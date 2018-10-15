October 15, 2018: JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Backs Out of Saudi Conference, Amy Winehouse Hologram Slated for Global Tour, Marriott Worker Strike in Hawaii Could Last Through 2019



1. JPMORGAN CHASE CHIEF EXECUTIVE BACKS OUT OF SAUDI CONFERENCE: Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, has backed out of an investment conference in Saudi Arabia slated for next week. Dimon is the latest high-profile figure to back out of the conference. In the aftermath of the disappearance of a Saudi journalist who is thought to have been killed, The New York Times dropped its sponsorship of the event last week. The New York Times: “On Sunday evening, a spokesman for Mr. Dimon said the chief executive, who was scheduled to be one of the headline speakers at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, would no longer attend. He did not explain Mr. Dimon’s reasoning. Mr. Dimon’s withdrawal from the conference comes as world leaders grapple with allegations, made by Turkish authorities, that the Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, was killed and dismembered by Saudi officials in Istanbul this month. A number of corporate executives previously withdrew from the conference, including Uber’s chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, and the Ford Motor chairman Bill Ford. But Wall Street officials have been more reluctant. As recently as Friday, when journalists asked Mr. Dimon if he still planned to attend, his spokesman interrupted the questioning and said that Mr. Dimon would not be commenting on his plans. JPMorgan has a longstanding business relationship with Saudi Arabia. Over the weekend, Mr. Dimon consulted by telephone with two other powerful Wall Street executives, the head of BlackRock, Laurence D. Fink, and Blackstone Group’s chief, Stephen Schwarzman, said two people familiar with the conversations. All three depend on the kingdom for revenue. Mr. Dimon, Mr. Fink, and Mr. Schwarzman pressed Saudi officials to postpone the event, the two people said. The three executives and their staffs reached out to the Treasury Department and urged Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to press for the event to be postponed or to publicly make his attendance conditional on more disclosure from the Saudis about Mr. Khashoggi’s disappearance." https://nyti.ms/2NHnyGA



2. AMY WINEHOUSE HOLOGRAM SLATED FOR GLOBAL TOUR: A tour featuring a hologram of Amy Winehouse is slated to launch in 2019. The hologram tour, which will also have live singers and a band, was announced by the late singer's father Mitch Winehouse and Base Hologram C.E.O. of productions Marty Tudor at the Amy Winehouse Foundation’s annual gala in London. Billboard: "'Amy was an extraordinary individual who had an unbelievable passion for both her music and her fans,' said Tudor in a release. 'This tour will tap into that devotion and remind people of her amazing voice and all of her contributions to the world of music. In addition, we are proud to be a part of contributing to the Amy Winehouse Foundation and Amy’s legacy of commitment to others in need.' The Amy Winehouse Foundation works to prevent the effects of drug and alcohol misuse on young people. The group also aims to support, inform, and inspire vulnerable and disadvantaged young people to help them reach their full potential. The Winehouse family and Base Hologram are finalizing plans, to be announced in the future, to incorporate fund-raising and awareness campaign for The Amy Winehouse Foundation in concert with the worldwide tour. ... The Winehouse hologram concert will join Base Hologram’s current touring shows 'In Dreams: Roy Orbison – The Hologram Concert' and 'Callas in Concert,' in honor of opera legend Maria Callas." https://bit.ly/2pRKbPj



3. MARRIOTT WORKER STRIKE IN HAWAII COULD LAST THROUGH 2019: A strike involving 2,700 Marriott workers in Hawaii could last through 2019, according to officials. The strike, which began last Monday, calls for higher wages, better benefits, and safer working conditions. Associated Press: “Negotiations between Unite Here Local 5 and Kyo-ya Hotels & Resorts, which owns the Marriott-managed Sheraton Waikiki, The Royal Hawaiian, Westin Moana Surfrider, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, and Sheraton Maui, reached an impasse Monday. The union has contracts expiring this year at 20 hotels but no bargaining will begin at other properties until workers get a contract from the largest hotel employer, Local 5 spokeswoman Paola Rodelas said. With so many Local 5 contracts pending, it’s hard to predict the strike’s duration or if it will grow to include other properties. Workers at the Sheraton Kauai Resort and the Marriott Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa, which are operated by Marriott, not Kyo-ya, also have voted to authorize a strike. The 640-plus union workers at these properties 'could walk out at any time,' Rodelas said. The state Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism projects Hawaii could achieve its seventh consecutive record-setting year in tourism. But tourism officials say a union strike, especially a protracted one, would only add to a dampening in tourism that began in June. A bigger concern than the strike-related cancellations that are hurting tourism now is the potential for the labor dispute to curb next year’s bookings, said Keith Vieira, principal of KV & Associates, Hospitality Consulting, who was formerly a top executive at Starwood Hotels & Resorts, which once managed the Kyo-ya properties." https://bit.ly/2OWp4cQ



* LOCAL NEWS *



ATLANTA: The Country Living Fair will take place October 26-28 at Stone Mountain Park. The event, which is managed by Stella Shows, will feature more than 200 vendors selling antiques, art, furniture, home decor, specialty foods, and more.



LAS VEGAS: Palace Station has debuted Bbd’s (Beers, Burgers, Desserts). The New York-based restaurant, which features a menu helmed by chef Ralph Perrazzo, seats as many as 200 guests.



LOS ANGELES: The sixth annual Vegan Chili Cook-Off will take place October 21 at Tony’s Darts Away in Burbank. Participating vendors include Taqueria La Venganza, Word of Mouth, and Avocadamama.



NEW YORK: Wine Spectator will host the 38th annual New York Wine Experience October 18-20 at the New York Marriott Marquis. The event will feature more than 250 wineries.



The N.Y.U. School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality will host its 24th annual Stephen W. Brener Distinguished Lecturer Series in Hospitality Management October 18. The event’s featured guest will be David Marriott, chief operations officer of the eastern region of the Americas for Marriott International.



STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT: Residence Inn by Marriott Stamford Downtown has appointed Todd Lindvall area general manager; Tina Mazzullo director of sales and marketing; and Jason Coppola assistant general manager.



TORONTO: The 10th annual TEDxToronto will take place October 26 at Evergreen Brick Works. Speakers will include Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, Canadian actress and comedian Mary Walsh, and 14-year-old virtual- and augmented-reality developer Sabarish Gnanamoorthy.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Susan Davis International has appointed Karen Naumann vice president.



