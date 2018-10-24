October 24, 2018: San Francisco Conferences Change Venues and Lose Money Amid Marriott Strike, Socks For Guests Is the Latest Wedding Industry Trend, Hilton Announces New Hotel Brand Inspired by Hostels



1. SAN FRANCISCO CONFERENCES CHANGE VENUES AND LOSE MONEY AMID MARRIOTT STRIKE: A strike by 2,500 Marriott hotel workers in San Francisco is approaching its fourth week, prompting major conventions in the city to change venues. The strike has cost tech conference Oracle OpenWorld, which kicked off Monday, at least $300,000. San Francisco Chronicle: “The day before the 1,000-person ComNet 2018 conference earlier this month in San Francisco, the organizers scrapped months of planning and changed venues. The strike posed a moral challenge for the event’s organizer. The Communications Network, which works with foundations and nonprofits, didn’t want to hold events at the Westin St. Francis while workers were marching on a picket line. 'We wanted to respect the dignity of the workers,' said Sean Gibbons, the organization’s C.E.O. 'From a values perspective, it was a really easy call.' ... Conferences are moving out of San Francisco Marriott hotels and guests are complaining about reduced services amid the continued strike. Workers held up signs Monday about the strike at the entrance to Moscone West, which hosts Oracle OpenWorld events this week. Oracle did not respond to a request for comment. The Human Rights Campaign moved its October 20 auction and gala from the Westin St. Francis, according to its website. Shanti Project, Chicana Latina Foundation, and Bay Area Wilderness Training have also canceled business with Marriott. 'Whenever you have a labor interruption, it’s a real problem,' said Rick Swig, a hotel consultant whose family built the Fairmont Hotel. He said he believes many of the conference organizers are leaving Marriotts not because they support the workers, but because they don’t want guests to have a bad experience." https://bit.ly/2PiCT5t



2. SOCKS FOR GUESTS IS THE LATEST WEDDING INDUSTRY TREND: As most weddings involve dancing, couples are now offering guests wedding-branded socks to wear on the dance floor. The New York Times: “Krystal Ritter, an experiential marketing manager, said she had envisioned incorporating socks into her wedding even before she was engaged. She was inspired by a flip-flop giveaway at a New Year’s Eve reception. ‘Socks were one of the things I knew I wanted to do,’ she said. More and more couples seem to be doing the same. Ivory & Mason Socks sold 76,000 pairs of men’s socks since the beginning of the year, and as much as 70 percent of business has been driven by weddings, according to Shervin Natan, the chief executive. ‘When we started, it was one-offs,’ he said. ‘We quickly transitioned to selling sock kits. Our customers were women, and they were ordering packs of eight and packs of 12. They were saying ‘It’s for our weddings.’ More specifically, for their grooms’ inner circles. … Other businesses have been dipping their toes into the matrimony-focused sock pool. No Cold Feet, which is based in Chicago, specializes in men’s wedding socks and labels. The Etsy shop ItsYourTurnSocks, which operates out of Louisville, Kentucky, offers options for the best man, uncles, brothers, and the father of bride. The Sock Drawer and John’s Crazy Socks also sell a variety of fun, less formal, and themed socks for brides, grooms, and other weddinggoers.” https://nyti.ms/2ytewsk



3. HILTON ANNOUNCES NEW HOTEL BRAND INSPIRED BY HOSTELS: In an effort to attract younger travelers who frequent hostels, Hilton has launched Motto by Hilton, a stylish hotel concept that features chic takes on hostel accommodations, without the bunking with strangers factor. USA Today: “Motto by Hilton will be the McLean, Virginia.-based company’s 15th brand. With Motto’s introduction, Hilton is entering into the micro-hotel market. Independent hoteliers and big-name brands increasingly have been offering properties that have much smaller rooms offset by more vibrant and social public spaces. The average Motto guest room will be 163 square feet, which is about half the size of a room in Hampton by Hilton. The rooms will have space-saving features such as wall-beds, bunk beds, segmented shower and toilet stalls, door-less closets and multifunctional furniture that can be stowed away. The first Motto will be a 104-room property in the Marylebone neighborhood of London, developed by U.K.-based Dominvs Group. Construction is scheduled to begin in January with an anticipated 2020 opening. Hilton has deals in various stages of development in cities such as Lima, Peru, Dublin, Savannah, Georgia, San Diego, Boston, and Washington, D.C. Eventually the brand will expand its footprint to the Middle East and Asia. … Guest rooms will be small, but lobbies—which will be known as the Motto Common—will be large enough to become a community hub, Tripp McLaughlin, global head of Motto by Hilton, says. ‘Each common will be unique,’ he says. ‘It’s really an opportunity for us to invite the public into the space and design.’ Another perk will come at the time of booking: Guests will be able to split payments when they reserve their rooms. Normally, a reservation goes on one credit card and can be split at check-out.” https://bit.ly/2JdeQ2d



CHICAGO: The Rose Hotel Chicago/O’Hare has appointed Dana Solomon director of sales and marketing.



LAS VEGAS: Eataly Las Vegas will open at Park MGM in December.



The Plaza Hotel & Casino will open a permanent outdoor equestrian center in time for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, which will take place December 6-15.



LOS ANGELES: Ruth E. Carter will be honored with the Career Achievement Award at the 21st Costume Designers Guild Awards, taking place February 19, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton.



The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will take place January 26, 2020, and the 63rd annual Grammy Awards will take place January 31, 2021.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



NEW YORK: Imperial Riverside Events has opened a new waterfront space, Riverside Atrium at Pier 79. The 9,000-square-foot event space can hold 350 guests seated or 500 standing.



Future of Sports, an interactive pop-up experience, will run November 3-January 6 in Williamsburg. Founded by Nicole Pinedo, the event will have 9,000 square feet of interactive experiences focused on sports, culture, fashion, and art.



National Retail Federation’s Retail’s Big Show will take place January 13-15, 2019, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



TORONTO: Y.E.S. (Youth Employment Services) will have its 50th anniversary celebration today at First Canadian Place. Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney will give a keynote and the CN Tower and Toronto sign will be lighted green.



