking on Money's planned Dec. 22 release, Sony's marketing team is scrambling to recalibrate a campaign — and facing a problem unlike any seen before: the loss of a major star weeks before awards voters lock in their choices, with Scott left to complete an added 10-day shoot before a morsel of Plummer's work can be shown. … Money is just one of the pictures dealing with the Harassgate fallout. Admittedly, awards campaigns seem minor compared to the horrendous allegations now swirling; but it's having a major effect beyond merely such Weinstein Co. titles as The Current War (postponed until 2018) and Wind River (production company Acacia Entertainment, with backing from the Tunica-Biloxi tribe, is now footing the bill for an awards push, since the film has been scrubbed of the TWC name). The Louis C.K. comedy I Love You, Daddy is dead in the water, and that's after C.K. and his backers had begun to send screeners to critics groups, at an estimated cost of $70,000. On Nov. 10, The Orchard announced it would no longer distribute the film — and after its star admitted there's truth to allegations he masturbated in front of colleagues, it's hard to imagine who will.” http://bit.ly/2j2y79Z



CHICAGO: ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo will run November 24-26, December 1-3, December 8-23, December 25-31, and January 1-7. Along with a variety of light displays, the event will have holiday gift shopping, live ice sculpture carving, and musical light shows.



LOS ANGELES: The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles, has launched WP24 by Wolfgang Puck’s Cozy Cabanas. The 26th floor dining experience will have dedicated butlers serving a seasonal punch, bites including caviar toast and Szechuan beef tartare, and a dessert basket. The experience also will offer holiday D.I.Y. activities and classic films to screen in the cabana.



NEW YORK: The annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will take place November 29.



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: HMSHost Foundation raised more than $200,000 at an October 28 golf fund-raiser at Reunion Resort and Club. Proceeds from the tournament support the foundation's mission to fight poverty with food, shelter, education, and work development.



TORONTO: The California Wildfire Grand Tasting Fund-Raiser will take place December 4 at Liberty Grand. The wine- and food-tasting event will raise funds for the Canadian Red Cross, which will transfer funds to the American Red Cross in California.



The fifth edition of the Solaris Music Festival will take place December 26-27 at Polson Pier. The E.D.M. festival will be headlined by Zeds Dead and Steve Aoki.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: MGM National Harbor’s Lobby Bar has debuted an interactive mixology class, which will reveal the history and skill behind six classic American cocktails, including the Manhattan, Moscow Mule, and Mai Tai.



