October 19, 2018: Rihanna Declined Super Bowl Halftime Offer in Support of Colin Kaepernick, YouTube Partners With Eventbrite to Sell Concert Tickets, Organizations Ask for Boycott of Terranea Resort Following Sexual Harassment Allegations



1. RIHANNA DECLINED SUPER BOWL HALFTIME OFFER IN SUPPORT OF COLIN KAEPERNICK: Rihanna reportedly declined an offer to perform the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in February because she supports Colin Kaepernick. Us Weekly: "'The N.F.L. and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta,' the insider reveals. 'They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the N.F.L.’s stance.' Kaepernick, who once admitted to having a crush on Rihanna, was the first N.F.L. player to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality. The former San Fransisco 49ers quarterback, 30, has not played since stirring controversy during the 2016 season. He filed a grievance against the league and its owners in November 2017, accusing them of colluding to keep him off the field. After Rihanna, 30, rebuffed the halftime offer, the N.F.L. extended it to Maroon 5. Us Weekly broke the news in September that the Adam Levine-fronted pop-rock group gleefully accepted. Multiple sources later told Us that Cardi B may be a special guest during Maroon 5’s set at the 2019 championship game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium." https://bit.ly/2P7pop1



2. YOUTUBE PARTNERS WITH EVENTBRITE TO SELL CONCERT TICKETS: YouTube will now give those who watch a music video on YouTube the option to purchase tickets to that band’s concert directly under the video. The new feature is part of YouTube’s partnership with Eventbrite, which lets musicians list live concerts and sell tickets to U.S. festivals and venues. Variety: “The YouTube-Evenbrite deal covers thousands of artists who have YouTube Official Artist Channels. According to YouTube, more than 1 billion people per month come to the video platform to listen to music and discover new artists. Through the pact with Eventbrite and its similar deal with Ticketmaster—which kicked off in November 2017—YouTube now covers more than 70 percent of the U.S. ticketing market. ‘We’ll continue to add new artists and venues of all sizes to our list in North America as well as expand globally,’ YouTube said in announcing the Eventbrite partnership. Starting Thursday (October 18), users watching videos on YouTube Official Artist Channels will see (where applicable) an Eventbrite-fed ‘On Tour’ section below the video listing live music performances throughout the U.S. The listings include a prominent ‘Tickets’ button, which will let fans purchase tickets directly from Eventbrite. In addition to YouTube, Eventbrite has more than 50 distribution partners including Spotify, Facebook, Instagram, and Bandsintown.” https://bit.ly/2PHgBXU



3. ORGANIZATIONS ASK FOR BOYCOTT OF TERRANEA RESORT FOLLOWING SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS: During a press conference on Thursday, organizations demanded a business boycott of the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, after eight former and current women employees revealed their stories of sexual harassment. The allegations were first reported in a story published by The Guardian as well as a Time magazine profile on employee Sandra Pezqueda. The Hollywood Reporter: “Dubbed as one of the ‘Terranea silence breakers,’ Pezqueda revealed that on one occasion, her supervisor attempted to kiss her at work. Though she was fired, she finds comfort knowing other women are coming forward. ‘I am very happy today because it's not only me, but there are other women who have decided to share their story.’ … Though the Terranea Resort is recognized as a luxury location that has hosted conferences with prominent figures, including Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg, the resort immediately came under fire following Pezqueda's allegations in the summer of 2017. The company has also opposed an initiative that would protect their workers, including the implication of panic buttons for them to have in case of emergencies. Additionally, the Terranea Resort and its major investors Lowe Enterprises or JC Resorts did not publicly agree to support a recent statewide bill dubbed ‘Sandra’s Law’ to protect sub-contacted workers, like Pezqueda, from sexual harassment by extending the joint liability provisions for subcontracted workers now in effect for wage theft to sexual harassment claims. Their opposition, in turn, has sparked outrage, with organizations such as California NOW, Feminist Majority Foundation, and SAG-AFTRA calling on people, companies, and partners to cut ties with the Terranea Resort, to pressure it into becoming a place where women are treated with respect and have the necessary precautions to be safe from sexual harassment and assault.” https://bit.ly/2P6rcP7



* LOCAL NEWS *



LOS ANGELES: The 40th annual Very Special Arts Festival takes place today at Walt Disney Concert Hall. The festival features the theme “Celebrate!” and will have student and professional performances on two stages, visual and performing arts workshops, and a student art exhibit. The festival is presented in partnership with the Los Angeles Unified School District and the Los Angeles County Office of Education.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Aloft Coral Gables hotel has opened. Managed by HES Group and Sunview Companies, the property has 137 rooms and a 597-square-foot meeting room.



NEW YORK: The 30th edition of Kosherfest will take place November 13-14 at Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, New Jersey.



The 73rd annual Tony Awards will be broadcast live on CBS from Radio City Music Hall on June 9.



The Specialty Food Association’s Summer Fancy Food Show will take place June 23-25.



The Cheesemonger Invitational will host its first masters competition on October 27 in Long Island City. Previous champions of the invitational will compete to earn a spot to represent the U.S. at the Mondial du Fromage International Cheesemonger Competition in France in June 2019.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE: The Cambria hotel will open in the Roosevelt Row Arts District in late 2019. Managed by True North Studio and Choice Hotels International Inc., the hotel will have 127 rooms.



TORONTO: Winter at Ontario Place will run November 23-March 17. Events will include the Aurora Winter Festival November 29-December 30, and the Winter Lights Exhibition, which will feature 18 installations from local artists.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: n_peck@bizbash.com