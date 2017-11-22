November 22, 2017: Verizon and NBC Will Bring Augmented Reality to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Coverage, More than 450 Vegas Shooting Victims File Lawsuits Against Live Nation and MGM Resorts, Maryland Farm Shuts Down White Nationalist Event



1. VERIZON AND NBC WILL BRING AUGMENTED REALITY TO MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE COVERAGE: NBCUniversal and Verizon are bringing augmented reality to its live stream of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. Last year, the companies partnered to deliver a 360-degree live stream of the event on YouTube. Adweek: “This time around, Verizon has added a traveling camera on the lead parade float as well as augmented-reality Easter eggs through which users will be able to redeem Verizon’s Black Friday offers. And Verizon is also producing a 60-second spot during the broadcast to thank first responders, while sponsoring a picture-in-picture activation during which ads will run side by side with live parade footage during select ad pods. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of the year’s most-watched entertainment telecasts each year. Last year, 24.6 million viewers tuned in to the parade, which had a 6.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, making it the most-viewed nonsports broadcast telecast in nine months. NBC said 45.3 million viewers watched some of the 2016 telecast, which brought in an estimated $41.8 million in ad revenue, according to Kantar Media. … In addition to the Verizon spot, this year’s parade will feature a dozen new advertisers, said Marshall, including some from the technology category who haven’t participated before. NBCUniversal is tapping its digital partners BuzzFeed, Vox Media and Apple News to help drive viewers to the Verizon livestream: BuzzFeed will have a homepage takeover and additional promos for the Verizon YouTube page, Apple News users can set up a reminder to watch the livestream and ad units will run across Concert, which is NBCUniversal and Vox Media’s cross-platform, premium digital advertising inventory tool.” http://bit.ly/2hIlRey



2. MORE THAN 450 VEGAS SHOOTING VICTIMS FILE LAWSUITS AGAINST LIVE NATION AND MGM RESORTS: Attorneys who filed initial lawsuits after the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Los Vegas on October 1 have now filed four negligence cases on behalf of more than 450 victims. The lawsuits were filed against Live Nation and MGM Resorts. Associated Press: “This time, however, Houston-based lawyers Chad Pinkerton and Mo Aziz filed the cases in Los Angeles against companies including MGM Resorts International, the corporate owner of both the Mandalay Bay resort and the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert venue. Pinkerton said the intent was to get the cases before a jury less likely to be influenced by the size and clout of a casino company that is both an active political contributor in Nevada and the largest employer in the state. … Defendants in the new lawsuits also include Live Nation Entertainment, the concert promoter. In a statement, the Beverly Hills, California-based company expressed sorrow for ‘countless people forever impacted by this senseless act of violence’ and said it was cooperating with an active FBI investigation. It declined to comment about the lawsuits. The new lawsuits followed a wave of cases filed last week in Nevada state court in Las Vegas on behalf of 14 concertgoers, including some who were shot, injured or say they were traumatized trying to escape.” http://bit.ly/2jc59Va



3. MARYLAND FARM SHUTS DOWN WHITE NATIONALIST EVENT: A white nationalist conference organized by Richard Spencer last weekend was shut down by a Maryland farm after venue owners found out Spencer was renting the space. Washington Post: “The think tank that Spencer leads, the National Policy Institute, hosted the conference for about 100 people at Rocklands Farm, a winery and events venue in Montgomery County. Spencer said in an interview that a third-party logistics company contacted Rocklands Farm on behalf of the National Policy Institute this month and didn’t reveal that white nationalists were affiliated with the event when they booked it. The company told the farm’s management only that it was a “corporate” gathering, according to Spencer. The conference started about 11 a.m. Sunday and was scheduled to continue until 8 p.m. Caterers at Rocklands Farm served brunch, and participants recapped 2017. At about 4 p.m., Spencer said, someone working the event learned that Spencer was there, and management told everyone to leave. The owners of Rocklands Farm didn’t comment on the incident beyond a statement on their website Monday, which says it proudly does ‘business according to family values, including welcoming people of all backgrounds, race, ethnicities, cultures, and religions.’ The statement continued: ‘Throughout our history of hosting private events, we have never had to ask a group to leave. However, yesterday, November 19, we discovered that a private event held here was, in reality, a gathering of an organization that is strongly in opposition to our values. We immediately and politely asked the group to leave. We are grateful that the group agreed to peacefully leave.’” http://wapo.st/2jLAhyI



CHICAGO: At Your Service Staffing has opened its first Chicago office at the State Street WeWork.



LAS VEGAS: Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino has completed a $100 million room renovation, timed to the hotel's 10th anniversary. The 2,496-room resort is the first in Caesars Entertainment’s Las Vegas portfolio to have all guest rooms completely renovated, as part of a 23,000 Las Vegas hotel room renovation program that will be more than 50 percent complete by the end of 2017.



Golden Nugget Las Vegas will debut Troy Liquor Bar, a cocktail bar and nightclub, on Thursday.



LOS ANGELES: FabFitFun will host a Winter Wonderland party December 7 at the SLS Beverly Hills. The evening will feature a live performance by Warren G, and guests will build their own FabFitFun boxes.



The season-three premiere event for Hulu’s The Path will be the last program of 2017 at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills. The event will take place December 21 and feature castmembers Hugh Dancy and Michelle Monaghan and creator Jessica Goldberg.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The National YoungArts Foundation’s annual Backyard Ball will take place January 13 at the YoungArts Campus. The event, presented by Max Mara, will honor playwright and Moonlight co-creator Tarell Alvin McCraney.



SLS Brickell has appointed Neil A. Bierwagen general manager, Laurayne Croke director of sales, and Dawn Neils director of marketing.



NEW YORK: The Spain-U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala dinner will take place December 7 at Cipriani 25 Broadway. The event will honor María José Álvarez Mezquíriz, executive president of Grupo Eulen, with the Business Leader of the Year Award.



The New York Edition hotel’s holiday tree will be designed by local contemporary artist Misha Kahn and will debut the first week of December.



The Plaza hotel has partnered with Repeat Roses to launch a new project that repurposes and reuses florals from hotel events.



Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party will take place May 17, 2018, at the Park Avenue Armory.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



TORONTO: The inaugural Toronto Blue Jays Winter Fest will take place January 20 at the Rogers Centre. BlogTO: http://bit.ly/2jc1sz7



VANCOUVER: Michael Bublé will host the 2018 Juno Awards, which will take place March 25 at Rogers Arena.



