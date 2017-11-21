November 21, 2017: Seth Meyers to Host Golden Globes, Georgia Dome Implodes in Atlanta, New York Sees More Visitors But Fewer International Tourists in 2017



1. SETH MEYERS TO HOST GOLDEN GLOBES: Comedian and actor Seth Meyers will host the 2018 Golden Globes. The Hollywood Reporter: “It's a first for the 43-year-old comedian, and it comes little more than a month before the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is set to hand out its kudos to stars of film and television on Jan. 7. There had been rumblings that NBC and the HFPA were going to go host-less in 2018, like it had up until 2009, but promoting a show with no personality attached in the current TV landscape is daunting. Meyers follows NBC neighbor Jimmy Fallon, who hosted in 2017 to somewhat middling reviews after a 2016 appearance by Ricky Gervais and the celebrated three-year run of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. … His awards hosting resume is relatively modest. He emceed the 2014 Emmys and, quite infamously, the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner. His ruthless skewering of Trump, then just a reality star, has been credited by some as a motivating factor for the mogul to eventually run for office. The Golden Globes gig is not without its share of pressure. In addition to the fact that it's among the higher-rated awards shows, last year's telecast pulling 20 million viewers and a 5.6 rating among adults 18-49, the ceremony sets the tone for the rest of awards season.” http://bit.ly/2mLaiIV



2. GEORGIA DOME IMPLODES IN ATLANTA: The Georgia Dome, one of the largest domed stadiums in the United States, collapsed in a scheduled implosion on Monday. Associated Press: “Nearly 5,000 pounds (2,270 kilograms) of explosives were used to blast the Georgia Dome in Atlanta to smithereens at 7:30 a.m. Onlookers gathered at skyscrapers’ windows, at a restaurant atop the city’s tallest hotel, in parking lots and on nearby streets to watch the destruction of the landmark stadium. The dome opened in 1992, and it was flattened in just about 15 seconds. The Georgia World Congress Center Authority, which includes the 71,250-seat dome, had said it would take 12 seconds for the explosives to go off plus another 3 seconds for sections of grandstands to hit the ground. The explosives went off in a spiral around the stadium as it collapsed on itself. A vast debris cloud hovered over the site before slowly drifting across downtown. The dome has been replaced by the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door. A 5-story tall industrial strength curtain between the two stadiums had been erected to protect the new venue from damage, officials said. Only 83 feet (25 meters) — less than 30 yards — separated the two venues. The Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta’s main convention center, is also just feet away. Protecting both of those structures was 'one of the unique challenges' of Monday’s blast, said Morgan Smith-Williams, a spokeswoman for the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, which includes the dome as well as the new stadium. The new stadium is home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United." http://bit.ly/2hR8NXU



3. NEW YORK SEES MORE VISITORS BUT FEWER INTERNATIONAL TOURISTS IN 2017: NYC & Company, New York’s tourism promotion agency, has estimated that a record 61.8 million tourists will have visited the city by the end of 2017—but that the Trump administration may be responsible for a decline in foreign travelers. The New York Times: “The projected annual increase in tourism this year will come despite the first decline in the number of international visitors to the city since 2009, said Fred Dixon, NYC & Company’s chief executive. Mr. Dixon said the agency now expects a decline of about 100,000 foreign visitors in 2017, compared with the decline of 300,000 it had feared earlier this year as a result of the ‘Trump effect.’ Mr. Dixon said he believes that the strength of the American dollar, which has reduced the buying power of some foreign currencies, was an important factor in the decline in international travelers. But he said he remains concerned that the Trump administration has not welcomed foreign visitors. New York would suffer more than other American cities, he said, because about 30 percent of all foreign tourists to the United States visit New York City, he said. New York also draws the largest number of visitors from countries on the Trump administration’s revised travel ban, he said. A decline in international visitors is particularly costly because international tourists spend about $2,000 each, on average, or about four times as much as the average domestic tourist, Mr. Dixon said. NYC & Company estimates that the number of domestic visitors in 2017 will increase by about 1.4 million to 49.2 million.” http://nyti.ms/2zUPcN9



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: Hotel EMC2 has partnered with Project Syncere (Supporting Youth’s Needs With Core Engineering Research Experiments), an educational nonprofit that combines art and science to create transformational experiences for youth in underserved Chicago communities. The hotel has committed to contributing a minimum of $90,000 annually to the program, allowing Project Syncere to launch career exploration projects for 20 high school students at its E-Cademy program.



DALLAS/FORT WORTH: SIR Entertainment Services, which provides studio instrument rentals, has opened a location in Dallas.



LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Auto Show will take place December 1-10 at the L.A. Convention Center.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Wyndham Hotel Group has launched dual-brand concept Wyndham Grand and TRYP by Wyndham in Brickell. The 41-story hotel has 200 rooms under Wyndham Grand and 245 rooms under TRYP by Wyndham, as well as 8,000 square feet of event space.



NEW YORK: American restaurant Left Bank is accepting last-minute reservations for its Thanksgiving $75 prix fixe menu on Thursday. The menu will include parsnip and apple soup, turkey with cranberry sauce, tagliatelle with wild mushrooms, and maple syrup pie.



Art and Science: The Two Cultures Converging, SciArt Center and the Helix Center’s cross-disciplinary conference featuring leaders in the field of science-art collaboration, will take place December 1-3.



SAN FRANCISCO: The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, is hosting Teddy Bear Tea throughout late November and December. Raising money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation, the family-friendly event features afternoon tea and a holiday show for kids.



